Endura Women’s Pro SL S/S Jersey

As heatwaves could become more common, jerseys like the Endura Women's Pro SL S/S are going to become more attractive. This performance-orientated top exceeded my expectations in its ability to keep me dry and comfortable on long, unbearably hot rides.

The jersey is from Endura's performance line and the high quality is clear from the off. It's made from Italian fabrics – a mix of elastane (12%) and polyester (88%). It also has UPF50+ built in, which for a summer jersey is a huge perk.

This, along with its breathability and wicking prowess, makes this jersey perfect for those days when the temperatures are high, but at the same time, as long as you're not doing a zone 1 ride it's perfectly comfortable even in Scottish summer temperatures.

As well as the excellent breathability, the jersey has small holes on the back and under the arms to help with cooling down even more.

Features-wise it has a full YKK zipper at the front and three pockets on the back, with subtle reflective detailing. The pockets seem to be very neatly glued rather than stitched, which adds to the seamless feel of the top.

The jersey has a slight aero feel to it, with laser-cut sleeves – with silicone grippers to keep them in place – and a low collar. It's very comfortable, feeling almost like a second skin.

The light blue colour on test was superb on warm rides, and although it will show dirt after dusty off-road rides, it washes really well and isn't see-through even when soaked in sweat. For those who prefer a more stealthy look, the jersey also comes in black.

> How to dress for cycling in autumn

I've been impressed by the quality of this jersey; there are no signs of wear after frequent washing, the stitching is all intact and the zips work flawlessly.

Value

At £89.99 it's also pretty good value for money compared with similar options.

CHPT3's Most Days Women's Performance Jersey is 99p less, but according to Emma's review from last year it doesn't offer as good moisture wicking as the Endura.

And the Specialized Women's Prime Short Sleeve Jersey, which Lara reviewed and praised, seems pretty equal in terms of comfort and breathability, with slightly lower sun protection (UPF30+), but it's a tenner more.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jerseys here

Some more premium brand jerseys have prices way north of the Endura – 7mesh's Skyline Jersey, for example, costs a whopping £200, though it does offer 'impressive moisture-wicking'.

Overall, this is a high quality jersey with great breathability that excels in the heat. It looks great, fits well and is decent value for money.

Verdict

Light summer jersey for hot temperatures, with great quality and breathability built in

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website