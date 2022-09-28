Endura Women’s Pro SL S/S Jersey

As heatwaves could become more common, jerseys like the Endura Women's Pro SL S/S are going to become more attractive. This performance-orientated top exceeded my expectations in its ability to keep me dry and comfortable on long, unbearably hot rides.
The jersey is from Endura's performance line and the high quality is clear from the off. It's made from Italian fabrics – a mix of elastane (12%) and polyester (88%). It also has UPF50+ built in, which for a summer jersey is a huge perk.
This, along with its breathability and wicking prowess, makes this jersey perfect for those days when the temperatures are high, but at the same time, as long as you're not doing a zone 1 ride it's perfectly comfortable even in Scottish summer temperatures.
As well as the excellent breathability, the jersey has small holes on the back and under the arms to help with cooling down even more.
Features-wise it has a full YKK zipper at the front and three pockets on the back, with subtle reflective detailing. The pockets seem to be very neatly glued rather than stitched, which adds to the seamless feel of the top.
The jersey has a slight aero feel to it, with laser-cut sleeves – with silicone grippers to keep them in place – and a low collar. It's very comfortable, feeling almost like a second skin.
The light blue colour on test was superb on warm rides, and although it will show dirt after dusty off-road rides, it washes really well and isn't see-through even when soaked in sweat. For those who prefer a more stealthy look, the jersey also comes in black.
I've been impressed by the quality of this jersey; there are no signs of wear after frequent washing, the stitching is all intact and the zips work flawlessly.
Value
At £89.99 it's also pretty good value for money compared with similar options.
CHPT3's Most Days Women's Performance Jersey is 99p less, but according to Emma's review from last year it doesn't offer as good moisture wicking as the Endura.
And the Specialized Women's Prime Short Sleeve Jersey, which Lara reviewed and praised, seems pretty equal in terms of comfort and breathability, with slightly lower sun protection (UPF30+), but it's a tenner more.
Some more premium brand jerseys have prices way north of the Endura – 7mesh's Skyline Jersey, for example, costs a whopping £200, though it does offer 'impressive moisture-wicking'.
Overall, this is a high quality jersey with great breathability that excels in the heat. It looks great, fits well and is decent value for money.
Verdict
Light summer jersey for hot temperatures, with great quality and breathability built in
Make and model: Endura Women's Pro SL S/S Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says: "The fabric used in the Women's Pro SL S/S Jersey not only looks great, with its premium soft, matt finish but is class-leading when it comes to comfort and performance too. It has great wicking properties, swiftly moving sweat away from your skin and is also UPF50+ treated for those long, warm sun-filled days in the saddle."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Endura lists the following:
- Rapid wicking Italian fabrics with UPF50
- 'MadeKind' fabric certified as safe for you and the environment
- Close fit Lycra® sleeves with raw edge and direct silicone grippers
- Triple rear pocket system with zipped security pocket
- Subtle reflective details on back panels
- 90 Day Satisfaction Guarantee
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washes really well, and dirt and sweat smell come off in the recommended wash cycle.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The product performed very well, being a quality garment for warm-weather riding.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The colour and the lightweight, non-restricted feeling of the materials.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really. It is slightly longer than my preference, but not so much that it'd be a real negative.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £89.99 it's fairly good value – the Specialized Women's Prime Short Sleeve Jersey, for example, is similar but £100, and CHPT3's Most Days Women's Performance Jersey is 99p less than the Endura but doesn't offer as good moisture wicking. Some more premium brand jerseys have prices way up north from the Endura, such as the 7mesh Skyline at a whopping £200 – though it does offer 'impressive moisture-wicking'.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's an excellent quality garment for hot summer rides. It can be worn in non-heatwave temperatures, but the great moisture-wicking and breathability make it excel in hotter weather. The detailing is great, the jersey looks really good on, and it compares well on price with rivals.
Age: 30 Height: 164cm Weight: 52kg
I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, general fitness riding, Ultra-distances
