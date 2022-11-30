The Endura Pro SL Waterproof Shell Jacket is one of the best waterproof cycling jackets out there. It lives up to its name well, offering excellent waterproofing and good breathability. It's packable, too, but just bear in mind that it does size up larger than most brands, though the size guide is accurate so double check that if ordering online.

The jacket is very light at only 161g and is easy enough to pack into a jersey pocket. It was a constant either on or in my pocket given the changeable weather during the test period.

Waterproofing

The jacket is rated to 20,000mm and has taped seams, and I certainly had no complaints about the waterproofing. I got caught in a few torrential downpours of well over an hour and I was still dry by the time I made it home.

Breathability

The breathability rating is claimed to be a whopping – or 'monster' as Endura says – 60,000mm of moisture per square metre over a 24-hour period. I tend to get a bit sweatier than most, but I found it pretty good in most circumstances.

On a mild drizzly day of around 11℃ going up some hard climbs around Bath I did get quite hot and a bit clammy, though I think for me personally, once I start going uphill at a race pace effort, I am going to overheat a little regardless of the breathability of the garment.

> 12 secrets of riding in rain — get wet & still have fun

When it was a bit colder, around 7℃, I was riding fairly hard for over an hour in torrential rain racing to get back home. I was happy with how the jacket performed and I arrived home with my upper body dry and I didn't overheat.

For me personally, I think it is a bit warm for an emergency year-round rain jacket, but if you run a little colder then it'd likely be okay.

Fit

The fit of the jacket was good in most places. The tail is dropped enough to keep your backside largely dry while riding on the drops, and the sleeves are also a good length and fit to prevent any water from getting in.

The only improvement to the fit for me would be around the upper arm area, which I found quite loose – not enough to be flappy in the wind, but I felt it could have been closer here without compromising comfort.

The collar is tall to prevent any rain or draughts getting inside, and the inner material is soft and comfortable.

At the back there is a single pocket, enough for a bit of nutrition, which is useful when you have the jacket on for a while. I used it for my neck warmer once I'd warmed up on cold early starts.

The two-way zip is handy, so you can undo the bottom and get easy access to your jersey pockets. The zip-tag is a good size, too, making it easy to adjust on the fly.

Size

The Endura sizing is on the generous side compared with other brands, consequently I was at the lower (as opposed to my usual upper) end of medium. However, it was in line with the size guide, so it is worth checking that rather than just ordering your usual size.

The jacket is available in XS to XXL, so you should be able to find a size that fits you.

As you can see from the photos, I tested the jacket in Hi-Viz Yellow which is great for visibility on those miserable days, but it also comes in black. Both colours feature some reflective panels on the front and rear, especially good for winter commutes.

Value

At £199.99 the Pro SL Shell isn't a cheap option by any stretch, but it's actually pretty good value when compared with similar performing waterproof jackets.

The Showers Pass Spring Classic Jacket, for example, which Stef rated highly, comes in around £50 more at £249, and the NVPA Storm Jacket was well reviewed last year and is £240, and is only available in black and with no reflectives.

> Essential wet weather cycle clothing and gear

Of course, we can't talk about waterproof shells and not mention Gore's Shakedry jackets (although not for much longer), which consistently get great reviews but cost a whole lot more. The Race Shakedry, for example, which Dave tested earlier this year, is £100 more at £299.99.

You can get a good waterproof shell for less, though, such as the Stolen Goat Men's Waterproof Jacket which Stu liked and which is now priced at £140 (reviewed at £135).

Conclusion

Overall, I was very happy with how this jacket performed, keeping me dry on some really miserable days, and the breathability was good on most occasions too.

It's packable and light, and if you don't run too hot then I reckon it's an excellent year-round emergency jacket.

Verdict

Great waterproofing, breathable, light and packable, but sizes up quite large so do check the guide

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website