The Endura Pro SL Waterproof Shell Jacket is one of the best waterproof cycling jackets out there. It lives up to its name well, offering excellent waterproofing and good breathability. It's packable, too, but just bear in mind that it does size up larger than most brands, though the size guide is accurate so double check that if ordering online.
The jacket is very light at only 161g and is easy enough to pack into a jersey pocket. It was a constant either on or in my pocket given the changeable weather during the test period.
Waterproofing
The jacket is rated to 20,000mm and has taped seams, and I certainly had no complaints about the waterproofing. I got caught in a few torrential downpours of well over an hour and I was still dry by the time I made it home.
Breathability
The breathability rating is claimed to be a whopping – or 'monster' as Endura says – 60,000mm of moisture per square metre over a 24-hour period. I tend to get a bit sweatier than most, but I found it pretty good in most circumstances.
On a mild drizzly day of around 11℃ going up some hard climbs around Bath I did get quite hot and a bit clammy, though I think for me personally, once I start going uphill at a race pace effort, I am going to overheat a little regardless of the breathability of the garment.
> 12 secrets of riding in rain — get wet & still have fun
When it was a bit colder, around 7℃, I was riding fairly hard for over an hour in torrential rain racing to get back home. I was happy with how the jacket performed and I arrived home with my upper body dry and I didn't overheat.
For me personally, I think it is a bit warm for an emergency year-round rain jacket, but if you run a little colder then it'd likely be okay.
Fit
The fit of the jacket was good in most places. The tail is dropped enough to keep your backside largely dry while riding on the drops, and the sleeves are also a good length and fit to prevent any water from getting in.
The only improvement to the fit for me would be around the upper arm area, which I found quite loose – not enough to be flappy in the wind, but I felt it could have been closer here without compromising comfort.
The collar is tall to prevent any rain or draughts getting inside, and the inner material is soft and comfortable.
At the back there is a single pocket, enough for a bit of nutrition, which is useful when you have the jacket on for a while. I used it for my neck warmer once I'd warmed up on cold early starts.
The two-way zip is handy, so you can undo the bottom and get easy access to your jersey pockets. The zip-tag is a good size, too, making it easy to adjust on the fly.
Size
The Endura sizing is on the generous side compared with other brands, consequently I was at the lower (as opposed to my usual upper) end of medium. However, it was in line with the size guide, so it is worth checking that rather than just ordering your usual size.
The jacket is available in XS to XXL, so you should be able to find a size that fits you.
As you can see from the photos, I tested the jacket in Hi-Viz Yellow which is great for visibility on those miserable days, but it also comes in black. Both colours feature some reflective panels on the front and rear, especially good for winter commutes.
Value
At £199.99 the Pro SL Shell isn't a cheap option by any stretch, but it's actually pretty good value when compared with similar performing waterproof jackets.
The Showers Pass Spring Classic Jacket, for example, which Stef rated highly, comes in around £50 more at £249, and the NVPA Storm Jacket was well reviewed last year and is £240, and is only available in black and with no reflectives.
> Essential wet weather cycle clothing and gear
Of course, we can't talk about waterproof shells and not mention Gore's Shakedry jackets (although not for much longer), which consistently get great reviews but cost a whole lot more. The Race Shakedry, for example, which Dave tested earlier this year, is £100 more at £299.99.
You can get a good waterproof shell for less, though, such as the Stolen Goat Men's Waterproof Jacket which Stu liked and which is now priced at £140 (reviewed at £135).
Conclusion
Overall, I was very happy with how this jacket performed, keeping me dry on some really miserable days, and the breathability was good on most occasions too.
It's packable and light, and if you don't run too hot then I reckon it's an excellent year-round emergency jacket.
Verdict
Great waterproofing, breathable, light and packable, but sizes up quite large so do check the guide
Make and model: Endura Pro SL Waterproof Shell Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Endura says: "Design PhilosophyBearing the Pro SL name, everything about this new Pro SL Waterproof Shell Jacket has been optimised for use by the hardcore roadie. Packing down small and light enough to be stowed away and forgotten until it is needed, with protection and breathability levels to keep you dry in all condition this shell jackets will keep you pushing on no mater what the weather."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
From Endura:
Exoshell60SL™ This super light waterproof shell deploys ExoShell60™ 3-Layer waterproof fabric which boasts a monster 60,000 gm/m2/24hr breathability as well as being powerfully waterproof. Not only that, it is also environmentally friendly, containing no PFC's.
Performance fit A carefully considered panel designs provides an aggressive, performance on bike fit, ensuring watts aren't wasted!
And Endura lists:
Highly breathable, super-lightweight ExoShell60SL™ 3-Layer, waterproof fabric in a fully seam-sealed construction
PFC-free, non-toxic durable water repellent finish
Ergonomic, athletic cut for non-flap race fit with critical stretch panels for improved fit on the bike
2-way water-repellent YKK Vislon® front zip provides smooth operation and easy access to jersey rear pockets
Laminated inner front storm placket with water-trap channel for additional weather protection
High cut, shaped collar for draft and rain protection
External gel or trash pocket with laser-cut drainage holes
Subtle reflective details
90 Day Satisfaction Guarantee
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the jacket for performance:
9/10
Rate the jacket for durability:
9/10
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
10/10
I got caught in downpours of over an hour and was totally dry afterwards.
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
I found it a bit warm on those mild but wet days, but I do perspire more than most!
Rate the jacket for fit:
7/10
I found the fit good, though the sleeves could have been a closer fit (and I don't have particularly skinny cyclist arms).
Rate the jacket for sizing:
8/10
On the larger side of medium compared with other brands, but the size guide is accurate so stick to that.
Rate the jacket for weight:
9/10
Light and easily packable.
Rate the jacket for comfort:
8/10
Rate the jacket for value:
6/10
It isn't cheap, but compared with a lot of the competition it is sensibly priced.
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed at 30°C and air dried with no issues.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It was great, it kept me dry in heavy rain.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
It kept me dry during some torrential rain. The jacket is highly visible too, which is ideal for those miserable winter days.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
The fit around the arms could have been closer.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's cheaper than some – the Showers Pass Spring Classic Jacket comes in £50 more at £249.99, and the NVPA Storm Jacket was well reviewed last year and is priced at £240, though it's only available in black which might not be to everyone's taste.
Gore's Shakedry jacket consistently get great reviews but the Race, for example, is a whole £100 more at £299.99.
You can get a good waterproof shell for less, though, such as the Stolen Goat Men's Waterproof Jacket which Stu liked and is now £140.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, this is an excellent waterproof jacket. It kept me dry in prolonged downpours and is breathable in most scenarios. I'd prefer it if the fit was a bit closer in places, but that's a personal matter.
Age: 35 Height: 178cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix My best bike is: Cervelo S3
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor
