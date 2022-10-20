The Showers Pass Spring Classic Jacket boasts a considerable number of neat features and fantastic attention to detail, and its (recycled) fabrics are both cosily protective and very breathable. It costs a fair chunk of change, but the price is in line with its quality and the competition, and it feels built to last – it's a worthwhile investment.
It is obvious a lot of thought has gone into the fit and features here. The quality of the materials and stitching is top notch, and the seams are taped throughout – even on the two pocket access flaps on the sides, and on the flap between your shoulders; what Showers Pass calls the 'exhaust pipe' vent.
The Elite fabric uses three layers: the yellow outer shell with a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) coating; a waterproof, breathable membrane underneath; and then a liner beneath that, there to both feel nicer and to wick away sweat and condensing moisture. The black panels on the underarms and sides are stretchy polyester. Despite all this it looks and feels like a thin and light single layer.
Despite its low weight (276g), the hardshell outer makes the Spring classic feel pretty rugged. I wasn't scared to wear it with a rucksack, or endlessly paranoid about snagging it on thorns or even just scuffing it against the garage brickwork [cough] looking at you Shakedry fabric [cough].
It's nice to see that the interior and backing panel fabrics are 100% recycled, too.
The inside of the collar has a soft lining, and is high enough to keep the chills off. I really like the offset zip, and the zip garage means there's no under-chin chafage. A couple of toggles on the bottom of the jacket allow the tail to be pulled tighter to the body if needed, and the cuffs are half elastic to stop draughts - you can really gets snugly sealed into this thing.
Performance wise the Showers pass is excellent - it's extremely waterproof. I still haven't put the mudguards back on my gravel bike for winter, and despite some filthy commutes and some 75km weekend rides, I've stayed perfectly dry in it.
At the same time, I was massively impressed with the breathability. On one weekend ride, after absolutely belting it down with rain, the sun came out full strength when I still had to climb a pig of an 11% Mendips hill, but even with the front zip done right to the top I didn't overheat. Incidentally, the side vent flaps are perfectly placed for reaching stuff in your jersey underneath.
This jacket actually got so dirty, I was concerned some of the really dark muck wouldn't wash out, so was relieved to find that on a 30 degree wash it came up good as new. No staining at all, even on the light sections.
Special mention needs to go to the reflectives - there are quite a few across the front zip, the logos, the shoulders and on a rear band. They're really effective, and the not-just-black colour scheme stands out well. There's a smart 'Cayenne' bright red if you prefer.
Temperature wise, I think as long as you layer up well this should be good down to about 4°C. On rides of about 10°, I just wore a short-sleeve jersey underneath and was fine.
Sizing
I found the Showers Pass size guide inaccurate - it had me in one size too big, putting me firmly in extra-large territory. In fact I tested a large, and still found that a very generous fit. I could easily fit a thick winter jersey and base layer underneath, despite the Spring Classic having what the company calls a 'trim fit' – though that's supposed to include 2-3in of 'wearing ease,' so it's not intended to be aero-tight. Still, I had just that in the size large, and XL would have been too big. Be prepared to size down.
> Best winter cycling jackets 2022 – stay warm and dry when it's cold and wet
The Spring Classic folds into its own single rear pocket, but like this I found it just a smidge too big to comfortably go in a jersey pocket without straining them. I COULD get it to fit by simply rolling it up like a fajita, however, and leaving a bit poking out the top, which to be honest is what I think most riders do anyway.
Value
Although £249 is a considerable outlay, it's on par for the quality, weight and performance. For instance, the LeCol Pro Rain Jacket also has a lightweight three-layer construction, high breathability and a well-dropped tail, and it's also bright and visible in yellow (there's also a black version). The price has increased since we reviewed it though – it's now £260.
At £240, the NVPA Storm/Jacket is also very waterproof, has a great fit, offers useful pockets and is packable. However it only comes in black, doesn't have any reflectives and actually has "An inspired creative concept" written right across the back.
The Gore Gore-Tex Paclite is cheaper, although still not exactly cheap at £170. It scored well in our test with good waterproofing and breathability, a similar soft-lined collar to the one here, and bright colours.
Overall
The Spring Classic is very, very good at what it sets out to do. It's extremely waterproof yet very breathable, has great vent placement and is very comfortable to wear. It's also highly visible with it's plethora of 3M Scotchlite reflectives, and has recycled material in much of it's construction. It costs a lot, but it's in line with other jackets of this quality and sophistication, and it feels like it's made to last.
Verdict
Very waterproof and breathable, very comfortable and pleasingly visible – this is an excellent jacket
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Showers Pass Spring Classic Jacket
Tell us what the product is for
Showers Pass says, "Forget about the weather and focus on the climb with this ultralight training jacket, designed in collaboration with pro cycling teams and now featuring eco-friendly fabrics."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lightweight 3-layer waterproof-breathable hardshell fabric on front and back with recycled tricot lining
Stretchy side panels are 100% recycled polyester
Fully seam-taped for windproof and waterproof protection
Wide-tooth front zip with storm flap and reflective trim
Dual-core vents and upper back 'exhaust pipe' vent for airflow without billowing
Half elasticized cuffs for a trim fit and easy on-off
360 degrees of 3M Scotchlite reflective material for maximum visibility
Zippered back pocket with storm flap can stow the jacket
Double-adjust cinch cord at hem for a custom fit that won't ride up
Silicone grip at the inside of drop tail hem
Angled front zipper and specially shaped collar reduce chafing
Soft, moisture-wicking lining at collar
Trim race fit
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
I was really impressed by the attention to detail. The quality of material and stitching is top notch. Taped seams are used everywhere and there is a fully waterproof zip.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Superb, very waterproof when its chucking it down with rain, but also extremely breathable when the sun comes out. I never felt steamed up or boiled at all.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
With the hardshell outer, it feels quite durable, even though it's a pretty light jacket. I've been commuting with a rucksack in this and there is no wear.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
I wouldn't say it's quite as "trim" as described, but it's good and versatile.
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
Comes up very large - consider going a size down from the chart's recommendation.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Surprisingly light for the protection.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Great shaping and very effective fabrics.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It is pricey, but compared to other jackets with this level of breathability and technical features, it's about right.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Despite getting it absolutely filthy on several wet Mendips rides and commutes into Bristol, a 30 degree wash saw it as good as new.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Brilliantly.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very waterproof, very breathable, perfectly placed ventilation and pocket access flaps.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Although £249 is a considerable outlay, it's on par for the quality, weight and performance. For instance, the LeCol Pro Rain Jacket also has a lightweight three-layer construction, high breathability and a well-dropped tail, and it's also bright and visible in yellow (there's also a black version). The price has increased since we reviewed it though – it's now £260.
At £240, the NVPA Storm/Jacket is also very waterproof, has a great fit, offers useful pockets and is packable. However it only comes in black, doesn't have any reflectives and actually has "An inspired creative concept" written right across the back.
The Gore Gore-Tex Paclite is cheaper, although still not exactly cheap at £170. It scored well in our test with good waterproofing and breathability, a similar soft-lined collar to the one here, and bright colours.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes - if it were on sale
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Spring Classic scores highly because it's very, very good at what it sets out to do. It's extremely waterproof yet very breathable, has great vent placement and is very comfortable to wear. It's also very visible with it's 3M Scotchlite reflectives, and has recycled material throughout. It costs a lot, but it's in line with other jackets of this quality and sophistication. It's a well deserved nine.
Age: 43 Height: 181 Weight: 92 Kilos
I usually ride: GT Grade My best bike is: Boardman ASR 8.9
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb, Zwifting
I, for one, am looking forward to having a lettuce as a Prime Minister. Not only better than the last four PMs, but better than all the candidates.
There are a lovely set of weasel words in there. ...
Time away from any regular physical activity will have negative side effects be they physical or emotional. For me my legs ache & I sleep...
Hard to work out which post you are replying to. The concept that HP is on a martin level is somewhat unlikely Now if you had mentioned truss...
TBH, not sure I'd considered mounting directly to the mudguard without a bridge bracket. It's a good idea. Might give a bit too much clearance for...
I live in Yeovil and those roundabouts with traffic lights are dreadful. I've lost count of the times that I am stopped at a roundabout with no...
Just had my response....
I presume these are SPD/2bolt rather than SPD-SL and 3 bolt?
It makes so much sense. In the same way that a fishing conservation group joins together to say "maybe let's not harvest all the trout in the area...
Quite, I don't know why everyone moans about the unfair advantage of ebikes, they're limited by law to 250W, most of the major manufacturers'...