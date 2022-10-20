The Showers Pass Spring Classic Jacket boasts a considerable number of neat features and fantastic attention to detail, and its (recycled) fabrics are both cosily protective and very breathable. It costs a fair chunk of change, but the price is in line with its quality and the competition, and it feels built to last – it's a worthwhile investment.

It is obvious a lot of thought has gone into the fit and features here. The quality of the materials and stitching is top notch, and the seams are taped throughout – even on the two pocket access flaps on the sides, and on the flap between your shoulders; what Showers Pass calls the 'exhaust pipe' vent.

The Elite fabric uses three layers: the yellow outer shell with a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) coating; a waterproof, breathable membrane underneath; and then a liner beneath that, there to both feel nicer and to wick away sweat and condensing moisture. The black panels on the underarms and sides are stretchy polyester. Despite all this it looks and feels like a thin and light single layer.

Despite its low weight (276g), the hardshell outer makes the Spring classic feel pretty rugged. I wasn't scared to wear it with a rucksack, or endlessly paranoid about snagging it on thorns or even just scuffing it against the garage brickwork [cough] looking at you Shakedry fabric [cough].

It's nice to see that the interior and backing panel fabrics are 100% recycled, too.

The inside of the collar has a soft lining, and is high enough to keep the chills off. I really like the offset zip, and the zip garage means there's no under-chin chafage. A couple of toggles on the bottom of the jacket allow the tail to be pulled tighter to the body if needed, and the cuffs are half elastic to stop draughts - you can really gets snugly sealed into this thing.

Performance wise the Showers pass is excellent - it's extremely waterproof. I still haven't put the mudguards back on my gravel bike for winter, and despite some filthy commutes and some 75km weekend rides, I've stayed perfectly dry in it.

At the same time, I was massively impressed with the breathability. On one weekend ride, after absolutely belting it down with rain, the sun came out full strength when I still had to climb a pig of an 11% Mendips hill, but even with the front zip done right to the top I didn't overheat. Incidentally, the side vent flaps are perfectly placed for reaching stuff in your jersey underneath.

This jacket actually got so dirty, I was concerned some of the really dark muck wouldn't wash out, so was relieved to find that on a 30 degree wash it came up good as new. No staining at all, even on the light sections.

Special mention needs to go to the reflectives - there are quite a few across the front zip, the logos, the shoulders and on a rear band. They're really effective, and the not-just-black colour scheme stands out well. There's a smart 'Cayenne' bright red if you prefer.

Temperature wise, I think as long as you layer up well this should be good down to about 4°C. On rides of about 10°, I just wore a short-sleeve jersey underneath and was fine.

Sizing

I found the Showers Pass size guide inaccurate - it had me in one size too big, putting me firmly in extra-large territory. In fact I tested a large, and still found that a very generous fit. I could easily fit a thick winter jersey and base layer underneath, despite the Spring Classic having what the company calls a 'trim fit' – though that's supposed to include 2-3in of 'wearing ease,' so it's not intended to be aero-tight. Still, I had just that in the size large, and XL would have been too big. Be prepared to size down.

The Spring Classic folds into its own single rear pocket, but like this I found it just a smidge too big to comfortably go in a jersey pocket without straining them. I COULD get it to fit by simply rolling it up like a fajita, however, and leaving a bit poking out the top, which to be honest is what I think most riders do anyway.

Value

Although £249 is a considerable outlay, it's on par for the quality, weight and performance. For instance, the LeCol Pro Rain Jacket also has a lightweight three-layer construction, high breathability and a well-dropped tail, and it's also bright and visible in yellow (there's also a black version). The price has increased since we reviewed it though – it's now £260.

At £240, the NVPA Storm/Jacket is also very waterproof, has a great fit, offers useful pockets and is packable. However it only comes in black, doesn't have any reflectives and actually has "An inspired creative concept" written right across the back.

The Gore Gore-Tex Paclite is cheaper, although still not exactly cheap at £170. It scored well in our test with good waterproofing and breathability, a similar soft-lined collar to the one here, and bright colours.

Overall

The Spring Classic is very, very good at what it sets out to do. It's extremely waterproof yet very breathable, has great vent placement and is very comfortable to wear. It's also highly visible with it's plethora of 3M Scotchlite reflectives, and has recycled material in much of it's construction. It costs a lot, but it's in line with other jackets of this quality and sophistication, and it feels like it's made to last.

Verdict

Very waterproof and breathable, very comfortable and pleasingly visible – this is an excellent jacket

