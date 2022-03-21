The Stolen Goat Men's Navy Waterproof Jacket offers a high level of waterproofing without sacrificing on the breathability front. The shape is perfect for time in the saddle, and it's comfortable too. You might need to size up though.

Stolen Goat calls this 'ultra-waterproof,' and I'm with them on that one. With taped seams and a durable water repellent (DWR) coating over the 100% recycled polyester fabric, this jacket achieves a waterproof rating of 15k/mm. That's impressive: most jackets of this type top out around 10k/mm.

The weather has been wet and windy lately, and the Stolen Goat has performed excellently. Water just beads off, even after three hours, and nothing makes it through the fabric. The tall fleece-lined neck also does a good job of stopping rain blowing inside.

Now being waterproof is a great quality, but it's not the be-all and end-all. After all, a bin liner is waterproof, but wear one and you'll end up wet anyway due to its lack of breathability – just like a rubbish jacket, it'll soak you in sweat.

The Stolen Goat achieves a breathability rating of 29k, which I found enough to cope with relatively hard rides in air up to around 12°C. With a short-sleeved jersey underneath I avoided getting clammy, and when climbing or riding especially hard I'd just drop the zip a touch to let some cool air whip through.

With this kind of breathability, I found the Stolen Goat a great all-rounder that didn't compromise when getting out for a hard training session in the rain. It's also light enough to be packed down small into a rear jersey pocket.

The sizing comes up just a little smaller than Stolen Goat's guide would have you believe. I'm normally a medium in their kit, and while this large wasn't restrictive by any means, I found it closer than I expected and more like a medium anyway. You might need to go up a size if you are near the upper end of a size.

The overall shape is great, though. The arms are a good length for when you are stretched out on the bike, while the cuffs are elasticated and stay snug inside your gloves, minimising the chance of any skin on show.

The tail drops low enough to give your lower back decent coverage, and the fabric has plenty of stretch so you aren't restricted in movement. Other details include a zipped rear pocket big enough to hold a phone, and a two-way YKK Aquaguard front zip. There is a small amount of reflectivity thanks to the logos.

It's a quality item too. The stitching is impressive throughout and the whole jacket feels top quality. There are no stray threads poking out, and each panel lines up excellently. Catching brambles and twigs while riding on the gravel bike have shown no issues with durability either.

Value

All of this comes at a cost, although it's not as high as you might expect. While £135 isn't exactly cheap for a jacket, it certainly looks competitive against something like the Pactimo Men's Torrent Stretch Waterproof Cape at £169.99

Or for even more, try the Rapha Men's Pro Team Gore-Tex Rain Jacket at £220. Liam does reckon it is absolutely awesome, though.

At the other end of the scale is the Galibier Tourmalet 3 Jacket which impressed Iwein enough to get 4.5 stars, and that's just £68!

Overall

The Stolen Goat is a great jacket throughout, and a really good balance of performance, quality balanced and cost. The best part though is the waterproofing versus the breathability, which just makes it so usable.

Verdict

Impressive waterproofing that doesn't affect overall breathability – you may want to size up, though

