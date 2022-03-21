The Stolen Goat Men's Navy Waterproof Jacket offers a high level of waterproofing without sacrificing on the breathability front. The shape is perfect for time in the saddle, and it's comfortable too. You might need to size up though.
Stolen Goat calls this 'ultra-waterproof,' and I'm with them on that one. With taped seams and a durable water repellent (DWR) coating over the 100% recycled polyester fabric, this jacket achieves a waterproof rating of 15k/mm. That's impressive: most jackets of this type top out around 10k/mm.
> Buy this online here
> Find your nearest dealer here
The weather has been wet and windy lately, and the Stolen Goat has performed excellently. Water just beads off, even after three hours, and nothing makes it through the fabric. The tall fleece-lined neck also does a good job of stopping rain blowing inside.
Now being waterproof is a great quality, but it's not the be-all and end-all. After all, a bin liner is waterproof, but wear one and you'll end up wet anyway due to its lack of breathability – just like a rubbish jacket, it'll soak you in sweat.
The Stolen Goat achieves a breathability rating of 29k, which I found enough to cope with relatively hard rides in air up to around 12°C. With a short-sleeved jersey underneath I avoided getting clammy, and when climbing or riding especially hard I'd just drop the zip a touch to let some cool air whip through.
With this kind of breathability, I found the Stolen Goat a great all-rounder that didn't compromise when getting out for a hard training session in the rain. It's also light enough to be packed down small into a rear jersey pocket.
The sizing comes up just a little smaller than Stolen Goat's guide would have you believe. I'm normally a medium in their kit, and while this large wasn't restrictive by any means, I found it closer than I expected and more like a medium anyway. You might need to go up a size if you are near the upper end of a size.
The overall shape is great, though. The arms are a good length for when you are stretched out on the bike, while the cuffs are elasticated and stay snug inside your gloves, minimising the chance of any skin on show.
> 37 of the best 2021 waterproof cycling jackets
The tail drops low enough to give your lower back decent coverage, and the fabric has plenty of stretch so you aren't restricted in movement. Other details include a zipped rear pocket big enough to hold a phone, and a two-way YKK Aquaguard front zip. There is a small amount of reflectivity thanks to the logos.
It's a quality item too. The stitching is impressive throughout and the whole jacket feels top quality. There are no stray threads poking out, and each panel lines up excellently. Catching brambles and twigs while riding on the gravel bike have shown no issues with durability either.
Value
All of this comes at a cost, although it's not as high as you might expect. While £135 isn't exactly cheap for a jacket, it certainly looks competitive against something like the Pactimo Men's Torrent Stretch Waterproof Cape at £169.99
Or for even more, try the Rapha Men's Pro Team Gore-Tex Rain Jacket at £220. Liam does reckon it is absolutely awesome, though.
At the other end of the scale is the Galibier Tourmalet 3 Jacket which impressed Iwein enough to get 4.5 stars, and that's just £68!
Overall
The Stolen Goat is a great jacket throughout, and a really good balance of performance, quality balanced and cost. The best part though is the waterproofing versus the breathability, which just makes it so usable.
Verdict
Impressive waterproofing that doesn't affect overall breathability – you may want to size up, though
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Stolen Goat Men's Navy Waterproof Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Stolen Goat says, "Introducing our new for AW21 Stolen Goat Men's Navy Waterproof Jacket. Ultra-waterproof while remaining highly breathable, this jacket will have you riding through those downpours with ease. Featuring a YKK Aquaguard zip and a fleece-lined collar, this jacket offers next level protection in rainy conditions. With built-in stretch for a close, yet comfortable fit, and an elasticated gripper to keep it in place, our new Waterproof Jackets are perfect for those truly wet and wild days when the clouds just won't quit.
"A step up in terms of waterproofing from our lighter rain capes, these jackets still fold down small enough to stash in your jersey pocket when mother nature finally lets up."
It's a packable jacket than manages to be very waterproof while being breathable.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Highly waterproof (15k/mm ISO811) with taped seams.
Breathable (29k g/m2/24hrs JIS L1099 B-1).
Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating – water beads right off.
Two-way YKK Aquaguard front zip.
Made from recycled 100% polyester material with mechanical stretch for a close yet comfortable fit.
Zipped rear pocket.
Fleece-lined, high neck collar for extra protection and warmth.
Close fit – size up if you'd prefer a more relaxed fit.
Elasticated gripper at the rear hem to keep everything in place.
Reflective Stolen Goat logo on the chest and rear hem for added visibility.
Folds down small enough to fit into your jersey pocket if the rain stops.
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the jacket for performance:
8/10
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
9/10
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
9/10
Rate the jacket for fit:
8/10
Rate the jacket for sizing:
7/10
Comes up a little small compared to Stolen Goat's size guide. This large should be quite roomy on me, but it fits more like I'd expect a medium to.
Rate the jacket for weight:
8/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
7/10
Rate the jacket for value:
6/10
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems when following the instructions.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Impressive waterproofing and breathability.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
Keeps you dry.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
Sizing is a little off.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's well priced against competition with similar performances, such as the Rapha and Pactimo offerings mentioned in the review.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Apart from the sizing coming up a little small, I'd say the Stolen Goat delivers a solid 'very good' score throughout thanks to its performance and quality.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
Just so that we're clear on his - "without due care and attention, or without reasonable consideration for other people using the road" includes...
Awful close pass on Saturday - as a pedestrian. Country walk, no pavement, 30 mph and some ridiculous squeeze through. Was slow to react with my...
Good comeback, you've really put me in my place!...
"A picture containing person, indoor, marketplace, clothes" What more do you want !
A mate of mine bought a Handlsing last year, and he bloody loves it! I know he did a lot of research first & was really happy with the service...
Why not?
For me it's some of the non-financial benefits of not using a vehicle. Cycling takes longer but you've turned the entire commute time into...
Really? ...
Zombie thread alert (this was the first one I found mentioning the infamous 9 second delay)....
Idiots like these get motorcyclists a bad reputation. I hope the cops can track these aggressive morons down....