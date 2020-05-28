Back to Buyer's Guide
8 of the best cheap cycling jerseys March 2019

7 of the best cheap cycling jerseys — summer comfort from just £6

How to stay comfortable from the waist up without spending a fortune
by John Stevenson
Thu, May 28, 2020 20:00
10

While not as vital as good shorts, a cycling jersey can really help enhance your on-the-bike comfort. Here are seven of our favourite cheap cycling jerseys — they're all under £40.

  • Even cheap cycling jerseys are made from wicking fabrics that move sweat away from your skin so it can evaporate

  • Look for a high neck to keep the sun off, and long back to keep you covered in the riding position.

  • A long zip for ventilation is a must; full-length for summer cycling jerseys

  • You want at least three rear pockets — it's not really a cycling jersey without them

Updated May 27, 2020

Welcome to the latest edition of road.cc’s buyer's guide to cheap cycling jerseys in which you’ll find our pick of seven of the best cycling jerseys at sensible prices.

In this updated guide to cheap cycling jerseys we've added the Triban short-sleeved Merino jersey.

More about road.cc buyer's guides.

7 of the best cheap cycling jerseys for 2020

You don't get ultra-high-tech fabrics at these prices, or lots of fiddly features that increase the manufacturing cost, but you should expect at least:

Want to know more about the ins and outs of cycling jerseys? Read our guides:

Cycling jerseys — everything you need to know
Best summer cycling jerseys
Best winter cycling jerseys

Craft Rise cycling jersey — £18.99-£34.11

Craft Rise Jersey

Craft is known for good-quality clothing, so a Craft cycling jersey for as little as £35 is a bargain. The Rise boasts a full-length zip, the fabric is knitted to improve moisture transport and there are reflective areas to increase visibility if you're out after dark.

Triban Essential cycling jersey — £6.99

BTwin SS Jersey 300

There isn't much cycling kit you can get for a tenner: a pair of socks maybe, or a of couple water bottles. Or, you can buy a fully functioning Triban Essential cycling jersey from sports superstore chain Decathlon. You'll have change too.

It may be basic but the Essential Jersey isn't just a rehashed t-shirt. You get breathable material with various panels, two rear pockets and a front zip plus Decathlon's two-year warranty against defects. You kind of wonder what the catch is. As far as we can see there isn't one.

A women's version is also available.

Read our review of the Triban Essential Jersey

Boardman Short Sleeve cycling jersey — £20.00 - £25.00

Boardman Womens Short Sleeve Jersey.jpg

The Boardman Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey is a lovely everyday top at a great price. Boardman hasn't messed around giving its jersey a complicated name, nor has it messed around adding unnecessary features to a simple and functional piece of kit.

Read our review of the Boardman Short Sleeve cycling jersey
Find a Boardman dealer

DHB short sleeve cycling jersey — £25.00

dhb Short Sleeve Jersey.jpg

The cheapest of DHB's short-sleeve cycling jerseys has a relaxed cut, and a full suite of the features you expect: three rear pockets, quarter-length zip, and a silicone gripper to keep the rear in place.

dhb Flashlight cycling jersey — £28

dhb-Flashlight-Short-Sleeve-Jersey-Short-Sleeve-Jerseys-Fluoro-NU0073-3.jpg

dhb is the house brand of cycling mail order specialist Wiggle, and this very visible little number is currently the second-cheapest cycling jersey in the range. It's highly-rated by Wiggle customers nevertheless.

It has a short zip and a silicone waist gripper. There's a zipped pocket in addition to two open-top large pockets and there are reflective patches at the back and sides for evening and night-time visibility.

Triban RC 500 cycling jersey — £29.99

2020 Triban RC500 jersey

This simple but high quality cycling jersey features raglan sleeves, full-length front zip, mesh pit panels and a zippered extra pocket for your keys and change. We can't see why you'd spend more for a summer/autumn cycling jersey unless you're very sensitive to the feel of the fabric, which is initially a little more 'synthetic' than you'll find on pricier cycling jerseys.

Decathlon has put some major effort into the appearance of its clothing in the last couple of years. As well as this tidy design in shades of blue, there are versions in several other tasteful colours and patterns.

Phenomenal bang for very modest buck.

Read our review of the Triban RC 500 cycling jersey

Triban short-sleeved Merino jersey — £39.99

2020 Triban merino SS jersey black

For many riders, Merino wool is the holy grail of cycling jersey fabrics. It's comfortable in a wide range of temperatures, deals efficiently with sweat and deters the growth of the bacteria that make clothes smelly. That means you can use a Merino jersey for several days in a row and it won't stink, and that in turn makes it ideal for multi-day rides or commuting.

We really likes the long-sleeved version of this jersey. For £40 this short-sleever is a bargain.

Explore the complete archive of reviews of short-sleeved cycling jerseys on road.cc

About road.cc Buyer's Guides

The aim of road.cc buyer's guides is to give you the most, authoritative, objective and up-to-date buying advice. We continuously update and republish our guides, checking prices, availability and looking for the best deals.

Our guides include links to websites where you can buy the featured products. Like most sites we make a small amount of money if you buy something after clicking on one of those links. We want you to be happy with what you buy, so we only include a product in a if we think it's one of the best of its kind.

As far as possible that means recommending equipment that we have actually reviewed, but we also include products that are popular, highly-regarded benchmarks in their categories.

Here's some more information on how road.cc makes money.

You can also find further guides on our sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.

Road.cc buyer's guides are maintained and updated by John Stevenson. Email John with comments, corrections or queries.

