The Donda Jersey #3 is a good looking, well priced and breathable top that performs well in warmer conditions. However, the choice of full mesh arms and shoulders limits its use a bit.

Donda is a new British-based brand with a focus on the 'everyday cyclist'. This broadly means it creates cycling kit that can be used for most cycling types without specialising in one area. Its direct-to-consumer approach means it's also priced competitively compared with some more established brands.

The jersey is called the #3 because it is the third jersey that Donda has designed and made; it's not the most complex of naming conventions, but the design itself looks good and has a simple and elegant aesthetic.

The fabric used for most of the jersey has a good amount of stretch and sits well against the skin; it offers fairly good breathability too and wicks moisture well, pulling moisture away from the skin quickly and effectively, helping to keep you cool throughout a long ride. It has a full-length zipper, too, so you can let more cooling air in if needed.

From the sleeves across the shoulder to the neck, Donda has used a mesh material, which is unusual and not something I have come across before. It keeps your arms and shoulders cool and well ventilated, but as the majority of heat is lost through the back it's perhaps not the most strategic placement if keeping cool is the aim.

That said, I didn't find that the jersey performed poorly in terms of heat retention and I didn't ever find myself overheating. I didn't test this in the full heat of summer, the highest temperature being around 23 degrees, but I would put this firmly in the 'warm weather' category. I would suggest using it between around 15 to 27°C.

One reason I found this more suitable for warmer weather is that, where I would normally wear a jersey of this weight down to about 10°C with arm warmers and a light underlayer, the mesh sleeves and shoulders were a bit too breezy for this setup.

I am also a little skeptical of Donda's claim that the design allows for 'the most straightforward of commutes". The mesh construction on the shoulders mean it's not the ideal choice for commuting unless you don't carry a rucksack, as mesh under a bag strap would likely wear through quickly.

At the back, the jersey includes three pockets that are well positioned and large enough for everything you might need for a longer ride. There is also a fourth zip pocket on the furthest right pocket for valuables, which can be used on the go with an easy-to-grab zipper.

To keep everything in place, Donda has used a silicone gripper around the full circumference of the bottom of the jersey. This works really well; I didn't find the jersey riding up at all.

The fit is slightly more casual than some while still retaining some performance elements, such as elongated arms and wide silicone cuffs to keep them in place. Sizing is also a little larger than some British brands, which helps with comfort too – for instance, the medium size that I tested would probably be closer to large in brands like Rapha or Endura. (It's not me in the photos.)

One thing this jersey really has going for it is the pricing, which, for the quality you get, is very impressive: £60 for a jersey that wicks well, looks good and is comfortable for long hours in the saddle is a good price.

It's the same price as Rapha's excellent Core Lightweight Jersey, and £10 less than the Chapeau Club jersey.

Overall, I was generally impressed with this jersey. For the price, it offers almost everything you could want for a jersey for weekend riding. The use of mesh across the entire shoulder does limit its use, though, both in terms of wearing it in lower temperatures and for commuting. However, for the majority of summer rides you won't go far wrong.

Verdict

A good jersey from an exciting new brand, though the mesh on the arms and shoulders limits its use

