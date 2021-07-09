The Tactic Sport Signature Short Sleeve Jersey is a slim and figure-fitting top that's plenty breathable in the English summer heat and ideal for intense riding. It has great easy-access dipped pockets for keeping fuelled on longer outings, and it's also available in lots of plain colour styles for easy matching with the rest of your kit. The unisex cut won't suit all body shapes, though.

Tactic classes the Signature as an 'ergorace' fit garment. The length is what you'd expect for a racier style jersey, cut short at the front. While this means there may be a slight gap when you're standing up straight, when shifted forward on the bike it's just right – there's no excess fabric rolling up here.

> Buy this online here

The fit over the shoulders and the tops of the arms is brilliantly form-hugging, although over the chest the cut is slightly tight. This could be a consequence of it being a unisex design; it seems better suited to smaller busted women.

Handmade in Girona, the Signature uses three different types of fabric: the front panel has golf-ball-like texture for improved aerodynamics, an elastic Lycra is used for the back panel and mesh side panels are included for breathability. These side panels are also slightly more elastic which helps with the close fit of the jersey.

The elasticated fabric of the sleeves hold these securely in place throughout rides and the length extends to just above my elbows, which makes it very easy for pairing with arm warmers.

The raw-cut hems on the sleeves are comfy, but I do find them a little longer than I prefer; the gripping material is a little restrictive and not so comfortable over longer rides. That's not a criticism about the fit of the sleeves – which is the perfect balance between grip and avoiding bagginess – but about the choice of the longer cut.

The waistband is comfortably discreet at the front and grips effectively round the back. The stretchy fabric used at the rear here is also reflective, which is a stylish way of incorporating some visibility.

Up top the collar is cut low, and a full-length zip gives plenty of cooling options, although the tag could be a bit bigger for easier grabbing as you're riding.

The fabric itself wicks moisture away well and dries quickly. This is a jersey you'll be happy to pick out for those intense interval rides.

There are three standard rear pockets and these offer easy on-the-go access thanks to angled sides on the two outer ones. I found it was best to store my phone in the taller middle pocket and nutrition/tools on either side.

The pockets are made from a stretchy material which allows you to pack loads in, and there's an elasticated band around the top that helps with retention. I would also like a zipped pocket for carrying valuables, though.

The washing instructions are helpfully printed on the jersey rather than on an irritating label.

I have last season's Botafoga on test, but there are plenty of colours to choose from, black, pink, white, greens and blues and greeny blue, yellow…

Value

At £108, the Signature Short Sleeve is not cheap, although it compares well with some – the race performance Assos Dyora RS Summer SS Jersey, for example, is £145.

> Buyer’s Guide: 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys

At £105 Santini's Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve Jersey is a similar price to the Signature, but it makes good use of 100 per cent recycled materials.

I also reviewed La Passione's Duo women's jersey recently; it fits well, and I'd say its breathability is on a par with the Signature but for a much cheaper £80.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jerseys here

Overall, the Signature is a breathable, race-fit jersey with useful dipped rear pockets for accessing nutrition as you pace it on the roads. It is fairly pricey, though, even for a high-performance jersey, and the cut and long aero sleeves won't suit all.

Verdict

Very breathable race-fit jersey with easy-access pockets, but the unisex cut is better suited to smaller-busted women

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website