The Tactic Sport Signature Short Sleeve Jersey is a slim and figure-fitting top that's plenty breathable in the English summer heat and ideal for intense riding. It has great easy-access dipped pockets for keeping fuelled on longer outings, and it's also available in lots of plain colour styles for easy matching with the rest of your kit. The unisex cut won't suit all body shapes, though.
Tactic classes the Signature as an 'ergorace' fit garment. The length is what you'd expect for a racier style jersey, cut short at the front. While this means there may be a slight gap when you're standing up straight, when shifted forward on the bike it's just right – there's no excess fabric rolling up here.
The fit over the shoulders and the tops of the arms is brilliantly form-hugging, although over the chest the cut is slightly tight. This could be a consequence of it being a unisex design; it seems better suited to smaller busted women.
Handmade in Girona, the Signature uses three different types of fabric: the front panel has golf-ball-like texture for improved aerodynamics, an elastic Lycra is used for the back panel and mesh side panels are included for breathability. These side panels are also slightly more elastic which helps with the close fit of the jersey.
The elasticated fabric of the sleeves hold these securely in place throughout rides and the length extends to just above my elbows, which makes it very easy for pairing with arm warmers.
The raw-cut hems on the sleeves are comfy, but I do find them a little longer than I prefer; the gripping material is a little restrictive and not so comfortable over longer rides. That's not a criticism about the fit of the sleeves – which is the perfect balance between grip and avoiding bagginess – but about the choice of the longer cut.
The waistband is comfortably discreet at the front and grips effectively round the back. The stretchy fabric used at the rear here is also reflective, which is a stylish way of incorporating some visibility.
Up top the collar is cut low, and a full-length zip gives plenty of cooling options, although the tag could be a bit bigger for easier grabbing as you're riding.
The fabric itself wicks moisture away well and dries quickly. This is a jersey you'll be happy to pick out for those intense interval rides.
There are three standard rear pockets and these offer easy on-the-go access thanks to angled sides on the two outer ones. I found it was best to store my phone in the taller middle pocket and nutrition/tools on either side.
The pockets are made from a stretchy material which allows you to pack loads in, and there's an elasticated band around the top that helps with retention. I would also like a zipped pocket for carrying valuables, though.
The washing instructions are helpfully printed on the jersey rather than on an irritating label.
I have last season's Botafoga on test, but there are plenty of colours to choose from, black, pink, white, greens and blues and greeny blue, yellow…
Value
At £108, the Signature Short Sleeve is not cheap, although it compares well with some – the race performance Assos Dyora RS Summer SS Jersey, for example, is £145.
At £105 Santini's Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve Jersey is a similar price to the Signature, but it makes good use of 100 per cent recycled materials.
I also reviewed La Passione's Duo women's jersey recently; it fits well, and I'd say its breathability is on a par with the Signature but for a much cheaper £80.
Overall, the Signature is a breathable, race-fit jersey with useful dipped rear pockets for accessing nutrition as you pace it on the roads. It is fairly pricey, though, even for a high-performance jersey, and the cut and long aero sleeves won't suit all.
Verdict
Very breathable race-fit jersey with easy-access pockets, but the unisex cut is better suited to smaller-busted women
Make and model: Tactic Sport Signature Short Sleeve Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Race-fitting, aerodynamic short sleeve jersey.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Tactic Sport lists:
PATTERN - ERGONOMIC & ERGORACE GEOMETRY. Adapts perfectly no matter your position on the bicycle.
COLOR - Green.
COLLAR - Low and double layer of fabric.
SLEEVE - Raglan style sleeve, elastic finished with a short end and border trim, along with the unique Sigmagrip system.
FABRICS - Incorporates 3 types of fabric: Front panel with 3D textile for better aerodynamics, lycra with a high level of elasticity and breathability mesh.
ZIPPER - IKK zipper pull with silicone. Incorporates the 'Camlock' system with blocking position. Spiral 3 (thin and adaptable).
ADJUSTABLE WAISTLINE - With a hidden interior silicone band. Full reflective textile for maximum visibility.
FINISHES - 'Overlock' invisible seams.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Wonderfully breathable in hot weather and for intense riding.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Time will tell, but feels well made with no signs of weakness.
Rate the product for fit:
6/10
Slightly short at the front but this is expected with the racier style. Unusually, it's a unisex jersey and I found the cut a bit tight over the chest, so it might suit smaller-busted women better, but the rest of the slim fit is good.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Fine, but there are lighter jerseys out there, such as Santini's Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve Jersey.
Rate the product for comfort:
6/10
Soft, stretchy material feels comfy. However I find the long sleeves a little restrictive and uncomfortable over longer rides.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Still looks as good as new, machine washed at 30°C.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well for intense riding in the heat and for accessing nutrition while riding.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Easy-access dipped side pockets and the effective, comfy, low-bulk waistband.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The tighter fit around the chest and the long sleeve design.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Similar to Santini's Eco Sleek Raggio Women's Short Sleeve (£105), but La Passione's Duo is much cheaper at £80.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Signature is a very breathable race-fitting layer that's good for intense riding. The low-bulk waistband is both effective and comfy over longer rides, and the easy-access pockets are really handy for keeping fuelled. There's no zipped pocket for valuables, though, and the unisex design results in a tight fit around the chest, so I'd say it's better suited to slightly smaller-busted women.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
