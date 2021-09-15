The Endura Canimal Cap Ltd is a good hat, comfortable and breathable with a secure fit, though it is a bit on the pricey side.
Like the other 'limited edition' Endura cap I tested recently, the Asym, the Canimal is a simple three-panel design with an elasticated rear section that means it's one-size-fits-all.
Also like the Asym, Endura says nothing about exactly how limited it is. There's a matching short-sleeve jersey for it, though, which is also limited to what I can confirm is 'an amount'.
I found this cap's fit very comfortable, and the low back dips under your skull for a very secure position. The polyester fabric is breathable and feels durable in a slightly canvas-y way, though it's not exactly plush or cosseting.
It's pretty good at venting excessive heat – I never felt the need to get rid of it even on some very warm, humid rides with it beneath a (MIPS-equipped) helmet.
Whatever keeps the well-shaped brim firm (presumably thin plastic) has no more issue with the washing machine than the rest of the cap, and it flips up out of the way neatly to expose a fluoro yellow underside that makes you more visible/silly-looking (delete as applicable) to oncoming civilians.
As far as I can see this is exactly the same cap – graphics aside – as the Asym one. That's not a bad thing, as the overlocked seams are just as unintrusive here, and the shaping just as unlikely to interfere with helmets or glasses.
At £20 the price is the same too, which puts it at the same slight disadvantage – especially if you don't value the 'not available in infinite quantities' looks. There are plenty of decent caps around for less: the Lusso Pain Cave Summer Cap is £14.99, for instance, while both the Primal Change 1850-2019 Cycling Cap and Saikel Chevrons Cap are £15.
Overall
This is a competent cap that works well, washes well and feels made to last. It's comfortable – if not in any way luxurious – and looks good. Whether it looks good enough to justify that slight premium is entirely up to you.
Verdict
Effective, good-looking and comfortable cap with a rugged build
Make and model: Endura Canimal Cap Ltd
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says: "'Limited Edition' Graphic Cycling Cap For Head To Toe Roadie Outfitting."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Endura lists:
* 3-panel lightweight construction
* Flexible skip [we presume that means 'peak'?]
* One size fits all
* Limited edition print for mix or match outfitting
* 100% Polyester
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues in a cool wash.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Breathable, secure and comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Like the Asym version I tested recently, the Canimal design is 'limited edition' (how limited Endura doesn't say), which perhaps explains its slight premium: the Lusso Pain Cave Summer Cap is £14.99, for instance, while both the Primal Change 1850-2019 Cycling Cap and Saikel Chevrons Cap are £15.
There are more expensive ones though, of course – the Cafe du Cycliste Cycling Cap Sardine is £27 these days, up £2 since our 2017 review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is comfortable, secure, breathable and doesn't interfere with helmets or glasses. It does just what you want, though not in any exceptional way – and it's a little bit expensive.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
