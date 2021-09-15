The Endura Canimal Cap Ltd is a good hat, comfortable and breathable with a secure fit, though it is a bit on the pricey side.

Like the other 'limited edition' Endura cap I tested recently, the Asym, the Canimal is a simple three-panel design with an elasticated rear section that means it's one-size-fits-all.

> Find your nearest dealer here

Also like the Asym, Endura says nothing about exactly how limited it is. There's a matching short-sleeve jersey for it, though, which is also limited to what I can confirm is 'an amount'.

I found this cap's fit very comfortable, and the low back dips under your skull for a very secure position. The polyester fabric is breathable and feels durable in a slightly canvas-y way, though it's not exactly plush or cosseting.

It's pretty good at venting excessive heat – I never felt the need to get rid of it even on some very warm, humid rides with it beneath a (MIPS-equipped) helmet.

Whatever keeps the well-shaped brim firm (presumably thin plastic) has no more issue with the washing machine than the rest of the cap, and it flips up out of the way neatly to expose a fluoro yellow underside that makes you more visible/silly-looking (delete as applicable) to oncoming civilians.

> Read more road.cc reviews of cycling headwear here

As far as I can see this is exactly the same cap – graphics aside – as the Asym one. That's not a bad thing, as the overlocked seams are just as unintrusive here, and the shaping just as unlikely to interfere with helmets or glasses.

At £20 the price is the same too, which puts it at the same slight disadvantage – especially if you don't value the 'not available in infinite quantities' looks. There are plenty of decent caps around for less: the Lusso Pain Cave Summer Cap is £14.99, for instance, while both the Primal Change 1850-2019 Cycling Cap and Saikel Chevrons Cap are £15.

Overall

This is a competent cap that works well, washes well and feels made to last. It's comfortable – if not in any way luxurious – and looks good. Whether it looks good enough to justify that slight premium is entirely up to you.

Verdict

Effective, good-looking and comfortable cap with a rugged build

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website