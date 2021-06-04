Lightweight, breathable and stretchy, the Primal Change 1850-2019 Cycling Cap is a good looking, well-priced and comfortable option for wearing under a helmet or popping in a jersey pocket 'just in case'.

Primal's caps comes in a huge variety of cool designs, some to co-ordinate with its jerseys, others to just stand alone. The Change 1850-2019 has been produced in association with sustainable transport charity Sustrans, with the stripes on the brim echoing global climate changes over the period from 1850 to 2019. The red stripes indicate dramatic recent temperature rises.

It's a good-looking cap, made from a double-knit 100% polyester SpeedPro fabric designed to move moisture away from the skin as quickly as possible and to dry fast. Helping this is a broad stretchy sweat-collecting band around the whole circumference of the inside. It also provides SPF35 protection.

Low in volume and super stretchy, it's a one-size-fits-most design, and fitted my average-sized head very well with no pinch points, helped by the softer, bendier brim construction.

It fits well under a helmet, with no issues of added bulk, and the moisture-wicking fabric does a brilliant job in warm weather. I had no issues with my head overheating at all. It dries quickly in wet weather too.

Thanks to the low weight and soft construction, it's easy to pack in a pocket or bag, and doesn't suffer for the experience, making it a good option for hiding helmet hair at coffee stops.

At this price, it's comparable with a fair number of cycling caps, but makes for solid value for money given the technical fabric, low weight and comfort levels. It's the same price as the Saikel Chevron Cap but more breathable, and very similar in function and performance to the Lusso Pain Cave Summer Cap at £14.99. There are pricier caps available, but given how well this one works and the wide choice of styles available, why spend more?

One of 14 different designs, there's an option to suit every taste. It weighs little, packs into a pocket, wicks moisture very effectively and is affordable. There's little to dislike here.

Verdict

Stylish and effective, whatever the weather

