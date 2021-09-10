The Endura Asym Cap Ltd fits comfortably under helmets, breathes well enough to be largely unnoticeable even on very humid days, and works well with the peak up or down. If you're not after the 'limited edition' design then the slightly high price may not feel worth it, though.
This hat does everything you could ask – put it on your head and it stays there, hat-like, doing hat things. The peak is long enough to usefully block low sun or your view of the horrendous climb ahead, doesn't create any pressure if you flip it up, and is fluoro yellow underneath in an effort to wake up oncoming drivers.
It only comes in one size, but the elasticated rear section sits low enough to kind of cuddle your skull from underneath rather than dig in. I found it comfortable and very secure on my medium (57cm) head, both with or without a helmet.
The seams of the three panels are overlocked to sit flat and comfortable, and the polyester fabric breathes well – conditions were often hot and always very humid during the test, but this still never got intrusive during some sustained efforts (though my hair is very short, so not very insulating).
This design matches Endura's Asym Short Sleeve Jersey, and both are 'limited editions' (how limited Endura doesn't say). This perhaps explains its slight premium over similar designs: the Lusso Pain Cave Summer Cap is £14.99, for instance, while both the Primal Change 1850-2019 Cycling Cap and Saikel Chevrons Cap are £15.
That said, it's hardly the most expensive option either – the Cafe du Cycliste Cycling Cap Sardine is £27 these days, up £2 from the 2017 review, and still the only sensible way to make 'A sardine' the answer to 'What's that on your head?'
Overall
This cap is basic but effective, and well made – sometimes basic is all you really need. If you're not specifically after the admittedly attractive design, though, you can get much the same thing for less money elsewhere.
Verdict
Stylish, well made and comfortable, if a little more costly than many
Make and model: Endura Asym Cap Ltd
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says: "The Endura Asym Cycle Cap LTD features a limited edition design on a lightweight and quick-wicking fabric, giving you a stylish and comfortable cap you'll love to wear come the warmth of summer."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Endura lists:
* 3-panel lightweight construction
* Flexible skip [we presume they mean 'peak'?]
* One size fits all
* Limited edition print for mix or match outfitting
* 100% Polyester
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
At £20 it's around a fiver more than many similar caps – perhaps because of its 'limited edition' graphics.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It breathes well, feels secure and stays comfortable with the peak either up or down.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Good overall fit, useful but not intrusive peak.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
This design is a 'limited edition' (how limited Endura doesn't say), which perhaps explains its slight premium over similar designs: the Lusso Pain Cave Summer Cap is £14.99, for instance, while both the Primal Change 1850-2019 Cycling Cap and Saikel Chevrons Cap are £15.
That said, it's hardly the most expensive either – the Cafe du Cycliste Cycling Cap Sardine is £27 these days, up £2 since our 2017 review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a hat, and when you put it on your head it works as a hat... there's not much more you can ask for, really. It's comfortable, creates no issues with helmets and the peak works well. It's good.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
