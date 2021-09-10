The Endura Asym Cap Ltd fits comfortably under helmets, breathes well enough to be largely unnoticeable even on very humid days, and works well with the peak up or down. If you're not after the 'limited edition' design then the slightly high price may not feel worth it, though.

This hat does everything you could ask – put it on your head and it stays there, hat-like, doing hat things. The peak is long enough to usefully block low sun or your view of the horrendous climb ahead, doesn't create any pressure if you flip it up, and is fluoro yellow underneath in an effort to wake up oncoming drivers.

It only comes in one size, but the elasticated rear section sits low enough to kind of cuddle your skull from underneath rather than dig in. I found it comfortable and very secure on my medium (57cm) head, both with or without a helmet.

The seams of the three panels are overlocked to sit flat and comfortable, and the polyester fabric breathes well – conditions were often hot and always very humid during the test, but this still never got intrusive during some sustained efforts (though my hair is very short, so not very insulating).

This design matches Endura's Asym Short Sleeve Jersey, and both are 'limited editions' (how limited Endura doesn't say). This perhaps explains its slight premium over similar designs: the Lusso Pain Cave Summer Cap is £14.99, for instance, while both the Primal Change 1850-2019 Cycling Cap and Saikel Chevrons Cap are £15.

That said, it's hardly the most expensive option either – the Cafe du Cycliste Cycling Cap Sardine is £27 these days, up £2 from the 2017 review, and still the only sensible way to make 'A sardine' the answer to 'What's that on your head?'

Overall

This cap is basic but effective, and well made – sometimes basic is all you really need. If you're not specifically after the admittedly attractive design, though, you can get much the same thing for less money elsewhere.

Verdict

Stylish, well made and comfortable, if a little more costly than many

