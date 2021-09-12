Something as simple as a cycling sock needs to be comfortable and great at regulating temperature. The Endura Bandwidth Socks do both while looking great.

Cycling socks can look pricey compared to their high street brethren, but a good pair can make a huge difference to a ride. I found the Endura Bandwidths very comfortable, with no seams to irritate around the toes, and a lighter weight mesh to keep the tops of your feet cool when you are hammering along.

The yarn used is very soft and feels great against your feet, and also it doesn't snag – it seems very robust against rough skin and sharp toenails.

It's early days testing wise, but I've worn them on nearly every ride for the last four weeks and they aren't showing any signs of wear and tear. Both the toe box and heel are still looking brand new.

They're available in a variety of colours, and I think they look cool and quite striking.

A quick look at our sock reviews section shows these aren't overpriced at £12.99 – there are plenty of more expensive ones – but I'm still a fan of the Galibier Ardennes – supersoft and hardwearing for just £5.90 (though only available in white or black at the moment).

Overall, the Bandwidths are a great pair of socks – they're very comfortable and look to be hardwearing.

Verdict

Comfortable and hardwearing with an eyecatching design

