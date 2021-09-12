Support road.cc

review
Socks
Endura Bandwidth Socks

8
by Stu Kerton
Sun, Sep 12, 2021 09:45
0
£12.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Comfortable and hardwearing with an eyecatching design
Seams positioned to avoid rubbing
Very breathable
Weight: 
38g
Contact: 
www.endurasport.com
Something as simple as a cycling sock needs to be comfortable and great at regulating temperature. The Endura Bandwidth Socks do both while looking great.

Cycling socks can look pricey compared to their high street brethren, but a good pair can make a huge difference to a ride. I found the Endura Bandwidths very comfortable, with no seams to irritate around the toes, and a lighter weight mesh to keep the tops of your feet cool when you are hammering along.

The yarn used is very soft and feels great against your feet, and also it doesn't snag – it seems very robust against rough skin and sharp toenails.

2021 Endura Bandwidth Sock 2.jpg

It's early days testing wise, but I've worn them on nearly every ride for the last four weeks and they aren't showing any signs of wear and tear. Both the toe box and heel are still looking brand new.

They're available in a variety of colours, and I think they look cool and quite striking.

A quick look at our sock reviews section shows these aren't overpriced at £12.99 – there are plenty of more expensive ones – but I'm still a fan of the Galibier Ardennes – supersoft and hardwearing for just £5.90 (though only available in white or black at the moment).

Overall, the Bandwidths are a great pair of socks – they're very comfortable and look to be hardwearing.

Verdict

road.cc test report

Make and model: Endura Bandwidth Sock

Size tested: Large/XL

Tell us what the product is for

Endura says, "These socks look so good that you could be forgiven for overlooking the fact that they are still a true tech cycling sock. A soft touch yarn with excellent moisture wicking properties has been engineered to provide comfort, support and padding in all of the places you need it. A small thing really can make a big difference!"

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Endura lists:

Soft touch, high wicking yarn

Stretch arch support

Flat seam toe

Padded front sole for extra comfort

Easycare machine wash

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues with washing; they haven't shrunk.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very comfortable socks that hold their shape well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Great comfort.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Very little, to be honest.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They are cheaper than quite a few competitors, though there are plenty around the same sort of price – but I really like the Galibiers mentioned in the review, which are half the price.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Quality socks, and not a bad price – though double that of my faves.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments