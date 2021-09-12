Endura Bandwidth Socks

Cycling socks can look pricey compared to their high street brethren, but a good pair can make a huge difference to a ride. I found the Endura Bandwidths very comfortable, with no seams to irritate around the toes, and a lighter weight mesh to keep the tops of your feet cool when you are hammering along.
The yarn used is very soft and feels great against your feet, and also it doesn't snag – it seems very robust against rough skin and sharp toenails.
It's early days testing wise, but I've worn them on nearly every ride for the last four weeks and they aren't showing any signs of wear and tear. Both the toe box and heel are still looking brand new.
They're available in a variety of colours, and I think they look cool and quite striking.
Overall, the Bandwidths are a great pair of socks – they're very comfortable and look to be hardwearing.
Make and model: Endura Bandwidth Sock
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says, "These socks look so good that you could be forgiven for overlooking the fact that they are still a true tech cycling sock. A soft touch yarn with excellent moisture wicking properties has been engineered to provide comfort, support and padding in all of the places you need it. A small thing really can make a big difference!"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Endura lists:
Soft touch, high wicking yarn
Stretch arch support
Flat seam toe
Padded front sole for extra comfort
Easycare machine wash
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues with washing; they haven't shrunk.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very comfortable socks that hold their shape well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Great comfort.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Very little, to be honest.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are cheaper than quite a few competitors, though there are plenty around the same sort of price – but I really like the Galibiers mentioned in the review, which are half the price.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Quality socks, and not a bad price – though double that of my faves.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
