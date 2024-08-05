Ekoi Racing Checks Jersey Navy

The pro-adjacent, summer-focused Ekoi Racing Checks Jersey is ideal if you're looking for an aerodynamic top that sheds heat well, protects your skin and provides a comfortable fit. Though it does come with a price to match its pro credentials – at least at its full RRP. The structure of the seams and sleeves encourages free movement, while three rear pockets and a decent zip add practicality. The price might put some off a piece of kit that isn't wildly versatile, but super-light aero jerseys are rarely cheap.

I've been wearing the this just as the weather started to heat up. This fits with Ekoi's intention for the jersey: to be worn on rides at 18°C and over. And depending on the temperature, I paired it with a technical base layer or just wear it solo.

The polyester and elastene material is thin and clearly perforated. Holding it up to the light reveals a network of ventilation holes. This differs slightly on the arms that are made to an aerodynamic style, and these have pinstripes of a thinner material and no perforations.

These panels – or as Ekoi call them, 'raglan handlebars' – extend slightly over the back of the shoulders and up to the neckline. The check pattern from which the jersey gets its name covers the front, back and the rear three pockets.

There is some Ekoi branding on the rear and left chest.

Ekoi warns that this is a very close-fitting jersey. I've got a Large for my 187cm and 84kgs and can testify that it is indeed a very close fit without being actually posture affecting – unlike the Rapha Pro Team Aero Jersey.

The main material feels thin and soft to your skin, while the arms feel excellent: incredibly soft and silky – with a little tug required to get them into the right position. As you'd expect from an aero jersey, the sleeves come right down to just above the elbow.

A pretty standard rubber gripper at the rear keeps things in place.

The seamwork is nicely done and didn't cause any rubbing during rides. Ekoi has concealed the YKK zipper underneath overhanging seams and there is a garage at the top of the zipper that is claimed to be anti-chafing – and I didn't experience any.

Riding

I found the Ekoi jersey a good companion in fine to warm weather. The aero fit doesn't inhibit your movement on the bike, possibly thanks to the thin, stretchy nature of the material, while the fabric's perforations allow for lots of air flow to your body.

I liked the fit, though it is certainly aimed at more serious, speedy days on the bike. It's modelled on the Israel Premier Tech team's jersey so that makes sense.

It was great to see additions that some other more expensive jerseys are missing, like UV50 protection and thorough ventilation.

I have to agree with what Ekoi says about the raglan sleeves. They do seem to add to a feedom of movement, so even though the jersey was snug, it didn't feel restrictive.

On days that were more around 13-18 - admittedly below the Ekoi recommendation - I added a base layer and I didn't have any problems. The combination provided enough insulation for those dark, shady areas of the ride, and enough wicking once the sun came out.

Value

There's no getting away that £168 is expensive for a jersey. For this I would expect an excellent range of features and peerless design. The Ekoi doesn't have many flaws, but nor is it a jaw-dropping piece of kit either. That said, it is presently on sale with 30% off, and the price could go down further.

I think the design feels slightly dated compared to a number of the other similarly priced jerseys I've tested recently, and unlike some it doesn't use any recycled materials. To my mind, this leaves it lagging a little behind some of its competitors.

The most obvious comparison is the Rapha Pro Team Aero Jersey, which costs £185 and unlike the Ekoi, you'd be hard pressed to find it with a significant discount.

The Rapha has an incredibly tight fit, which you might want to consider sizing up for. The breathability was good though not as good as the Ekoi, and it lacked SPF protection. I can't test the aero efficacy but the Rapha jersey is actually worn by its pro teams, whereas the Ekoi is 'inspired by' Israel Premier Tech's jersey. It's a pretty close fight!

We liked the Velocio Men's Signature, which comes in at a lower price. It is comfortable and made from mainly recycled material, as well as looking good. There's more going on in some areas, with a valuables pocket and 10 different colourways, but it makes no aero claims.

The Albion short sleeved jersey is £105 and has similarly strong environmental credentials. Alex was a fan of the close fit and the stretchy fabric, though he did suggest that the sizing was perhaps slightly small.

Pactimo Men's Range Aero Cargo Jersey does actually offer some aero benefits, as well as cargo capacity, but Josh felt it struggled to wick effectively in temperatures above 25°C.

Conclusion

There isn't a huge amount wrong with this aerodynamic, well-ventilated summer jersey, and for this price I'd be expecting something pretty close to perfection. The aero fit is great without being too claustrophobic and valuable additions like SPF protection are great to have. It's light and when held in the hand, there really isn't much too it. When you're spending top dollar it sometimes feels strange how little material you receive, but when it comes to cycling apparel, less is often more.

Verdict

A well-made and aerodynamic jersey that's ideal for high-performance summer riding