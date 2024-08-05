Ekoi Racing Checks Jersey Navy

The pro-adjacent, summer-focused Ekoi Racing Checks Jersey is ideal if you're looking for an aerodynamic top that sheds heat well, protects your skin and provides a comfortable fit. Though it does come with a price to match its pro credentials – at least at its full RRP. The structure of the seams and sleeves encourages free movement, while three rear pockets and a decent zip add practicality. The price might put some off a piece of kit that isn't wildly versatile, but super-light aero jerseys are rarely cheap.
> Buy now: Ekoi Racing Checks Jersey for £115.01 from Ekoi
I've been wearing the this just as the weather started to heat up. This fits with Ekoi's intention for the jersey: to be worn on rides at 18°C and over. And depending on the temperature, I paired it with a technical base layer or just wear it solo.
The polyester and elastene material is thin and clearly perforated. Holding it up to the light reveals a network of ventilation holes. This differs slightly on the arms that are made to an aerodynamic style, and these have pinstripes of a thinner material and no perforations.
These panels – or as Ekoi call them, 'raglan handlebars' – extend slightly over the back of the shoulders and up to the neckline. The check pattern from which the jersey gets its name covers the front, back and the rear three pockets.
There is some Ekoi branding on the rear and left chest.
Ekoi warns that this is a very close-fitting jersey. I've got a Large for my 187cm and 84kgs and can testify that it is indeed a very close fit without being actually posture affecting – unlike the Rapha Pro Team Aero Jersey.
The main material feels thin and soft to your skin, while the arms feel excellent: incredibly soft and silky – with a little tug required to get them into the right position. As you'd expect from an aero jersey, the sleeves come right down to just above the elbow.
A pretty standard rubber gripper at the rear keeps things in place.
The seamwork is nicely done and didn't cause any rubbing during rides. Ekoi has concealed the YKK zipper underneath overhanging seams and there is a garage at the top of the zipper that is claimed to be anti-chafing – and I didn't experience any.
Riding
I found the Ekoi jersey a good companion in fine to warm weather. The aero fit doesn't inhibit your movement on the bike, possibly thanks to the thin, stretchy nature of the material, while the fabric's perforations allow for lots of air flow to your body.
I liked the fit, though it is certainly aimed at more serious, speedy days on the bike. It's modelled on the Israel Premier Tech team's jersey so that makes sense.
It was great to see additions that some other more expensive jerseys are missing, like UV50 protection and thorough ventilation.
I have to agree with what Ekoi says about the raglan sleeves. They do seem to add to a feedom of movement, so even though the jersey was snug, it didn't feel restrictive.
On days that were more around 13-18 - admittedly below the Ekoi recommendation - I added a base layer and I didn't have any problems. The combination provided enough insulation for those dark, shady areas of the ride, and enough wicking once the sun came out.
Value
There's no getting away that £168 is expensive for a jersey. For this I would expect an excellent range of features and peerless design. The Ekoi doesn't have many flaws, but nor is it a jaw-dropping piece of kit either. That said, it is presently on sale with 30% off, and the price could go down further.
I think the design feels slightly dated compared to a number of the other similarly priced jerseys I've tested recently, and unlike some it doesn't use any recycled materials. To my mind, this leaves it lagging a little behind some of its competitors.
The most obvious comparison is the Rapha Pro Team Aero Jersey, which costs £185 and unlike the Ekoi, you'd be hard pressed to find it with a significant discount.
The Rapha has an incredibly tight fit, which you might want to consider sizing up for. The breathability was good though not as good as the Ekoi, and it lacked SPF protection. I can't test the aero efficacy but the Rapha jersey is actually worn by its pro teams, whereas the Ekoi is 'inspired by' Israel Premier Tech's jersey. It's a pretty close fight!
We liked the Velocio Men's Signature, which comes in at a lower price. It is comfortable and made from mainly recycled material, as well as looking good. There's more going on in some areas, with a valuables pocket and 10 different colourways, but it makes no aero claims.
The Albion short sleeved jersey is £105 and has similarly strong environmental credentials. Alex was a fan of the close fit and the stretchy fabric, though he did suggest that the sizing was perhaps slightly small.
Pactimo Men's Range Aero Cargo Jersey does actually offer some aero benefits, as well as cargo capacity, but Josh felt it struggled to wick effectively in temperatures above 25°C.
Conclusion
There isn't a huge amount wrong with this aerodynamic, well-ventilated summer jersey, and for this price I'd be expecting something pretty close to perfection. The aero fit is great without being too claustrophobic and valuable additions like SPF protection are great to have. It's light and when held in the hand, there really isn't much too it. When you're spending top dollar it sometimes feels strange how little material you receive, but when it comes to cycling apparel, less is often more.
Verdict
A well-made and aerodynamic jersey that's ideal for high-performance summer riding
Make and model: Ekoi Racing Checks Jersey Navy
Tell us what the product is for
From EKOI:
Inspired by the same model worn by the Israel Premier tech team, the new Ekoï Racing Checks jersey is aimed at competitive cyclists who accept no compromises on aerodynamics, ventilation and comfort.
In terms of aero, the Ekoï Checks jersey is a close-fit cut to hug your silhouette perfectly. The aero lines fabric used for the sleeves literally presses the material on to your forearms to optimize air penetration.
In terms of ventilation, featuring a 100% microperforated fabric that accelerates moisture wicking and excess heat transfer that you generate in the heat of the action. The result is refreshed, your body doesn't waste energy in battling to reduce its temperature, enabling you to optimize your performance.
And finally, in terms of comfort, the technical body-hugging and supple fabric used for this jersey is light in weight and resistant, fine and provides UV protection (UV50). The Raglan sleeves (to the neckline) reinforces the feeling of comfort and unrestricted freedom of movement.
*except the sleeves, made of aero fabric.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From EKOI:
Fabric (Front/Back/Sides):
100% breathable micro-perforated.
Second-skin effect.
UV protection index 50.
Flexible and highly resistant to rubbing.
AERO LINES:
Sleeves with smooth, windproof fabric.
Flat seams with zero wither effect.
Aesthetic, ultra-comfortable laser-cutting.
RAGLAN HANDLEBARS:
Comfortable to use, even on long outings.
Total freedom of shoulder movement.
Promotes aerodynamics in the racing position / and on descents.
FINISH:
Classic collar with micro perforations.
Invisible zipper.
Self-locking zipper with anti-chafing top zipper garage.
Beveled cut-away front.
3 back pockets, including 2 slightly beveled side pockets.
SUPPORT:
Siliconized back waist band.
Elasticated front waist band.
Please note, this jersey features an extremely close-fitting cut.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
I was impressed with the quality of the construction throughout the garment. Laser-cutting can sometimes create fraying but none was in evidence here. It feels very thin and light, with none of the thickness or heft of the Rapha Aero jersey.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
It's tight, well ventilated and the sleeves feel very aero.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
It says not to use fabric conditioner or to spin or tumbledry - and there have been no problems so far.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Tight, as warned. Overlapped well with a range of different bib shorts.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
In line with the majority of brands. Nothing to be wary of here. A Large is my normal size and it came in as expected.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
At 111g it's competitive with the lightest summer jerseys.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
I really enjoyed wearing it and the sleeves in particular feel great. Possibly not one if you're not at at your fighting weight...!
Rate the product for value:
5/10
A premium product that costs a lot but performs well.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
This is a good aero jersey that kept me cool on warm rides, though I'd have preferred a lighter colour.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The arm material is really silky and fits nice and snugly on the arms.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I'm not a huge fan of the Ekoi branding but that's just personal choice, and the appearance also feels a little dated – at least to me. Performance-wise I haven't got any complaints, though the price – at least at its RRP – is high.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
This is an expensive jersey that doesn't feel as technical as some of the competition, but it does just as good a job.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes – if it was on offer.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a high-quality jersey that achieves everything it sets out to do. If you're looking for an aerodynamic fit with slippery aero-arm material then you won't be disappointed. It's also good for summer as it's well ventilated and wicks away moisture.
Age: 34 Height: 187cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: Pearson Hammerandtongs My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Ultra endurance
To lose one parent brake, Mr Worthing Wærenskjold, may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness.
I think that's sloppy language, is the judge not suggesting there is no reason for the driver not to have been able to see the cyclist? Rather than...
Neatly lumping all white people together....
You should see what the price of all the car parts added up comes to, compared to a new car.
To be fair, they never said it was a good example...
Traffic light day you say? Need a suitable image for Happy Traffic Light Day cards?...
Hard to tell whether she is "diving up the inside" or the car passed her shortly before the corner and then slowed down going into it.
True - more i look the more odd the whole thing (but of course there's probably lots of thought about balance when folded etc.)...
Depends on how hard you throw them, I guess…
Thank you very much!