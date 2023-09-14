If you're looking for some interplanetary tech in your cycling gear, the Ekoi Outlast Marbre Red Summer Jersey uses fabric developed by NASA, which is designed to help you maintain your body temperature while riding. This came through to a certain extent during testing, and overall, the jersey ticks most boxes you would expect without particularly excelling – but it comes in a number of colours and the aesthetics are certainly head-turning.

Ekoi can be quite hard to pin down on price, so while you wouldn't be happy paying north of £160 for this, its seemingly permanently discounted price of £83.93 makes it much more competitive and more appealing. The fabric is interesting to wear, as it combines both density and lightness in the same garment.

Ekoi seems very pleased with its trademarked Outlast fabric. In brief, layman's terms, Ekoi has added some kind of magical wax to the material, which releases or traps warmth when required, as well as helping to reduce sweating by up to 50%. Quite the claim.

I wore this, as intended by Ekoi, during the great British summer, though I wasn't exposed to the 'very hot' temperatures Ekoi claims the jersey can withstand. It had to look after me at temperatures between 12-28°C, and I was definitely inhabiting a pleasant 'skin microclimate' as Ekoi would put it.

Presumably, the lack of any vents or ventilated sections is due to the faith Ekoi has in the Outlast material. Oddly it does manage to feel both thick and substantial, only for a quick tug of the jersey to reveal that it is in fact a gossamer-thin top. I wasn't convinced it reduced the amount I sweated, but it did wick away perspiration promptly, which meant I didn't feel cold when I dipped into some woodland or shaded forest. Nor did I see any of my trademark salt rings.

The neckline comes up quite high, which I like for the extra sun protection this provides.

The sleeves would also be long enough except for the fact that the laser cutting has been done quite haphazardly, so I found them constantly rolling themselves up. This is a shame, as the arms' hexagonal pattern feels nice and sleek.

The zips are good, with a lockable YKK front zip – complete with zip garage – and a hidden pendant zip on the rear. This rear zip protects a diddy stash pocket that can't accommodate an iPhone X. The three rear pockets are secured by some quite tight elastic, so while they do a satisfactory job, I occasionally found myself struggling for on-road access. That said, I would prefer this to some baggy un-aero flaps.

To keep the jersey in place Ekoi uses thick elastic at the rear and a narrow elastic strip at the front. This worked well enough, as there is also a small amount of white- branded gripping material dotted around the jersey – though overall I'd still prefer the consistency of a gripper band.

I had no problems at all with the jersey's fit. The body length was what I'd expect for a large and the fit was snug without being restrictive.

Value

Since you can occasionally get an Albion jersey for less than £70, and which scored well in Alex's review, the Ekoi's full retail price of £167.21 seems wildly steep – though at its 50% sale price it's a much more attractive proposition.

If you want a funky design that's very zeitgeist then check out the Universal Colours Spectrum Jersey that Jamie rated highly, finding it light, breathable, and stretchy. And this is for £50 less than the Ekoi RRP.

If you are looking for a jersey in the same ballpark as the Ekoi's full price, then Steve was impressed by the MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0, which is a comfortable and great-looking jersey, though at £165 it's at the wallet-emptying end of the market.

Conclusion

This is a good jersey for summer and the shoulder seasons, as I found its thermoregulation qualities pretty decent – if not quite scaling the ambitious heights suggested by Ekoi's marketing spiel. But despite not looking especially high-tech and feeling just like a standard nylon jersey from the noughties, the Ekoi is clearly rocking some sophisticated material.

Verdict

Advanced materials, a striking design and a high full retail price – but the performance is decent rather than space age

