Ekoi Outlast Marbre Red Summer Jersey

Ekoi can be quite hard to pin down on price, so while you wouldn't be happy paying north of £160 for this, its seemingly permanently discounted price of £83.93 makes it much more competitive and more appealing. The fabric is interesting to wear, as it combines both density and lightness in the same garment.
Ekoi seems very pleased with its trademarked Outlast fabric. In brief, layman's terms, Ekoi has added some kind of magical wax to the material, which releases or traps warmth when required, as well as helping to reduce sweating by up to 50%. Quite the claim.
I wore this, as intended by Ekoi, during the great British summer, though I wasn't exposed to the 'very hot' temperatures Ekoi claims the jersey can withstand. It had to look after me at temperatures between 12-28°C, and I was definitely inhabiting a pleasant 'skin microclimate' as Ekoi would put it.
Presumably, the lack of any vents or ventilated sections is due to the faith Ekoi has in the Outlast material. Oddly it does manage to feel both thick and substantial, only for a quick tug of the jersey to reveal that it is in fact a gossamer-thin top. I wasn't convinced it reduced the amount I sweated, but it did wick away perspiration promptly, which meant I didn't feel cold when I dipped into some woodland or shaded forest. Nor did I see any of my trademark salt rings.
The neckline comes up quite high, which I like for the extra sun protection this provides.
The sleeves would also be long enough except for the fact that the laser cutting has been done quite haphazardly, so I found them constantly rolling themselves up. This is a shame, as the arms' hexagonal pattern feels nice and sleek.
The zips are good, with a lockable YKK front zip – complete with zip garage – and a hidden pendant zip on the rear. This rear zip protects a diddy stash pocket that can't accommodate an iPhone X. The three rear pockets are secured by some quite tight elastic, so while they do a satisfactory job, I occasionally found myself struggling for on-road access. That said, I would prefer this to some baggy un-aero flaps.
To keep the jersey in place Ekoi uses thick elastic at the rear and a narrow elastic strip at the front. This worked well enough, as there is also a small amount of white- branded gripping material dotted around the jersey – though overall I'd still prefer the consistency of a gripper band.
I had no problems at all with the jersey's fit. The body length was what I'd expect for a large and the fit was snug without being restrictive.
If you are looking for a jersey in the same ballpark as the Ekoi's full price, then Steve was impressed by the MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0, which is a comfortable and great-looking jersey, though at £165 it's at the wallet-emptying end of the market.
This is a good jersey for summer and the shoulder seasons, as I found its thermoregulation qualities pretty decent – if not quite scaling the ambitious heights suggested by Ekoi's marketing spiel. But despite not looking especially high-tech and feeling just like a standard nylon jersey from the noughties, the Ekoi is clearly rocking some sophisticated material.
Advanced materials, a striking design and a high full retail price – but the performance is decent rather than space age
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Feels like a pretty standard jersey except for the sleeves, which have this nice hexagonal texture that gives the a slightly fancier feeling. It comes in a few different colours too. However, the fraying of the laser-cut edges was disappointing.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Well, this jersey – in some format – is supposedly used in the Tour de France by riders from the Israel Premier Tech team. Its aim to both reduce and increase temperature was achieved during my test period.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Surviving well after a few weeks of summer rides.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Snug without being restrictive.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
As expected – I've got pretty normal proportions and my large size jersey was grand.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
155 grams doesn't put this into the super-light category. The Ekoi Graphene, which I also review this month, is six grams lighter at 149 grams and is a good jersey all round.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Fitted nicely, soft-feeling material and I like the high collar.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
As with other Ekoi products, a confusing approach to RRP renders the value element a sliding scale. That said, the £167.24 RRP is a serious investment for a jersey, and you will have to be very sure that the features it offers are important to you.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
30 degrees in with all your normal clothes – no issues at all.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Effective in its purpose, which is to create a summer jersey that can also insulate you a little when required.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The material does its job well, offering different levels of insulation.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Ekoi does provide a large range of designs, so there is probably something for everyone, but this particular edition does not do it for me. While the elasticated hem was reasonably effective, I'd have still preferred the usual gripper.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At the reduced price that the Ekoi is often available for, this isn't wildly expensive – but at its full £167.24 it is a different proposition, and it's price I just wouldn't pay. At that price I'd want a product that appealed to me in every way, rather than just for its high-tech materials.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes – at least to a degree
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
To my mind, there are more desirable jerseys available around this price, but if you are a total convert to the marketing of the Outlast material then maybe this couldbe the jersey for you. The fundamentals are all sound and I don't doubt that it would last you a good while.
Age: 34 Height: 187cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: Pearson Hammerandtongs My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Ultra endurance
