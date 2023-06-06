The Ekoi AR14 Star Ltd Chrome Gold helmet has a bling, less-is-more design, with no extra Mips or similar protection system and a rear cradle for adjustment that's definitely on the minimal side. It's light, comfortable and neatly finished, and does look awesome in the sun, but you're paying around £100 more for that over the standard options.

Underneath the bling, the Ekoi AR14 is actually quite a basic helmet. You are getting an EPS (expanded polystyrene) shell with a polycarbonate cover, and it's great to see that Ekoi has extended the shell to cover the bottom of the helmet. Some cheaper lids on the market don't have this, which leaves the exposed EPS at risk to damage from drops and storage.

Inside the AR14 you get a cradle for adjustment, but it only covers the rear half of the helmet – many at this sort of price extend that to at least two-thirds if not all of the way round, which lets you dial in a better fit regardless of head shape.

The Ekoi didn't fit me as well as some: I could tighten the cradle with the dial, and this gave me a snug fit front to back, but around the temples I had a bit of a gap which couldn't be adjusted out. It might suit your head better, and wasn't a huge issue as the AR14 still felt comfortable overall, though there was a small amount of 'wobble' when I was riding on rough roads.

Inside you have some minimal padding. It's not very thick, but still manages to be comfortable and is removable for washing.

One thing Ekoi hasn't scrimped on is the chin strap. The weight saving hasn't stopped here either, with the webbing being two thin straps laced together by an open stitch pattern of material, but you do get a padded chin protector, which is nice, and the magnetic clasp has a soft closure, with less chance of you nipping your skin in it than a clip.

All of this minimalism adds up to a weight of just 228g, so you barely feel it on your head.

The AR14 is an 'aero-esque' road helmet; it isn't fully aero in shape like Kask's Utopia or Specialized's S-Works Evade 3, which are slightly elongated, taking cues from time trial options, but a standard road shape with a lot fewer vents.

From the front there are five vents, two either side low down, with one at the top designed to scoop air in.

You then get another six at the rear to let warm air out.

You can feel the air flowing through, and on rides where the outside temperature was around 18°C I didn't get overly hot, even on the climbs. How well it copes when the temperatures hit the high-20s later in the summer, I'm not sure, but if you are going for an aero helmet, you are probably willing to put up with the venting compromises of this type of lid, and the Ekoi is certainly no worse than others on the market.

Value

A standard colour AR14 will currently cost you £155.05 on Ekoi's website. These limited colours bump that up to – at the exchange rates at the time of writing – £257.74. There are only 100 helmets available in each colour (there's pink, red, blue and white as well as gold).

My biggest issue with that price is that the chrome sections are only stickers, not paint. One of the stickers on this test lid has lifted on the corner, and closer inspection shows a few air bubbles beneath others. It's not the kind of finish I'd expect for this money.

HJC's Furion 2.0 that Ed tested last year has a similar aero design and is ever so slightly lighter at 218g. It's cheaper as well, by a decent chunk, at £180.

The Kask I mentioned earlier is also a bit cheaper at £245, and has a better finish quality. I found it very comfortable, too.

Conclusion

From a performance point of view the Ekoi does a good job; it's comfortable, even more so if the shape suits you, and the airflow works well. For this kind of money, though, I'm not overly impressed with the finish.

Verdict

Decent comfort and performance, but overpriced for the limited edition colour

