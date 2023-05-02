Kask Utopia Y helmet

Kask's Utopia Y is an aero helmet which still creates a decent airflow, while keeping the weight low. It's comfortable and has plenty of neat little design features, but then it needs them when you consider the £245 price tag.

The Utopia Y is primarily an aero style helmet with few vents, although the ones it does have work very well. The three front vents create a refreshing breeze over your head, while the 'scoops' let air flow around the sides. Warm air is ported out of the back.

As you've probably noticed the date at the top of the review, it won't surprise you to hear that the test period, being early spring, wasn't exactly hot. The chill winds did highlight the flow of the air through the helmet, mind, though I can't see it being too much of an issue during the summer unless you're spending days in the mountains.

The Utopia Y uses OCTOFIT+ (which is the main upgrade over the original Utopia) and it gives a good range of adjustment both up and down for the cradle. A wheel tweaks the diameter.

Unlike some helmets the adjustment doesn't travel right the way around the front, instead stopping at the temples. Personally, I didn't have any issues with fit, but helmets with full adjustment can do better on certain head shapes.

There are three sizes available, covering head sizes of 50cm to 62cm.

The padding is relatively thick around the front, but comfortable, and it does a good job of soaking up sweat. There are a couple of pieces of padding running front to back which also work well and are easily removed for washing.

At £245 the Utopia Y isn't cheap, but it does have some defining features that go some way to justifying that.

The strap is faux leather and soft against the skin, while the outer shell covers the expanded polystyrene inner right around the base. This looks neater and frankly more expensive, and protects it from drops and damage.

Speaking of protection, the Utopia Y meets CE EN 1078, CPSC 1203 and AS/NZS 2063 standards. It is also tested to Kask's WG11 protocols.

As for competition, the Bolle Avio MIPS helmet which I recently reviewed has a similar amount of vents, and is within a few grams for weight.

I prefer the fit of the Kask as it seems less bulky, but the Bolle does have the MIPS safety system, if that is something you are after.

Specialized's S-Works Evade 3 is very much an aero helmet and I loved the fit, plus it has impressive airflow too. It's even more expensive though at £275.

Overall

Like many top end helmets the Kask isn't cheap, but against the competition it looks to be in the right ballpark. Its performance is impressive, I really like the fit and the overall quality is very good indeed.

Verdict

Great fit and good airflow for an aero helmet – if you don't mind the price

