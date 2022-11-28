Support road.cc

review
Helmets
HJC Furion 2.0 Road Cycling HelmetHJC Furion 2.0 Road Cycling Helmet

HJC Furion 2.0 Road Cycling Helmet

by Ed Morgan
Mon, Nov 28, 2022 09:45
£180.00

VERDICT:

Very comfy with an excellent retention system and impressively low weight, though cooling is average
Selfit mechanism is great
Looks fast and race ready
Light for an aero helmet
Ventilation not great in hot weather
Weight: 
218g
Contact: 
saddleback.co.uk
The HJC Furion 2.0 Semi-Aero Helmet is a 'semi-aero' road helmet that has a degree of ventilation. HJC's Selfit system is great, providing a secure mechanism to keep the helmet snug to the head without feeling too tight. It looks and feels pretty aerodynamic – though that's something we objectively test – and is also very light. If it's great ventilation you're after though, you're best of checking out the best cyling helmets of 2022 instead.

Front on, the helmet looks pretty aggressive, with a dome shape and straight edges that extend from the vents. Each vent is supposedly placed optimally for 'air penetration and improved air cooling capabilities', but when I rode in the 30 degree heat in August, it really wasn't doing anything to keep me cool – I even took to pouring bottles of water over my head.

Comfort is plentiful with the Furion 2.0 despite its lack of foam padding; it just sits in the right place, at least on me. The strap is pretty soft, if not as luxurious as the leather one found in the similar Kask Protone Icon.

I tested a medium, and with the circumference of my head at 56cm, the 55-59cm felt like it had plenty of stretch left in the Selfit securing mechanism. The sizing seems just right.

2022 HJC Furion 2.0 Road Cycling Helmet - inside.jpg

Honestly, this Selfit mechanism is genius, and I don't know why it hasn't been used before. It keeps the helmet constantly sat on your head correctly without any loose wobble, but also you don't feel like it is trying to tear your scalp off.

2022 HJC Furion 2.0 Road Cycling Helmet - tension system.jpg

The foam has internal reinforcement to stop it disintegrating under impact, but there's no MIPS or similar system to mitigate rotational forces.

Aero claims

HJC loves to flex that it has its own wind tunnel for aero testing, but unfortunately road.cc's own wind tunnel is offline (the first bolt is missing and we can't find the rest of it), so we can only semi-quantify the semi-aero claims. By which I mean it definitely makes you look fast.

2022 HJC Furion 2.0 Road Cycling Helmet - front.jpg

Weight

At 218g, it's light considering it is a semi-aero helmet. You often see Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's Julian Alaphilippe and Remco Evenepoel opt for the ventilated S-Works Prevail II for the more mountainous races of the World Tour calendar, and that's 228g. So clearly, this is up to racing on the hilliest of days.

Value

While it certainly isn't at the cheap end of the market, the Furion 2.0 isn't unreasonable at £180 in comparison with other semi-aero lids.

The Limar Air Speed, for example, is just a penny less, and HJC's own Ibex 2.0 is £220. Specialized's latest Evade (the Evade 3) has been redesigned for better ventilation, but that's £275 whilst also being around 50g heavier according to our testing scales than the Furion 2.0.

Closer to the price of the Furion 2.0 we have the Giant Pursuit at £189.99... or at least, it was that much when we reviewed it, but Giant no longer lists it on its UK site so it's suffered none of the recent price rises. It's still available in many shops, however, and frequently heavily discounted.

The Pursuit has a similar vent pattern to the HJC and gets MIPS, but also a rather ghastly look, which may explain its slow disappearance. Note it's fully 110g heavier; our one weighed 328g, which may explain why Liam looked so sad posing in it for the Giant Pursuit test pictures.

Overall

The HJC Furion 2.0 is a super comfortable helmet that adjusts to your head no matter what you're wearing, and while we can't seriously test the windcheating claims it definitely feels pretty aero... semi-aero, you might say. Unfortunately on the hottest days it's really only semi-ventilated too, but for more usual UK weather this a good, light and very comfy option.

Verdict

Very comfy with an excellent retention system and impressively low weight, though cooling is average

road.cc test report

Make and model: HJC Furion 2.0 Road Cycling Helmet

Size tested: 55-59 Cms

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

HJC's UK distributor Saddleback says, "The HJC Furion 2.0 is a beautifully finished semi-aero bike helmet primed for everything from triathlons to sportives."

I found the helmet to offer pretty decent ventilation, though I would not opt for it on really hot days.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

HJC says: "The Furion 2.0 has integrated Venturi Dynamics to balance the air resistant force with an advanced exhaust ventilation system. Thanks to its aerodynamic shape and its extra-light weight (about 195g), this helmet will allow you to save 7% energy during your ride compared with the competition. It is also equipped with more classic features such as: adjustable occipital cradle, goggle mount, strap splitters and antibacterial X-Static pads.

"This helmet comes with spare pads and a bag to protect the helmet when you take it with you."

Sizing

S

51-56 cm 20-22'

M

55-59 cm 21.6-23.2"

L

58-61 cm 22.8-24"

WEIGHT

200g (+/-10)

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Feels proper solid, if not quite to the same degree as, say, a Kask Protone.

Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

Definitely doesn't feel slow in the wind tunnel of my mind, but that's not actually calibrated. Ventilation could be more efficient.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10

Lighter than many aero road helmets.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
9/10

Crazy comfy and I really like the SELFIT system that keeps cradle tension constant.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well - it feels super snug and secure even on rough roads, and it's very comfortable. It's bearable in high temperatures too, if not as cool as a regular helmet.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The SELFIT system just keeps the helmet in the right place at all times.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The straps come down at a weird angle (although that could be due to the shape of my head, I suppose).

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's pretty well priced for an aero helmet, though it is only 'semi aero' so maybe it's only semi well priced?

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? No

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is very comfortable, secure and light, and it's well made too. Despite being only semi-aero the cooling is still only average, however, and there's no form of rotational impact safety included. Given the price and quality though, it's still a very good lid.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 22  Height: 185cm  Weight: 69kg

I usually ride: Dolan Rebus  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Semi pro

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, commuting, club rides, Always love some off-road with some mates.

