Fizik Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave shoes

The Fizik Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave shoe is the lightest model in the company's line-up thanks to their woven construction, and pretty much the most breathable too, making them ideal for summer riding on those scorching hot days or on the turbo trainer throughout the year.

Aeroweave is a woven fabric that interlaces nylon fibres with filaments of thermoplastic polymer. The weave changes around the shoe to promote airflow and to fit the foot, but to put it basically, it's pretty much a see-through mesh throughout.

It has a slightly plastic feel to it, so I wasn't too sure how that was going to affect comfort compared with a more usual synthetic upper. In use, though, it wasn't an issue as it flexes well, allowing it to move with your feet as you go through the pedalling stroke.

Airflow is what these are all about, though, and this is where they work well. Wearing them for a few days through April, when the temperature was touching the mid-20s, the cool breeze was noticeable blowing through.

They aren't restricted to high temperatures either. I've worn them down to 16°C and I never found them overly cold, even when descending at speed. They work really well on the turbo in front of a fan too.

Most top-end shoes are using ratchets, Boa-style systems and even laces, but the Ventos keep things simple with a couple of straps.

As you can see from the photos, the lower one criss-crosses across the shoe and when pulled it wraps the material around the foot, while the upper one helps the shoe encase the top of the foot and seat the tongue.

It is a supportive fit and comfortable, too, although if you start the ride with them a bit tight there isn't much adjustment available on the fly.

Although the main part of the shoes is flexible, the toe box and heel section are much more rigid for protection and performance.

The heel also gets some dimples for grip to stop your heel lifting.

The Ventos also get a brand new outsole from which it gets its R2 name, made from carbon fibre and set up for all three-bolt cleat systems.

Shoe brands love a stiffness index for the soles and Fizik is no different. The R2 is rated 10 which is irrelevant for comparing them to anything other than Fizik's line-up, but Fizik says it's the stiffest that it offers.

They certainly feel up there with the stiffest I've ridden from Shimano, Giant and Northwave, and they manage to achieve it without being overly harsh or causing hot-spots on your soles.

The venting continues underneath the shoe as well, with a large scoop allowing cool air to flow through the cleat area.

To aid walking you get a plastic heel section and a similar smaller section at the front.

Value

You can certainly spend less to get shoes with more technology going on such as fastening systems or mouldable insoles, but the Ventos offer very similar performance in terms of stiffness compared to shoes around the same money.

Something like the £339.99 Northwave Extreme Pro shoes, for example: very comfortable, very stiff, just like the Fiziks but without the cooling effects.

You can get some good knitted shoes for a lot less, mind, if you want your feet to breathe. The Bontrager Ballista Knit Road shoes are £269.99, but the R2 sole of the Fiziks win out when it comes to stiffness and performance.

Conclusion

Yes, the Fizik Vento Powerstrap R2 Aerowaves are a lot of money, but the material works very well and the sole does a great job of providing stiffness without sacrificing overall comfort.

Verdict

Excellent breathabilty for riding on hot days or the turbo, with sole stiffness to match

