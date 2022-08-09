Specialized S-Works Torch road shoes

The Specialized S-Works Torch is an excellent pair of performance road shoes for those wanting a slightly wider fit. They have offered exceptional comfort for my feet while being stiff and, crucially, looking good. All while being ridden through less than perfect conditions.

Okay, let's start with the caveat that all feet are different, and the shape of these might not work for you, as with any shoes at any price. That said, on my little feet, I seem to have found the ideal shape for me.

These offer a secure yet comfortable hold on my feet, are easily stiff enough for my best efforts, don't transmit road buzz, clean up after a rainy ride in seconds and – most importantly for those who are in the market for fancy shoes but don't get on with the S-Works 7s – boast a wider mid and forefoot.

Fit

Where there were once only a few choices for those with feet that didn't fit a skinny Italian shoe, the range of wider options is now broad.

Specialized isn't, therefore, doing anything new here, but the S-Works Torch has been designed solely (ha ha!) for riders with slightly wider feet, rather than simply being a wider S-Works 7, Specialized's flagship road shoe that David reviewed in 2020. That's something I really like to see, as it doesn't feel like an afterthought.

Specialized apparently reviewed around 110,000 foot scans from its in-store shoe-fitting service, and ended up making the carbon base plate 4mm wider than the S-Works 7's. While that might not sound like a lot, I found the extra room very beneficial. The wide version boosts that figure by a further 4mm, and it is a move that I can get behind.

The heel is also wider and a little less aggressive in its mission to keep you locked in, yet there was no discernible slip, even as I tried to squeeze out every last watt at the end of my VO2 Max efforts.

I found the S-Works Torch to strike a very nice balance between heel retention and comfort, though I appreciate there will be many of you who had no issue with the S-Works 7 design.

There is also a new asymmetrical heel counter designed to support the medial side of the heel while allowing for a lower collar on the lateral side. You don't notice it while riding, so it seems to work well.

Upper

Dyneema is out; Specialized instead uses its own material here. It works well, easily shaping itself to the top of my foot and not budging when out on the bike. The anchor points for the closure dials both have extra support, as do the inner sides of the toe box.

One thing I really love about this upper is how easy it is to keep clean. With very little mesh on show, you're really only going to need a damp cloth to get them looking close to new.

Sole

Specialized has used an I-beam construction for stiffness, and it works well. There was no hint of flex and my feet were comfortable on the pedals on longer rides. The replaceable heel tread is good to see, too.

The front, however, could do with a little extra protection. Yes, the design is very svelte, but I'd rather sacrifice some of that for a shoe that doesn't get scuffed up.

Insole

As part of the testing, I also had custom insoles made by Specialized. It's an in-store service and costs £125, so it isn't cheap, but if you've got high and long arches like me, it could be well worth your money.

If you don't have silly arches like me, you may well find that your feet are supported just fine anyway.

Closure dials

Here we have the Boa S3-Snap dials and, while they are shiny and work well, they don't have the pull-to-fully-release feature of the Li2 dial. It's a minor quibble, though.

Value

In terms of price, you're at the top end of the market. Fizik's Vento Stabilita Carbon is £374.99 and Sidi's Shot 2s are £395; the only way to spend more is probably to go for something that is semi-custom, like the Lake CX 403.

The price of this S-Works model is silly, but we hear the wider fit is coming to more of Specialized's shoes, so if these are out of your reach, just hang on for an update to the 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 models.

But if you can stomach the cost, these are a lovely pair of performance cycling shoes. They are super comfy, brilliant on the bike, and easy to keep looking fresh.

Verdict

Comfortable high-end road shoes with a wider fit that is going to please many

