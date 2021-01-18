Support road.cc

dhb Classic Thermal 3/4 Bib Tights

7
by Stu Kerton
Mon, Jan 18, 2021 15:45
0
£65.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Well made and comfortable 3/4s that are thick enough to deal with winter temperatures
Fabric offers decent warmth
Sensibly priced
Good fit
Legs can ride up a bit
Weight: 
244g
Contact: 
www.wiggle.co.uk

Like much of dhb's Classic range, these Thermal 3/4 bib tights focus on delivering decent performance and comfort at an affordable price point. The material choice makes them quite versatile, covering a wide temperature range, and the pad is okay comfort-wise for rides of around a few hours.

For years I've lived by the advice of an ex-pro who said that you should cover your knees to protect them from temperatures below 15°C and that's where 3/4s come into play. At milder temperatures they can fill that gap between bib shorts and having to go to full tights.

2021 dhb Classic Thermal three-quarter Bib Tights - legs front.jpg

The Classics are a little thicker than some, like the Pearl Izumi Attacks I tested recently which were much thinner, almost like bib shorts for summer use. This means that the dhbs have, for me anyway, a comfortable working range of about 5°C to just above 10°C.

2021 dhb Classic Thermal three-quarter Bib Tights - cuff.jpg

The Miti Spa Roubaix Lycra used has a fleece backing and I found that it holds onto warmth well and does a decent job of keeping out the cold air as you ride. Breathability seems fine too, although it's not as big an issue with your legs compared to your upper body. The bib section has a mesh panel over your back which helps in that regard.

2021 dhb Classic Thermal three-quarter Bib Tights - back.jpg

The fit is good. Using dhb's performance cut, they sit snug and feel relatively supportive for your muscles. The multi-panel design means that the Classics move with you well when you are on the bike, and I didn't suffer with any bunching of the material, even if the legs did ride up a touch sometimes.

2021 dhb Classic Thermal three-quarter Bib Tights - legs front.jpg

Elastic Interface provides the Giro Air Custom pad and it offers decent levels of comfort. dhb says it is suitable for up to three hours in the saddle and I'd say that isn't a bad guideline, depending on how you ride. I have various loops that range from an hour's blast to longer four-to-five-hour treks and I'd say the Classics are better suited to the shorter end of the scale.

2021 dhb Classic Thermal three-quarter Bib Tights - chamois.jpg

The padding is a bit thicker than I've been seeing in various shorts and tights lately, which I found a little too much for harder riding as there is a fair amount of material there; two to two-and-a-half hours would be about my limit. Riding slower and a bit more upright meant that I could extend that out to around three hours or so in decent comfort.

2021 dhb Classic Thermal three-quarter Bib Tights - back detail.jpg

I've never had any real issues with quality on any dhb products I've tested or bought, and I don't expect to see any here as the miles creep up. The Classics aren't showing any signs of wear from the saddle, and all of the seams remain taut and neat.

2021 dhb Classic Thermal three-quarter Bib Tights - straps front.jpg

All in all, it's not a bad package for the £65 asking price.

That puts them in the same sort of area as the Galibier Equipes at £73. Jez had a few quibbles with them, though, and their lighter weight material means they won't bridge as big a weather gap as the dhbs.

> Winter cycling clothing – 49 of the warmest garments 

I really rate the Primal Dawn bib knickers that I reviewed back in 2018 and are still going strong. They use a similar weight fabric as the Classics but have a slightly better pad for long distance riding. They're still available for £75, so a bit pricier than the dhb offering.

> Buyer’s Guide: 19 of the best warm winter cycling tights

Overall, the dhb Classics are competent 3/4s that will cope with most winter riding temperatures, and will come into play for early spring and late autumn too. The pad was a bit of a miss for me, but it might well suit you. Basically, they're a good pair of 3/4s for the money.

Verdict

Well made and comfortable 3/4s that are thick enough to deal with winter temperatures

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: dhb Classic Thermal 3/4 Bib Tights

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

dhb says, "With the exceptional insulation of super soft Roubaix fabric, these dhb Classic Thermal 3/4 Bib Tights will deliver the boost of warmth you need during the cooler months. Fast-wicking and breathable, they won't hold you back when you up the tempo."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

dhb lists:

THERMAL fabric technology from Miti Spa

Lombardia 235gsm Roubaix Lycra

Elastic Interface® Giro Air Custom chamois

Seatpad designed for up to 3 hours in the saddle

Bluesign approved Italian fabrics

Elasticated leg gripper

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

The sizing is in line with the dhb guide, and the multi-panel cut gives a good fit.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

I simply bunged them in on a 30 degree wash over and over again with no issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

The fabric covers a wide range of off-season temperatures.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Good quality and performance for the money.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Legs can ride up a bit.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They are well priced, coming in cheaper than the 3/4s from Galibier and the Primals, neither of which are exactly expensive in the first place.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, especially for shorter rides.

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

A good overall performance from the dhb Classics. They use a quality fabric and are cut well, and while they don't use a pad that I'd consider my favourite, if it suits you then they are a bargain.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

