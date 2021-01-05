The Galibier Equipe 3/4s are summer-weight longer bib shorts for keeping the chill off your knees, but their weather window is narrower than some warmer 3/4s, and for me the positioning of the pad isn't quite right. They are well priced but there is some stellar competition even at this price point.

It's hard to put my finger on why 3/4 bibs are such a good thing. They leave a few inches of leg exposed which would be covered if you wore full tights, hardly the part of you with the most nerve endings or sweat glands, and yet for a few months of the year either side of winter there are a lot of days where I find I'd be too warm in full bibs and those few inches are enough to make the difference.

The Galibier Equipe 3/4s are a slightly unusual pair, being made of summer-weight fabric rather than the warmer material more generally used in bib tights and 3/4s. They're not unique in that respect; I tested the Moa Gena a few years ago, and Stu recently reviewed the Pearl Izumi Attacks, both of which are summer-weight knicks, but most 3/4s are made of warmer fabric than these.

So if regular fleecy 3/4s occupy the space between shorts and longs, then these occupy the rather smaller space between shorts and regular 3/4s. I used them on rides between about 6 and 15°C – a wider band than I would expect them to really work for. And yes, at the lower end I would have preferred a fleecy fabric like you see on the dhb Aeron Roubaix or Castelli Nanoflex 3/4s, but to be honest I fared better than I'd expected – keeping your knees covered makes a real difference.

Let's talk about the aero advantage then. Galibier says that an aerodynamically optimised fabric (Carvico Aero) is used on the side panels, to reduce drag. My thesis: this will be an imperceptible advantage and irrelevant to almost everyone who buys these bibs (feel free to tell me I'm wrong in the comments below). Let's move on.

The ProDry SL chamois is a relatively complex shape with three thicknesses, large dimples and a cutout area at the front. The placement of the pad wasn't right for me, though – I needed it further back, as my sit bones were definitely not on the thickest part of the pad. Galibier is an online-only brand, so you can't check whether the pad positioning works for you before purchase, so it's worth checking this before you take the tags off. Most bibs work well on my backside – I can think of only two previous occasions where this has been an issue for me.

The pad positioning was a question mark, then, but that being the case, I was very pleasantly surprised by the comfort on offer. I found rides of five hours went by without me giving a thought to my bibs or my bum, which is exactly what you're looking for from a set of bibs.

Construction quality generally is really good here – the fabrics feel sleek to the touch and the stitching is mostly flatlocked and all neat and tidy. The bib straps are made of a lightweight stretchy mesh which is very comfortable. Fit is good too – lightly compressive and such that the fabric sits snugly on the skin.

At the lower extremity, a wide laser-cut strip of Lycra is used instead of a sticky gripper, with a monochrome greyscale design printed on it. I found it was comfortable and effective in keeping the legs held in place.

Galibier always offers keen pricing and £73 is a good price for well-made 3/4s like these. Decent value, then, if not much less than some other strong alternatives. My benchmark for good value 3/4s has long been from dhb – the Aeron FLT Roubaix 3/4s are £80 in a warmer Roubaix-style fabric. And Stu really rates the Primal Dawn bib knickers at £75.

The Pearl Izumi Attacks I mentioned earlier are a similar lightweight option but at a higher price, £115.

Verdict

Well-made summer-weight 3/4s aiming at quite a narrow temperature range and with a question mark over the pad placement

