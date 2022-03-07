These dhb Bib Shorts are a wallet-friendly, entry-level design intended for rides up to three hours. They're an obvious choice for new riders, but also a good bet for general, everyday riding – and sessions on the indoor trainer, too.

Given the asking price, I was pleasantly surprised by the standard of construction and detailing here: flatlocked seams, silicone grippers and reflective logos on the back and thighs, along with an Elastic Interface Veloce pad.

The stretchy mesh bibs afford effortless movement while keeping some welcome warmth should the temperature dip a bit. The fabric feels quite thin but it's not bad quality, and in my book makes these an obvious choice for indoor trainer sessions, as well as wearing beneath tights on cooler rides. The thinner fabric also gives a flattering, smooth aesthetic.

They're also a good upgrade to the inserts that come supplied with messenger knickers and some mountain bike shorts, thanks to the reasonable pad density.

It's a medium density foam with a polyamide top sheet, which supposedly combines soft feel and improved breathability. It has a pressure-relieving central channel to keep appendages happy, and an anti-bacterial component has kept things the right side of funky.

The pad moulded well to my shape from the off and I remained comfortable on rides around the three-hour mark, including those taking in some off-road deviations. I had no issues with numbness or tingling, let alone saddle soreness, though three hours or thereabouts is their limit.

Generally, as budget garments go, the dhb bib shorts have impressed with their blend of comfort and performance. Worn beneath messenger knickers and tights, on warmer and cooler rides respectively, there's been no bunching, gathering or similar ride-spoiling distraction.

The fabric, though shinier than some, strikes the right balance between grip and slip, allowing for some minute shuffling without annoying surf. The bibs are super-stretchy, allowing seamless movement from tops, hoods and drops, while keeping the lower back and vital organs happy.

The silicone grippers do their thing unobtrusively, including doing a decent job of holding leg warmers in place.

Despite their relatively thin weight, I was surprised by how much warmth the bibs retained, and when paired with some budget baselayers during indoor trainer sessions I was palpably clammy around the lower back and stayed a bit sticky to the session's conclusion.

Durability/care

Early days, but a few weeks and 400 miles in, the shorts are holding up well. Casual encounters with prickly foliage hasn't caused any bobbling or similarly obvious deterioration, and they're washing well – even after accidentally going through the machine on a 40 degree cycle. No obvious problems – no lifting of the reflectives, for example.

Again, being relatively thin, they dry quickly too, which is great following a short shower, as well as on the line after washing.

The size guide has a very close relationship with reality, which bodes well for online purchases. I'm proportionally long in the leg, relative to my height and build, and was pleased to note there is sufficient length and give in this regard. Everything else aligned very nicely.

Value

Although £35 is hard to argue with, there are other store brands that could give these a run for your money. Planet X's Pro-Line 365 X boast a similar composition and a 3D pad, and retail for £29.99, and Boardman's Bib Shorts are £35.99, and employ a 'high density cushioned pad' that is reckoned good for rides around the three-hour mark.

Triban's RC500 Pocket Road Bib Shorts with a gel pad are £49.99, but its RC100 Men's Cycling Bib Shorts with a foam pad are £24.99.

Summary

When all's said and done, the dhb bib short are a no-frills but competent entry-level model with performance that broadly aligns with the blurb. The pad has its limitations, but even more experienced riders should find these a good inexpensive choice for shorter training rides or indoor trainer duties.

Verdict

Good entry-level bibs for shorter to medium length rides

