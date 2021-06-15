The dhb Aeron Lab Polartec Sleeveless Baselayer was developed in conjunction with Polartec and the pro riders of the Canyon dhb pb Soreen road racing team. This is palpable in terms of real-world comfort and overall performance. Racers are the target audience, but I'd recommend it to anyone looking for a high performance warm weather baselayer.

Polartec may well be most famous for synthetic fleeces, but it's actually developed 300 different fabrics. This one is called Delta. Delta supposedly responds differently to sweat than traditional wicking fabrics, which are designed to spirit moisture away. Apparently, some wicking can be so ruthless our bodies are actually hampered by the lack of moisture.

According to the blurb, Delta counters this by using open-knit, hydrophilic fibres that keep enough moisture for effective cooling, while a hydrophobic polyester ensures continuous, cooling airflow. Lowering core temperature this way, says Polartec, saves energy that would otherwise be lost through excessive sweating.

Essentially, it does the same job as any other base layer, just in a more nuanced way. I was surprised to find the seams more pronounced than usual, but this didn't translate to irritation or marking of the skin.

Fit

Judging by our medium, the sizing chart is accurate. Interestingly, it feels more relaxed across the shoulders and the fabric has more 'give' than the other synthetic/hybrid models I've been testing recently. It's not baggy, just seamless, as promised by the blurb.

Against the skin, the yarn feels closer to a bamboo cotton than a wool, let alone more conventional synthetic (most of which are now rather good, regardless of price).

I subjected ours to a mix of shorter, 10 mile TT-paced blasts with a few hills and fast descents to keep my tempo changing, some 20-25 mile training loops and longer, meditative 50 milers. The test period was decidedly chill, especially around dusk and dawn, with 1-3°C being quite common.

These are conditions where a sleeveless model isn't the most obvious move, but worn beneath jersey cum jackets, the Aeron Lab Polartec retains welcome heat. My arms and shoulders felt a little nippy but my core remained perfectly temperate. I wasn't surprised to feel dry and fresh either.

As the mercury climbed I headed out for more aggressive rides and, true to claims, the fibres seemed to retain fractionally more moisture – but without the progressively rising heat and corresponding sense of dampness.

That subtle moisture retention is particularly palpable on the longer rides, while I could still feel the cooling flow regulating my temperature. I rode the same route four times in varying temperatures, with consistently pleasing results. No salty residue, or heat rash on my skin.

Continuing this theme, I've worn it for four consecutive 50-mile outings and odour stayed well within socially acceptable limits, albeit out of my comfort zone. There's no hint of fraying, bobbling or similar deterioration, and it machine washes beautifully at 30-degrees.

Value

£40 is upper mid-range, and similar to Hydra Tech's Pro Fresco Sleeveless Men's Baselayer (£43.99) which has commensurate performance – if you can tolerate the sheer/mesh aesthetic – and the Assos Summer NS Skin Layer at £50. I actually rate the Aeron Lab Polartec over its £45 Merino Mesh stablemate, too.

Summary

Overall, the dhb Aeron Lab Polartec Sleeveless Baselayer is a very comfortable and competent model – and especially good for hard, competitive riding.

Verdict

Very capable, reasonably priced baselayer for warmer weather

