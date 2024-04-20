The Galibier Female Specific Barrier base layer does a great job of keeping you warm as well as dry while out riding in cooler climates. It's also a bargain!

This high neck design is made from 100% polyester using Airmesh technology, and I was very impressed with how it performed.

The high neck does a great job of helping to keep the heat in on colder days, but it also doesn't get too hot – as can happen with some higher neck baselayers. The material is very comfortable and seems to wick really well – after I'd sweated heavily it didn't cause any chills, which I was particularly impressed by.

What wasn't as great was the sleeves being a little tight; you might want to try the next size up, especially if you're at the upper end of what the size guide suggests. Another aspect I noticed, though it wasn't an issue for me, was the length. I don't mind baselayers not being really long in the body, but you might find this one a little short, especially if you have a longer torso than average.

It also only comes in this one bright colour (Aqua), which might not be for everyone, especially as the top of the neck did stick out a little when wearing some jackets, but it didn't bother me.

A plus point is that it's available in a good range of sizes: XS to XXL.

In terms of value for money, I think £28.33 is brilliant for the quality and performance. Compared with similar baselayers with a high neck that we've tested, such as the Le Col Women's Deep Winter Base Layer at £80, and the Lusso Women's Paragon Deep Winter Base Layer 2.0 at £60, the price is very attractive.

Some designs do have more technical features – the Le Col, for example, includes Polartec Alpha material to ensure extra warmth – but for the price I do think this baselayer is very good. Sure, it can't fully compete with those designed for sub-zero rides, but for the majority of cold days on the bike it's a really good option.

Verdict

Aside from the slightly tight sleeves, this is a great baselayer at an impressively low price