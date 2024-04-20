The Galibier Female Specific Barrier base layer does a great job of keeping you warm as well as dry while out riding in cooler climates. It's also a bargain!
This high neck design is made from 100% polyester using Airmesh technology, and I was very impressed with how it performed.
The high neck does a great job of helping to keep the heat in on colder days, but it also doesn't get too hot – as can happen with some higher neck baselayers. The material is very comfortable and seems to wick really well – after I'd sweated heavily it didn't cause any chills, which I was particularly impressed by.
What wasn't as great was the sleeves being a little tight; you might want to try the next size up, especially if you're at the upper end of what the size guide suggests. Another aspect I noticed, though it wasn't an issue for me, was the length. I don't mind baselayers not being really long in the body, but you might find this one a little short, especially if you have a longer torso than average.
It also only comes in this one bright colour (Aqua), which might not be for everyone, especially as the top of the neck did stick out a little when wearing some jackets, but it didn't bother me.
A plus point is that it's available in a good range of sizes: XS to XXL.
In terms of value for money, I think £28.33 is brilliant for the quality and performance. Compared with similar baselayers with a high neck that we've tested, such as the Le Col Women's Deep Winter Base Layer at £80, and the Lusso Women's Paragon Deep Winter Base Layer 2.0 at £60, the price is very attractive.
Some designs do have more technical features – the Le Col, for example, includes Polartec Alpha material to ensure extra warmth – but for the price I do think this baselayer is very good. Sure, it can't fully compete with those designed for sub-zero rides, but for the majority of cold days on the bike it's a really good option.
Verdict
Aside from the slightly tight sleeves, this is a great baselayer at an impressively low price
Make and model: Galibier Female Specific Barrier Base layer
Tell us what the product is for
Galibier says its Female Specific Barrier Base layer is for "warmth and comfort on cool cycling days".
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Galibier lists:
100% Polyester
Airmesh® mesh for optimal breathability
Ergonomic fit tailored for female cyclists
Quick-drying fabric
Superior moisture management
150G weight
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
The material is soft and the high neck is a great addition for colder days.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
It kept me warm on cold days and comfortable when I had pushed on during efforts and sweated heavily.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
No issues so far, and it's washed well with no colour run.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Overall it was good, but in the size S (UK 8) I did find that the sleeves were a little tight, and I have pretty small arms.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
The size S matched up well to the UK 8 I normally go for in tops.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
I found this very comfortable.
Rate the product for value:
9/10
Very impressive for the quality.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
It washed well without any colour run, and also dried really fast.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It did a great job.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I really like the high neck. I feel the cold but have to go out and train in the cold, so this feature helped to keep me extra warm.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The only issue I had was the sleeves being a little tight.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The price is very attractive compared with similar baselayers with a high neck that we've tested, such as the Le Col Women's Deep Winter Base Layer at £80, and the Lusso Women's Paragon Deep Winter Base Layer 2.0 at £60. The Le Col does include Polartec Alpha to ensure extra warmth, but still, for £28.33 I do feel that this baselayer is excellent value.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
For the price and performance, I think this baselayer is very good. The tightness of the sleeves is the only thing that lets it down.
Age: 25 Height: 173cm Weight: 65kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is: Road bike
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
