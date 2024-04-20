Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Base layers
Galibier Female Specific Barrier Base Layer2024 Galibier Female Specific Barrier Base layer.jpg

Galibier Female Specific Barrier Base Layer

8
by Charlotte Broughton
Sat, Apr 20, 2024 09:45
0
£28.33

VERDICT:

8
10
Aside from the slightly tight sleeves, this is a great baselayer at an impressively low price
Brilliant value
Warm and wicking
Sleeves are a little tight
Weight: 
150g
Contact: 
www.galibier.cc
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Galibier Female Specific Barrier base layer does a great job of keeping you warm as well as dry while out riding in cooler climates. It's also a bargain!

For more options, for men and women, check out our guide to the best cycling baselayers.

> Buy now: Galibier Female Specific Barrier base layer for £28.33 from Galibier

This high neck design is made from 100% polyester using Airmesh technology, and I was very impressed with how it performed.

2024 Galibier Female Specific Barrier Base layer - hem.jpg

The high neck does a great job of helping to keep the heat in on colder days, but it also doesn't get too hot – as can happen with some higher neck baselayers. The material is very comfortable and seems to wick really well – after I'd sweated heavily it didn't cause any chills, which I was particularly impressed by.

What wasn't as great was the sleeves being a little tight; you might want to try the next size up, especially if you're at the upper end of what the size guide suggests. Another aspect I noticed, though it wasn't an issue for me, was the length. I don't mind baselayers not being really long in the body, but you might find this one a little short, especially if you have a longer torso than average.

2024 Galibier Female Specific Barrier Base layer - cuff.jpg

It also only comes in this one bright colour (Aqua), which might not be for everyone, especially as the top of the neck did stick out a little when wearing some jackets, but it didn't bother me.

2024 Galibier Female Specific Barrier Base layer - collar.jpg

A plus point is that it's available in a good range of sizes: XS to XXL.

2024 Galibier Female Specific Barrier Base layer - back.jpg

In terms of value for money, I think £28.33 is brilliant for the quality and performance. Compared with similar baselayers with a high neck that we've tested, such as the Le Col Women's Deep Winter Base Layer at £80, and the Lusso Women's Paragon Deep Winter Base Layer 2.0 at £60, the price is very attractive.

Some designs do have more technical features – the Le Col, for example, includes Polartec Alpha material to ensure extra warmth – but for the price I do think this baselayer is very good. Sure, it can't fully compete with those designed for sub-zero rides, but for the majority of cold days on the bike it's a really good option.

Verdict

Aside from the slightly tight sleeves, this is a great baselayer at an impressively low price

road.cc test report

Make and model: Galibier Female Specific Barrier Base layer

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the product is for

Galibier says its Female Specific Barrier Base layer is for "warmth and comfort on cool cycling days".

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Galibier lists:

100% Polyester

Airmesh® mesh for optimal breathability

Ergonomic fit tailored for female cyclists

Quick-drying fabric

Superior moisture management

150G weight

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

The material is soft and the high neck is a great addition for colder days.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

It kept me warm on cold days and comfortable when I had pushed on during efforts and sweated heavily.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

No issues so far, and it's washed well with no colour run.

Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10

Overall it was good, but in the size S (UK 8) I did find that the sleeves were a little tight, and I have pretty small arms.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10

The size S matched up well to the UK 8 I normally go for in tops.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10

I found this very comfortable.

Rate the product for value:
 
9/10

Very impressive for the quality.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

It washed well without any colour run, and also dried really fast.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It did a great job.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

I really like the high neck. I feel the cold but have to go out and train in the cold, so this feature helped to keep me extra warm.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The only issue I had was the sleeves being a little tight.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The price is very attractive compared with similar baselayers with a high neck that we've tested, such as the Le Col Women's Deep Winter Base Layer at £80, and the Lusso Women's Paragon Deep Winter Base Layer 2.0 at £60. The Le Col does include Polartec Alpha to ensure extra warmth, but still, for £28.33 I do feel that this baselayer is excellent value.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

For the price and performance, I think this baselayer is very good. The tightness of the sleeves is the only thing that lets it down.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 25  Height: 173cm  Weight: 65kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is: Road bike

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Semi pro

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Galibier Female Specific Barrier Base Layer 2024
Galibier Female Specific Barrier Base Layer
Galibier 2024
Galibier
Women's Clothing
women's jerseys
Charlotte Broughton

Having learnt to ride a bike in order to race as a child, Charlotte is no stranger to life on two wheels. Racing across multiple disciplines over the years, she now focuses her time on road racing. Racing with her Belgium based team. Not only that, but Charlotte has many years experience working within the cycling industry alongside her racing endeavours. Therefore, it’s fair to say that anything with two wheels is right up her street.

Latest Comments

 