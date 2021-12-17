DexShell Pro Visibility Cycling Socks

The DexShell Pro Visibility Waterproof Cycling Socks are highly effective for the colder, wetter and murkier months. They're a smart choice for those who, like yours truly, aren't fond of overshoes, and unlike socks with TPU liners they don't become uncomfortably clammy. Just be aware that their heavier tog weight means they're better suited to mountain bike booties and wider, trainer type SPD shoes than slim-fitting road shoes.

The socks are a three-layer design: the outer shell is made from 97% polyamide, 2% elastane and 1% polyester, the inner sock is 76% Coolmax FX (a polyester weave) and 24% polyamide, with a 100% polyurethane Porelle membrane in between.

> Buy these online here

I tested them with my FLR Defender boots which, though great for chill, are more water resistant than waterproof; if it's raining dogs or they're submerged in muddy puddles they'll absorb water. The DexShells have kept my feet completely dry, whether I've been cruising along the backroads for a few hours in persistent rain, or tackling boggy bridleways, where dab downs are more common and wet, gloopy muck comes with the territory.

Wearing them under SPD touring shoes with lots of mesh panelling it's much the same story – in moderate to heavier rain (coupled with the odd puddle immersion) the outer became quite wet, but my feet remained completely dry, nigh-on to the cuff line.

I've worn them mostly in temperatures between 3 and 10°C, and on the occasions the mercury has climbed into the low teens, my feet were warmer than I prefer but not uncomfortably so. Moisture management isn't on a par with merino, but I've only felt a faint misting before the fibres kick in and retain a primarily arid climate. And even with synthetic uppers, no wallpaper-stripping odours!

> How to keep your feet warm cycling through the winter

Padded toe and heel sections give welcome support while seemingly retaining some added warmth.

As well as being thicker than typical cycling socks, they're also slightly longer than some 'ankle length' socks, and have offered decent protection from thistles and other prickly foliage out on the bridleways when worn with 3/4s, as well as the odd stray stone thrown up by a knobbly tyre.

Reflectives

Though superficially subtle, the location of the reflective detailing and fluoro yellow cuffs combined with your pedalling motion is very eye-catching, especially at higher cadences – worn with shoes and 3/4-lengths, obviously.

Sizing/fit

The size guide is very accurate, so great for virtual purchases. Large was bang on for my 43/44 feet, and the elasticated cuffs worked well, preventing annoying slippage.

Being thicker than traditional socks, they work best with mountain bike-biased booties or wider commuter/touring style shoes than slim-fitting road shoes. I did pair them with some 'traditional' Quoc Pham touring shoes, which are on the narrow side, and things felt decidedly tight around the toe-box and sides.

Washing/care

They've gone in the wash at 30 degrees on a regular basis with no loss of waterproofing, breathability, or cosmetic deterioration. The fabric does take a little bit longer to dry than a traditional winter weight sock – but DexShell recommends no tumble drying.

They also come with a lifetime guarantee against manufacturing defaults.

Value

While £25 isn't cheap for a pair of socks, if you add waterproofing to the spec then it actually looks a pretty good price: one of the DexShell's most obvious competitors, Sealskinz' Waterproof All Weather Ankle Length Sock with Hydrostop, is £32.50.

Showers Pass' Crosspoint Brights are another three-layer waterproof design, albeit aimed primarily at runners and milder conditions, and are £32 a pair.

> 15 of the best 2021 cycling overshoes – what to look for in cold-weather foot protection

Another three-layer design is the Gecko Ankle Length Cycling Running Waterproof Sock, a little nearer but still a little dearer than the DexShells, at £26.95.

Conclusion

Good socks (and indeed gloves) can make the difference between enjoying and enduring winter. The DexShells are decent performers, and their versatility extends their horizons to other outdoor activities – DexShell suggests they're also a good bet for running and light hiking. I much prefer waterproof socks to overshoes, and reckon these are a very good pairing with boots for winter gravel rides and mountain biking.

Verdict

Very good weatherproof socks for the colder, wetter, murkier months

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website