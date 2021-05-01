Wolf Tooth 8-Bit Pliers

The Wolf Tooth 8-Bit Pack Pliers are a quality bit of kit, as you'd expect from the high-end US brand. The unique pivoting bit head is able to act as both screwdriver and wrench – unfortunately, the magnetic bit retention and custom design detracts from what would otherwise be a great tool.

Wolf Tooth is based in Minnesota, USA, and makes pretty much everything locally to exacting specifications. This shows in the fit and finish of the 8-Bit Pliers – they feel every bit a premium product. With bike design and functions under constant evolution, it's hardly surprising that new tools are required to suit new needs. The almost infinite variability in requirement and rider use case makes for fruitful ground to grow a crop of unique tools, and the 8-Bit Pliers epitomise this trend.

The 8-Bit is best assessed as a combination chain quick-link and tubeless valve tool, with 11 fastener bits thrown in for good measure using a funky swivel head base.

Starting with the most obvious use, the chain pliers make short work of even a stiff quick link. Yes, there are various tricks you can use to remove a quick link such as a shoelace, pair of pliers (if you have them) or rock against your chainring if you can get the link set up just right. But the most couth way is to use a proper set of chain pliers, as we have here.

The pliers have curved outer edges so you can reinstall a link, but this is kind of superfluous as, if your link is still new, the amount of force needed to snap it into place will require that you resort to the tried and tested method of putting the link at the top of the chain run between cassette and chainring, and pushing down on the pedals to tighten it.

The pliers feature a second section for tightening or loosening a tubeless valve locknut. This works well enough, with one caveat: the section that grips the locknut is recessed by just under 3mm on either side, meaning if your locknut is slim you might not be able to get enough purchase to do the job. Also, you might not be that keen on possibly scratching your rims, but that's a personal issue. Where I had slim locknuts I was able to get action using the front of the plier jaws intended for chain links.

Continuing the tubeless valve functionality, on the back of the pliers there's a tiny valve core tool that doubles as a 3.3mm spoke wrench, and can be used in the swivel head for more leverage. It's held in place with a pretty strong magnet that doubles to hold in place a spare chain quick link (not supplied) on the other side.

Anyone who's lived with tubeless valves for a while is likely to have come across a blocked valve body, in addition to a blocked valve core. While less likely than a blocked core, such an occurrence could spoil your day out, so Wolf Tooth has included a knurled metal rod that can be held with your fingertips and used to clear out any obstructing sealant. The depth it's good for is about 40mm, so if you're running deep-section rims with, say, 60mm valves it might not be enough – in which case a slim zip-tie is an easy alternative to carry. Again the rod is held in place by a magnet.

The remainder of the 8-Bit pliers' functions are centred on the ball-jointed swivel head. This is an 8mm hex in its own right, and is capable of up to 40Nm of torque – likely more than enough to tighten or remove a recalcitrant pedal, or tighten an 8mm crank bolt if you're running that sort of setup. As the pliers are smooth and the same 10mm in width as many shop tools designed for leverage, it's possible to comfortably put a fair bit of force through them with your hand.

Set into the 8mm hex head is a 4mm hex hole, which the six supplied bits slot into. This is smaller than standard tool bits, which are 1/4in (6.3mm) drives, so you can't mix and match with other 1/4in bits if you want a size not provided, like a T15, T20 or T30 bit. However, 4mm is a standard drive size for low-torque tool bits used in fine engineering applications, easily found from brands like Wiha under its 'Micro Bit' label if you shop around.

Wolf Tooth has provided 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6mm hex bits, the first four being on double-ended bits to save space. Likewise, the T10/25 and Phillips #2/3.5 Flat Head bits are double-ended. If you need a bit that's not provided you're likely to find it without too much trouble. Whether it will be of the right dimension to fit into the 8-Bit pliers receptacle is another question. The bits are only 12mm long once inserted into the 8mm head – so if you have a rather deep fastener to reach, say inside a rear derailleur mounting, you might find it doesn't reach. In this case a 4mm bit extender would save the day, and a simple 4mm to 1/4in-drive adapter would let you use any bit you liked.

All six bits are retained using magnets, with a hole in the back where the 6mm one lives to aid popping it out. You then use that one removed bit to lever out any others you need. This is darn fiddly in the cold, with gloves on.

The bits are retained in the socket by yet another a magnet – that's six magnets so far, and I'd recommend keeping the 8-Bit pliers away from any compass you might be relying on for navigation. If you're using the tool for low-torque applications this is fine, but if you need to really crank down – for example, on a saddle bolt – you may find that the bit falls out as it's partially retained by the fastener you were cranking on. On one occasion adjusting a new saddle, I dropped the 6mm bit in the trailside mud twice. This obviously isn't an issue with actual hex keys, or with bits retained by mechanical means such as in the Feedback Sports Range tool. The one improvement I'd suggest Wolf Tooth makes is to ditch the magnet and go with a mechanical bit retainer.

If you lose a bit or two, Wolf Tooth sells replacement bit kits including the valve core/spoke wrench and a T30 bit for £20.

The ball-jointed swivel-head has spring-loaded detents to hold it straight or at either 90-degree angle. This makes for fast fettling, but there may be occasions where you need more clearance than afforded by the tool's 22mm-wide body in tight spaces. For stems, pedals, most bottle cages and saddles with the bolts angled away from the seatpost this shouldn't be an issue. If you needed a ball-head hex to get a fastener secured, it's likely the 8-Bit pliers won't work.

The 8-Bit pliers rack up 17 different applications for your £76, making it about £4.50 per tool. On the Bang-For-Your-Tool-Buck-O-Meter that's considerably more than the two tools I've recently used from Topeak that included both quick link and valve core removal functions – the Topeak Mini PT30 at £1.33/tool, and the larger Alien X tool with a few more add-ons for £54. Mind you, both are hefty beasts – and at just 71g the 8-Bit pliers are pretty darn light. The obvious omission in the 8-Bit is there's no chain breaker – if you have to remove a broken link or convert to single-speed you'll need a separate tool for that.

In terms of warranty, Woof Tooth offers just one year, which compares poorly with Topeak's two years and Park Tool or Feedback Sports' lifetime coverage. For such a premium product you'd be hoping for a longer warranty term.

The 8-Bit pliers are best summed up as a very nicely done, lightweight tool for quick link and tubeless valve work, with a selection of bits and the ability to apply far more torque than pretty much every other multi-tool around. If your use case matches and you're happy to pay a premium for a premium tool, you are only likely to be disappointed by the magnetic bit retention. If you keep aware of the bits when removing from a high-torque fastener, this becomes less of an issue.

Verdict

A premium tool for chain and tubeless valve work, with a good selection of bits and a high-torque swivel head

