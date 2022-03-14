Topeak Ninja Master+ Toolbox PT30

The Topeak PT30 comes with a huge number of functions, all locked away in the Ninja Master+ Toolbox, which itself gives you loads of bike-mounting options. Its small size limits leverage at times, but the tools themselves are great quality.

Pretty much every job that you'll likely need to carry out on the side of the road, or even in your shed, is catered for by the Toolbox PT30's huge array of 30 functions.

The full list of tools included is listed in the test report below, from hex keys and Torx wrenches to a chain tool, tire reamer, disc insertion spacer and more.

The tool itself is made from chrome vanadium steel and is durable and robust. The hex keys are in tolerance and give a snug fit into every bolt I tried them on, which is important on softer materials. Any slop between the tool and bolt head will quickly cause rounding off.

The 10mm hex key is a sleeve design that fits over the 8mm; this can sometimes lead to bits being lost but here it's held securely in place by a bit of magnetism and a compressible ball bearing.

The one thing I would say is that the tools are quite short, so leverage is limited – you'll struggle to free a seized bolt, for instance.

Moving to the other side of the tool you'll find the Torx keys and screwdrivers. The tolerances on these are even more important than they are on the hex keys, and I didn't find any issues here.

The screwdriver bits fitted well and the T25 gives you the option of tweaking those stems that now use Torx bolts instead of hex ones.

Aside from those standard tools you'll also find a plug tool and a reamer for working on damaged tubeless tyres. There is also a small serrated knife. Other neat touches are a disc spacer and a selection of spoke wrench holes.

The Topeak also comes with a decent chain tool, which allows you to split your chain and also insert a new pin if the need arises. If you need to separate your chain via the master link then you get a tool for that – very handy.

The only slight downside to the chain tool is that you'll have to carry a separate 4mm hex key to operate it – don't forget to pack it.

Overall, the tools themselves are pretty good. Obviously making a tool with so many functions to such a small size is always going to cause compromises, but I've used it for tinkering many bikes at the side of the road or trail without any issues.

Admittedly the majority of those bikes are in for review with new components fitted, so the bolts haven't seen a winter's worth of salt or rain.

Speaking of which, you'll need to keep the Topeak dry if you want to avoid any corrosion and keep it lubricated too, like Topeak recommends. After wet rides I'd recommend wiping it off and leaving it to dry out.

One thing that does help to keep the PT30 dry is the included Ninja Master+ Toolbox: a hardcase plastic box with a flip lid that can be mounted to your frame, bottle cage mounts, or to a range of compatible Topeak bottle cages such as the Ninja Master+ Cage SK+.

The box keeps the PT30 relatively well protected and it's a neat solution.

The tool is a snug fit inside, so you don't get much rattling going on unless the surface is really rough, plus you can get easy access to the tool without removing the box from the bike.

The mounts required are found in the box and are easy to fit however you want to attach the box to your bike.

This whole package will set you back £64.99 at full rrp. That's not bad when you consider something like the Crankbrothers F15 multi-tool now retails for £47.99 with half of the functions of the Topeak.

Lezyne's 23-function Super SV 23 multi-tool lacks some of the pieces of the Topeak but will still cost you £61. It is machined from stainless steel, though, so should take more abuse in the wet months.

Conclusion

Overall, I rate the Topeak PT30 multi-tool. It's not perfect, but it's a quality performer that comes with a surprising number of useful tools considering its diminutive size. It can feel a little fiddly at times, but it is well made and well laid out in terms of where the tools sit. The toolbox and its mounting versatility only add to the overall appeal.

Verdict

Loads of functions, easy to use, and the toolbox is a neat addition

