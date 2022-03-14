Topeak Ninja Master+ Toolbox PT30

The Topeak PT30 comes with a huge number of functions, all locked away in the Ninja Master+ Toolbox, which itself gives you loads of bike-mounting options. Its small size limits leverage at times, but the tools themselves are great quality.
Pretty much every job that you'll likely need to carry out on the side of the road, or even in your shed, is catered for by the Toolbox PT30's huge array of 30 functions.
The full list of tools included is listed in the test report below, from hex keys and Torx wrenches to a chain tool, tire reamer, disc insertion spacer and more.
The tool itself is made from chrome vanadium steel and is durable and robust. The hex keys are in tolerance and give a snug fit into every bolt I tried them on, which is important on softer materials. Any slop between the tool and bolt head will quickly cause rounding off.
The 10mm hex key is a sleeve design that fits over the 8mm; this can sometimes lead to bits being lost but here it's held securely in place by a bit of magnetism and a compressible ball bearing.
The one thing I would say is that the tools are quite short, so leverage is limited – you'll struggle to free a seized bolt, for instance.
Moving to the other side of the tool you'll find the Torx keys and screwdrivers. The tolerances on these are even more important than they are on the hex keys, and I didn't find any issues here.
The screwdriver bits fitted well and the T25 gives you the option of tweaking those stems that now use Torx bolts instead of hex ones.
Aside from those standard tools you'll also find a plug tool and a reamer for working on damaged tubeless tyres. There is also a small serrated knife. Other neat touches are a disc spacer and a selection of spoke wrench holes.
The Topeak also comes with a decent chain tool, which allows you to split your chain and also insert a new pin if the need arises. If you need to separate your chain via the master link then you get a tool for that – very handy.
The only slight downside to the chain tool is that you'll have to carry a separate 4mm hex key to operate it – don't forget to pack it.
Overall, the tools themselves are pretty good. Obviously making a tool with so many functions to such a small size is always going to cause compromises, but I've used it for tinkering many bikes at the side of the road or trail without any issues.
Admittedly the majority of those bikes are in for review with new components fitted, so the bolts haven't seen a winter's worth of salt or rain.
Speaking of which, you'll need to keep the Topeak dry if you want to avoid any corrosion and keep it lubricated too, like Topeak recommends. After wet rides I'd recommend wiping it off and leaving it to dry out.
One thing that does help to keep the PT30 dry is the included Ninja Master+ Toolbox: a hardcase plastic box with a flip lid that can be mounted to your frame, bottle cage mounts, or to a range of compatible Topeak bottle cages such as the Ninja Master+ Cage SK+.
The box keeps the PT30 relatively well protected and it's a neat solution.
The tool is a snug fit inside, so you don't get much rattling going on unless the surface is really rough, plus you can get easy access to the tool without removing the box from the bike.
The mounts required are found in the box and are easy to fit however you want to attach the box to your bike.
This whole package will set you back £64.99 at full rrp. That's not bad when you consider something like the Crankbrothers F15 multi-tool now retails for £47.99 with half of the functions of the Topeak.
Lezyne's 23-function Super SV 23 multi-tool lacks some of the pieces of the Topeak but will still cost you £61. It is machined from stainless steel, though, so should take more abuse in the wet months.
Conclusion
Overall, I rate the Topeak PT30 multi-tool. It's not perfect, but it's a quality performer that comes with a surprising number of useful tools considering its diminutive size. It can feel a little fiddly at times, but it is well made and well laid out in terms of where the tools sit. The toolbox and its mounting versatility only add to the overall appeal.
Verdict
Loads of functions, easy to use, and the toolbox is a neat addition
Make and model: Topeak Ninja Master+ Toolbox PT30
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Topeak says, "Mounts under Ninja water bottle cage with interchangeable Cage Mount or use alone with Frame Mount. This weatherproof tool box contains a 30 function, tubeless tire repair mini tool for road or trailside repair and maintenance."
It's a neat combination, with the toolbox having various mounting options, and the tools having loads of useful functions.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Topeak:
TOOLS
* 2L / 2.5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8 mm Allen wrenches
* 10 mm hex socket
* T10 / T15 / T25 Torx® wrenches
* 14G / 15G * Mavic M7 * Shimano® 4.5mm spoke wrenches
* CrMo steel chain tool* * Chain hook * CrMo master link pliers
* #2 Phillips / flat head screw drivers
* Tire reamer, plug insertion tool
* Serrated knife / saw
* Disc insertion spacer
TOOL MATERIAL - Chrome vanadium steel
TOOL BODY MATERIAL - Forged aluminum
MOUNT - Mount to Ninja Master+ series Cages with included Cage Mount
Install on frame, stem, seatpost, or water bottle boss with included Frame Mount and zip ties
ADDED FEATURES - Knife blade & plug insertion tool lock, extendable for leverage, secondary chain link fence, chain pin breaker, and master link storage compartment
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The tools are of a high quality with tight tolerances.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Loads of tools.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Less sleverage than bigger multi-tools.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There aren't many multi-tools with this much capability for comparison. It boasts double the number of functions of the Crankbrothers option mentioned in the review, for just a bit more money, and is only a few quid more than the 23-function Lezyne, though that is made from stainless steel.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Its small size and the amount of functions does limit its leverage against some more specific tool sets, but provided you aren't trying to free seized bolts at the road side it's not an issue. The tools are very good quality which, coupled with the number you are getting, makes the price very acceptable.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
