The Chapeau Club 2 bib shorts offer plenty of comfort and perform well both on the road and on the turbo, though I did find the pad a little thin on some of my longer training rides.

Good quality, high-functioning bib shorts are a staple for any keen cyclist. The Club 2s are the new generation of do-it-all shorts from Chapeau, building upon the previous well-liked iteration which Jim tested a couple of years ago.

All good bib shorts require a well-fitting and comfortable pad; as this is such a critical interface with the bike, getting this wrong can be disastrous. Pad comfort tends to be subjective, influenced not just by your shape but your riding style. I thought the pad here performed well overall, especially with the incorporation of Chapeau's ECO carbonium flash material, designed to wick away sweat more effectively. During my rides there was no build-up of salts, which could lead to irritation around the saddle region.

I do have quite an aggressive riding style, though, and found the pad on the thin side compared others, such as that in the Pearl Izumi Pro bib shorts, which was noticeable towards the end of a longer five or six-hour ride. Overall, though, it does a good job.

Chapeau has incorporated its own Topazio material into the shorts. This, it says, has less elasticity than regular Lycra, and is designed to offer more support to the legs in order to reduce overall levels of fatigue. While I couldn't initially tell the difference, I did find that the Topazio holds up very well in the wet, and during consecutive washes.

Chapeau also claims to have made improvements to the breathability of the shorts, and I had no issues riding around in the heat.

The legs in the Club 2s are longer than the previous version, which I think gives a nice premium feel to the shorts, and the grippers are deeper too, at 45mm. They offer good holding power and still work well after several washes. However, other clothing brands have started incorporating longer grippers, which do not necessarily perform better but do blend more effectively into the leg material in my opinion.

The straps, too, have been improved to be more breathable. The mesh-like material the straps are made from have a nice light touch on the skin and are very comfortable to wear for extended periods of time.

Other key features include the addition of reflective logos and tabs on the rear of the shorts. This helps massively in low light and still means the shorts retain their classy look.

With an RRP of £139.99, these shorts cost the same as the Santini Tono Puro bib shorts, which Simon really liked. They're also the same as Rapha Men's Pro Team Training bib shorts, though Nick thought they were a little pricey for 'training' shorts. They're a lot less than the Pearl Izumi Pros that I mentioned above, though, which have an rrp of £189.99.

Overall, I think the Chapeau Club 2s are very good for the money – well made, classy looking and comfortable.

Verdict

High-performing, comfortable shorts with good breathability for hotter rides

