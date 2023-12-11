Support road.cc

review
Jackets
Castelli Entrata Jacket2023 Castelli Entrata Jacket.jpg

Castelli Entrata Jacket

8
by George Hill
Mon, Dec 11, 2023 09:45
0
£199.00

VERDICT:

8
10
An impressive shoulder season jacket that can go colder when used as part of a layering system
Top-notch windproofing
Good breathability
Comfortable fit with room for layering
Bigger zip pull would be nice
There's no zipped rear pocket
Weight: 
315g
Contact: 
www.castelli-cycling.com
The Castelli Entrata is a comfortable, warm and weather-resistant jacket that's ideal for spring and autumn. And I found that with a bit of layering it was also effective below the recommended 6-14°C temperature range, even wearing it down to 0°C when paired with a base layer.

Castelli has long been at the top of its game when it comes to producing cycling clothing for the shoulder seasons, with its Gabba jacket becoming synonymous with kit for autumn and spring.

2023 Castelli Entrata Jacket - back.jpg

The Entrata – the Italian for 'Entrance' – uses the same fabric as the Gabba, which considering how well thought of that jacket is, can only be a good thing.

2023 Castelli Entrata Jacket - collar.jpg

This certainly comes across when it comes to the Entrata's excellent windproofing – and it has enough resistance to the elements generally to cope with most rides. I wore this on some rides in fairly foul conditions and found that it performed very well. Okay, it doesn't match the performance of a dedicated waterproof jacket in sustained rain, but it proved more than adequate for drizzly rides.

2023 Castelli Entrata Jacket - shoulders.jpg

The windproofing, aided by the Entrata's zip guards, is such that nothing gets through.

Although this isn't a dedicated cold-weather jacket, it does have a fairly good fleece lining that helps with insulation. The jacket's non-performance fit means the Entrata is ideal for layering, so it operates very well as an outer shell when worn as part of a layering system.

2023 Castelli Entrata Jacket - cuff.jpg

I wore this with just a mesh base layer beneath it in temperatures down to around 8°C – and it was effective. And with an insulated base layer beneath it I was comfortable wearing it down to around freezing.

2023 Castelli Entrata Jacket - hem.jpg

The jacket's fit does mean that there were more folds and wrinkles than you'd find on a race-fit jacket, but there was nothing so loose to impact on comfort, and I couldn't feel any obvious impact on aerodynamics either.

2023 Castelli Entrata Jacket - back.jpg

The jacket's impressive breathability also meant that when was layering it I didn't overheat, and I could use the full-length zip to let air in when required. And one of my very few gripes about this jacket is that I would have liked a bigger zip pull, which would be easier to use when wearing thick winter gloves.

2023 Castelli Entrata Jacket - Gore-Tex logo.jpg

And while the three rear pockets are a decent size, I would have appreciated a zipped security pocket.

2023 Castelli Entrata Jacket - pockets.jpg

Reflectives consist of a long stripe down the middle of the front of the jersey, a small stripe on the left pocket, and a little reflective logo on the central rear pocket.

Value

While the £199 RRP is a significant outlay, it's about what I'd expect to pay for a jacket of this quality, especially when you take in to account the level of windproofing and the versatility it offers.

I reviewed the excellent Assos Mille GTS Spring Fall Jacket C2 last winter. It has very similar properties, also favouring windproofing over water resistance, though at £215 it comes in dearer than the Castelli.

I found the £195 Nalini New Adventures Jacket warm and comfortable when I reviewed it, but I thought it was trying to do too many things at once without quite excelling anywhere.

Also coming in at £195 is the Albion Men's All Road jacket, that Hollis really rated for its waterproofing, packability and its low weight.

Conclusion

I liked this jacket. It offers good protection against the elements, a slightly more casual fit that makes it suitable for layering – and I think it looks good too. I would have appreciated a zipped rear pocket and a larger front zip puller that's easier to use with winter gloves, but those are my only gripes on what is another well-considered piece of Castelli kit.

Verdict

An impressive shoulder season jacket that can go colder when used as part of a layering system

road.cc test report

Make and model: Castelli Entrata Jacket

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

This mid-weight jacket is perfect for the changing weather as we enter fall and spring. Enough warmth and protection without overdoing it. A neutral fit and extra reflectivity for added safety.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?

GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ WINDSTOPPER® X-MID front and sleeves for wind protection with exceptional breathability

Warmer fleece fabric on back for additional breathability

Asymetric YKK® Vislon® zipper

3 rear pockets

Reflective detail on pockets for extra visibility

Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Well made with thick material and strong stitching.

Rate the jacket for performance:
 
8/10

It's not the most insulated jacket, but it offers excellent protection against biting winds.

Rate the jacket for durability:
 
8/10

I put it through a couple of washes and used it in some fairly savage conditions, so I have no reason to think this wouldn't last

Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
7/10

This doesn't claim to be waterproof but it does offers protection against light showers.

Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
7/10
Rate the jacket for fit:
 
9/10

It certainly isn't a performance fit, and is perfect for putting a layer on underneath as part of a layering system.

Rate the jacket for sizing:
 
7/10

The large size jacket I tested fitted me perfectly, which is what I'd expect from a large Castelli.

Rate the jacket for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
 
8/10

The windproofing helps with comfort in the cold, and the ability to layer it helps further at achieving comfort in colder conditions.

Rate the jacket for value:
 
5/10

About where you'd expect for a jacket of this quality from one of cycling's most prominent names.

How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

I washed it a couple of times at the recommend 30°C without any issues.

Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well – it kept out everything I wanted and managed to give enough protection that I was comfortable wearing it below the recommended temperature with an extra layer beneath.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket

The windproofing – it's top drawer.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket

I'd have preferred a bigger zip pull but that's about it.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?

I tested the excellent Assos Mille GTS Spring Fall Jacket C2 last year, which has similar weather resistance – favouring windproofing over waterproofing – but it's £20 more than the Castelli. The Nalini New Adventures Jacket is a few quid cheaper than the Castelli but doesn't quite match it for quality. 

Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes

Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes

Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

An impressive shoulder season jacket that excels in cool and dry conditions. That being said, I chucked this on top of a thermal underlayer a couple of times and thanks to its impressive windproofing it was more than adequate for colder temperatures too.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

Castelli Entrata Jacket 2023
Castelli Entrata Jacket
Castelli 2023
Castelli
George Hill

George is the host of the road.cc podcast and has been writing for road.cc since 2014. He has reviewed everything from a saddle with a shark fin through to a set of glasses with a HUD and everything in between. 

Although, ironically, spending more time writing and talking about cycling than on the bike nowadays, he still manages to do a couple of decent rides every week on his ever changing number of bikes.

Latest Comments

 