The Nalini New Adventures Jacket performs well when you're riding in very cold weather – but it suffers slightly from trying to be used for both on and off the bike without really excelling at either.

The Nalini New Adventures Jacket is sold as possessing a 'high-fashion look' but with the practicalities needed for a cycling-specific jacket. And if you are after a cycling jacket, why not check out our best cycling jackets buyer's guide.

To be honest, I don't think it really manages to be a jacket that you would wear off the bike – simply because it doesn't look like any coat I have seen anybody wearing when not in the saddle (or recently in the saddle).

It looks a little like a puffer jacket with fabric arms or as if you were wearing a gilet over a jumper. That said, I do think it looks good as a cycling jacket, but if I were to turn up to the pub wearing it I'm pretty sure I would get some very weird looks.

In terms of its construction, it has PrimaLoft insulation across the arms, back, and front of the jacket, but in different forms and under different materials. On the torso at the front, this sits under a light puffer material with seams running through it, so in many ways it looks like a regular puffer jacket. I found the result was impressively windproof, and I used it for rides in sub-zero conditions, during which no cold air made its way in and I always stayed warm.

The arm material is closer to that of a traditional softshell, with a thicker material that offers considerably more stretch. This works well as it offers better breathability while still retaining the freedom of movement you need when you're riding.

Nalini has included elasticated material at the wrists, which creates a good barrier to prevent wind travelling up your arms.

At the back of the jacket, Nalini has again used PrimaLoft insulation but with a much thinner material to help with breathability. Again, this material offers quite a lot in terms of stretch and warmth, which is great for a winter jacket.

One thing I found was that although it was warm, the breathability on the back wasn't as good as on other cycling jackets I've worn.

After riding for an hour I could feel cold sweat on my back, which I tended to clear if I upped my riding intensity for a few minutes, but its breathability isn't as good as something like the MAAP Training Winter Jacket that I recently reviewed.

In terms of performance against the elements, it is warm, well windproofed and offers some waterproofing – but it still isn't a jacket I would choose if I knew I was going out in the rain.

It's not like you're wearing a sieve and it does keep out the worst of the rain, but water makes its way through at the seams and zippers when you really put it to the test.

The jacket's fit isn't aero but is closer to a performance fit than casual. There is no excess bagginess around the sleeves or around the torso, which means you don't find yourself slowed down by any excess bunching. However, this means that when you're off the bike the look isn't that great – as it simply looks like a cycling jacket.

The rear is slightly dropped, not to the extent that you would find on other cycling jackets, but enough that it gives you protection when you're in a bunch. I also found the arms came up quite long, which is fine for me as I have fairly long arms, but it might not be so good for you.

One thing that Nalini has done to make this less cycling-specific is to not include regular back pockets, going for a small, zipped chest pocket and one at the bottom right of the back.

I found the arrangement less practical than the usual rear pocket configuration, with the back pocket fairly difficult to use too. This is because the material inside feels slightly rubberised, and almost sticks to a phone. This meant that getting a phone out, especially if you've got a sweaty back, is a challenge – and putting it back in was even trickier because each side of the pocket sticks together.

Value

The jacket's £195 RRP seems steep compared to others we have tested. We have looked at a few similar on-/off-road/gravel jackets recently and they are generally cheaper. For instance, the Endura GV500 Insulated Jacket that Patrick put through its paces uses the same PrimaLoft insulation as the Nalini, looks 'normal' off the bike but is considerably cheaper at £150.

Meanwhile, the Albion Insulated Jacket 3.0 that Hollis reviewed offers similar warmth, has three rear pockets, and costs £165.

Overall, I have mixed feelings about the Nalini New Adventures jacket. On the one hand it is well insulated, windproofing is excellent, and there is a good amount of stretch in the fabric to allow it to sit comfortably over jerseys.

However, the breathability isn't as good as others, the rear pocket is irritating to use, and it costs much more than similar jackets we have recently reviewed.

Verdict

Decent for freezing rides, but suffers from trying to be too many things at once

