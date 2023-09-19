Though described as entry level, the Castelli Entrata bib shorts feel high quality and very comfortable, with a great fit, and being very light they perform well in the heat. All without breaking the bank – or at least not hitting the high notes of some Castelli designs.

For more options, check out our guide to the best cycling bib shorts.

The shorts are made from a 'dry matte Lycra' designed for compression and breathability, with the bib section being mesh, helping with breathability even on the hottest days. The chamois is a Castelli Kiss Air2, and the shorts feature GIRO4 leg grippers, which in practice are fantastic at locking the legs in place.

The back of the shorts also feature some reflective strips for peace of mind.

They're certainly comfortable shorts, with the material used feeling soft against the skin, if a little thicker than some. They have a really good fit, too, thanks in part to those GIRO4 leg grippers locking them in place, and despite the large amount of gripper, you don't notice it – the legs are still very sleek, giving the shorts a great look without being bulky.

Though feeling thicker than some, the Entrata bibs weigh a competitive 171g, which is lighter than some far more expensive shorts. This is an impressive win for these shorts, and despite the thicker feel they still perform well in the heat, if not noticeably better than other shorts I've used.

The bib straps are comfortable, too, tight enough to keep the shorts in place without any discomfort, and being mesh helps to reduce sweat build-up in that area.

When it comes to the chamois, it's a pretty personal affair. I tend to find Castelli pads a little thinner than some, as well as being set slightly further back in the shorts, and that's the case with the Kiss Air2 pad here. It's not uncomfortable, just something to be aware of when looking for a new pair of bib shorts.

As with other Castelli kit I've used, the shorts come up on the smaller side, with a medium feeling closer to most brands' smalls. It does tally with the size guide, though. If you're looking for all-day comfort, you'll probably want to go one up from your usual shorts size.

Keeping the shorts clean is very simple. They're machine washable at 30 degrees, which is enough to remove any odours, and dirt doesn't tend to stick to the material (and being black, any that does is hard to see).

Value & conclusion

They might be entry level in the world of Castelli clothing, but at £100 the Entratas sit towards mid-market for bib shorts generally. When you factor in the features, weight and comfort, it's a reasonable price; these shorts are definitely worth considering.

They're the same price as Lusso's Performance Carbon bibs, which are also comfortable, good quality, and have a mesh bib section. But while the Lussos also have the kudos of being made from recycled materials, and by hand in Manchester, the Entratas win on weight, being nearly 30g lighter, and probably the better choice in heat.

The Lusso shorts also had the issue of peeling logos when we had them in on test, and no such thing has happened with the Castelli bibs, which look just as good after more than a month of heavy use.

Verdict

High-performance bib shorts without the price to match

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website