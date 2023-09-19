Though described as entry level, the Castelli Entrata bib shorts feel high quality and very comfortable, with a great fit, and being very light they perform well in the heat. All without breaking the bank – or at least not hitting the high notes of some Castelli designs.
For more options, check out our guide to the best cycling bib shorts.
The shorts are made from a 'dry matte Lycra' designed for compression and breathability, with the bib section being mesh, helping with breathability even on the hottest days. The chamois is a Castelli Kiss Air2, and the shorts feature GIRO4 leg grippers, which in practice are fantastic at locking the legs in place.
The back of the shorts also feature some reflective strips for peace of mind.
They're certainly comfortable shorts, with the material used feeling soft against the skin, if a little thicker than some. They have a really good fit, too, thanks in part to those GIRO4 leg grippers locking them in place, and despite the large amount of gripper, you don't notice it – the legs are still very sleek, giving the shorts a great look without being bulky.
Though feeling thicker than some, the Entrata bibs weigh a competitive 171g, which is lighter than some far more expensive shorts. This is an impressive win for these shorts, and despite the thicker feel they still perform well in the heat, if not noticeably better than other shorts I've used.
The bib straps are comfortable, too, tight enough to keep the shorts in place without any discomfort, and being mesh helps to reduce sweat build-up in that area.
When it comes to the chamois, it's a pretty personal affair. I tend to find Castelli pads a little thinner than some, as well as being set slightly further back in the shorts, and that's the case with the Kiss Air2 pad here. It's not uncomfortable, just something to be aware of when looking for a new pair of bib shorts.
As with other Castelli kit I've used, the shorts come up on the smaller side, with a medium feeling closer to most brands' smalls. It does tally with the size guide, though. If you're looking for all-day comfort, you'll probably want to go one up from your usual shorts size.
Keeping the shorts clean is very simple. They're machine washable at 30 degrees, which is enough to remove any odours, and dirt doesn't tend to stick to the material (and being black, any that does is hard to see).
Value & conclusion
They might be entry level in the world of Castelli clothing, but at £100 the Entratas sit towards mid-market for bib shorts generally. When you factor in the features, weight and comfort, it's a reasonable price; these shorts are definitely worth considering.
They're the same price as Lusso's Performance Carbon bibs, which are also comfortable, good quality, and have a mesh bib section. But while the Lussos also have the kudos of being made from recycled materials, and by hand in Manchester, the Entratas win on weight, being nearly 30g lighter, and probably the better choice in heat.
The Lusso shorts also had the issue of peeling logos when we had them in on test, and no such thing has happened with the Castelli bibs, which look just as good after more than a month of heavy use.
Verdict
High-performance bib shorts without the price to match
Make and model: Castelli Entrata Bib Shorts
Tell us what the product is for
It's for those with a slightly more restricted budget who are still looking to get the quality and performance that Castelli is known for.
Castelli says: "The Castelli Entrata Bib Shorts encapsulate the brand's history for creating enduring designs. An ideal entry into the world of Castelli's famous cycling apparel, Entrata brings together many aspects of Castelli's innovative history to form a short that simply works."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Castelli lists these Key Features:
A classic bib short that provides the perfect entry to the world of Castelli
8-panel construction for a great fit
Pro Dry matte Lycra for compression and moisture management
Kiss Air2 seat pad
Mesh bib straps for comfort and breathability
Sewn-on reflective panel with Castelli logo on the lower leg
Temperature comfort range of 15˚ – 35˚C
Weight 175g (large)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
They're good quality, well constructed.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
They are very breathable and feature quality materials that provide a great feel.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
After a month of heavy use they're as good as new, with no issues so far.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Great fit, and thanks to the design of the leg grippers and bib section they stay locked in place.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
The shorts match the size guide on the website but come up smaller than most other brands.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
The weight is very impressive, and competitive with more expensive shorts.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
A great fit makes for a very comfortable pair of shorts. The chamois is slightly further back than on some, which is worth keeping in mind.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
For the quality and features I think the shorts are fairly priced. They're not what I'd call 'entry level', but compare well with others in this price range, and are lighter than some.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very easy. As with most cycling kit they're machine washable at 30 degrees, and doing this removed any odour and dirt.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They perform well – a comfortable pair of bib shorts that can be used in the heat without issue. They have a great fit and seem very durable.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Their light weight is very impressive, and made for very comfortable riding in the heat.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Hardly a dislike, but the 'entry' level title is a little misleading; they are pretty high performance shorts, with a corresponding price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They share many of the same features as the Lusso Pro Carbon bibs which come in at the same price. The Castellis aren't made with recycled material like the Lussos, which are also made in the UK, but take a big win when it comes to weight, being nearly 30g lighter.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall they're very good – they provide good all-day comfort at a reasonable price. They're great in the heat and very light, featuring very breathable material.
Age: 21 Height: 171cm Weight: 72kg
I usually ride: Windover Bostal My best bike is: Windover Bostal
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, mtb, Gravel and ultra-endurance racing
