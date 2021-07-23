Castelli Aero Pro Women’s Jersey

Castelli's Women's Aero Pro Jersey offers excellent breathability and a very comfortable fit. It's perfect for hot, fast rides, and the fabrics and construction are convincing support for the aerodynamic claims – though its transparency won't be to everyone's liking.

Castelli has featured the Aero Pro Jersey in its range since 2016 – this is the sixth revision. The biggest change from the previous Aero Pro is the 'CFD (Computation Fluid Dynamics) analysis of wake flow in the riding position for fabric and seam placement.' No wind tunnel testing here, so I can't comment on the validity of Castelli's claims, but if it's good enough for Ineos Grenadiers there must be something in it.

Following Castelli's size chart, I tested a medium and found the fit spot on, so I'd say stay true to size. The fabrics are soft and giving and accommodate lumps and bumps without issue. It's just what you'd expect from anything being sold as 'aero' – a very snug fit.

When you're riding, the fabric around the arms and neck sits smoothly against the skin for minimum drag. It can bunch a little at the front, but not excessively so, and it's dependent on your position on the bike.

I did experience some 'swinging' if the pockets were unevenly loaded; the fabric is exceptionally soft and giving and the silicone only sits at the rear hem so isn't as effective as some.

The combination of ultra-lightweight, stretch-to-fit fabrics does leave very little to the imagination. In the name of testing, I did several baselayer-free rides, and can confirm it offers protection from the sun. If you opt for the Ivory that I tested, you'll probably want to team it with bibs that have white straps, or waist shorts.

Given how thin the fabric is, it's not surprising that the Aero Pro's most tangible, impressive feature is its breathability. At the rear, it's as close to a string vest as a jersey can get – this panel doesn't hold any moisture at all. It was simply perfect for the recent temperatures in the low 30s.

It's not restricted to those few scorching days of summer, either; the jersey arrived for testing in the midst of some cool weather – classic British summertime – and it works well with a baselayer in the high teens.

The neckline is well judged for aerodynamics – low enough to help you feel airflow in hot weather and not wrinkle up when you are on the drops with your head lifted. There is a zip guard at the top but no garage, but it doesn't strike me as necessary since the collar sits so low. The zip has a decent size toggle and runs smoothly.

The rear has a decent drop to it, with that silicone strip placed a couple of centimetres up from the lower edge. The three rear pockets utilise this drop to create storage with decent depth. They are well placed – easily accessible on the go. Given this is effectively a race garment, it's not surprising that there's no zip pocket. I rarely use a zip pocket anyway, so didn't miss it.

The sleeves are raw cut and, like the rest of the jersey, very accommodating without squeezing. They are slightly longer than typical, and longer than I'd like really, but that's just personal preference.

Value

I've tested a few of these sorts of jerseys that claim to offer outstanding breathability with aerodynamic fabrics and construction, and they've all come in at over £100.

7mesh's Skyline and the Assos Dyora RS are £200 and £145 respectively. I'd say the Castelli is very much on a par with the Assos.

You can get similarly designed jerseys for much less, though: Santini's £90 Tono Chromosome Jersey from last summer impressed me, and its 2021 Tono Sefra, which might be comparable, is £85.

Cheaper still is Lusso's latest aero jersey, the Hebden, for £70. We'll have a full review of that one soon.

Conclusion

I'd say the Aero Pro is a great option if you take your training stats seriously, or you're participating in competitive events as an individual (no club/team kit) or just getting serious about time trialling but not ready for the full skinsuit investment. I'm not saying it's limited to this, but it'll certainly get plenty of use if you dabble in these things in addition to simply appreciating high performing, comfortable kit for your rides.

Verdict

Lightweight, comfortable, breathable jersey for those willing to pay for aero gains

