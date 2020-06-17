Santini Women’s Tono Chromosome Jersey

Santini's Women's Tono Chromosome Jersey is a lightweight top that performs well in the hottest of weather. It's a striking design, although alternative colour combinations are available if it's too much for you. Its slim fit makes it ideal for aspiring racers and its functional fabrics will suit those wanting a pro-performance jersey.

The jersey is designed for warm weather riding – Santini says it has a range of 18-35°C – and it shows. I combined it with a lightweight baselayer at 18+ degrees and it was spot on; above 23ish, on an intense training ride, it works well on its own.

The rear and side panels are made from ultra-light 'Think Opacity' fabric, a mesh-like fabric that dries out as quickly as it wicks. I could really put the hammer down, sweat profusely and arrive home with a virtually dry back, which doesn't happen with many jerseys.

The front panel and sleeves are more traditional Lycra – no mesh effect – but they still do a good job of letting air flow through; I never felt like I was overheating.

The collar is spot on for the jersey's purpose: low and unrestricting. I kept the top zipped up most of the time – there are too many bugs about at the moment! It doesn't have a zip garage, but I didn't miss it – the collar sits low enough to avoid contact with the neck. If it were to get really hot, I'd resort to unzipping a little, but I certainly didn't feel the need in the recent low 20s.

I've not had any issues with the jersey 'swinging round', even with weighted pockets – the silicone logo grippers at the waistband do a good job of holding it in this direction. They won't hold it down lengthwise, though, which does create a small problem with the pockets... my only whinge about the jersey.

The pockets sit plush to the jersey, have an elasticated top seam and are quite deep. Pushing things into them requires you to pull the jersey right down first, so objects can then slide in smoothly rather than snag and drag on the material – a smartphone can really get caught up. On a short, intense ride it's of little consequence – pocket access is rarely required. On a longer ride, though, when you might want to check your phone, or replace some half-eaten food, it can be annoying.

Getting stuff out isn't as problematic but there were occasions when items got caught under the hem of the pocket. If you are used to being able to grab things from your pockets while riding it can be irritating – it was for me.

Thankfully, the zipper pocket is easy to reach and actually has a decent sized opening.

Sizing and fit

I tested a medium, and it's me in the photos. My chest size puts me in a medium on Santini's size chart, my waist, a small. The fit is worth noting, as it's different to many performance-orientated jerseys I've tested in the past, and noticeably long in the body. I found it very snug around the arms and chest but with an excess of material at the waist, particularly when on the bike. If I'd sized down maybe this wouldn't have been an issue, but I'm not sure just how tight the sleeves would have been then.

While the sleeves were tight, I didn't find them restrictive – even combined with arm warmers they offer even, comfortable compression. There are no silicone grippers necessary here either; they hold their position purely on a snug, comfortable fit.

Santini classes the Tono as a 'slim-fit' garment and I'd say it's designed around a boyish, athletic figure, so ideal for those with little difference between their chest and waist measurements (and who are potentially long in the body). If it doesn't sound quite right for you, some of Santini's jerseys are a 'sleek-fit', designed to be shorter in the body.

Durability

Despite being so lightweight, the fabrics haven't shown signs of deterioration. I even managed to catch my shoulder in a bramble while attempting to avoid a crazily driven oncoming Land Rover in some single track lanes, and there is absolutely no sign of snags.

The tab at the base of the zip works well to protect your shorts – I've noticed no piling or rubbing on any of the shorts I've worn the jersey with.

My only reservation with durability is with the stitching of the pockets to the main rear panel; the thin fabric looks strained if you overload the pockets.

Washing instructions are pretty standard: 30 degrees. It does need it after every use as it holds odours.

The vivid design will probaby appeal more to some than others. If you hadn't already clocked it, the detail is intended to bring to mind the female XX chromosome markers. Bright pockets are becoming a bit of a thing – the Croix de Fer jersey from Ashmei I tested recently was similar.

Whether you are a fan or not, they certainly serve a purpose in terms of visibility, and Santini has added two reflective tabs to boost things even further.

In addition to the black with contrasting trim that I've tested, the Tono comes in Pink, Tuscan Yellow and a pale Dewy Green.

At £90, the Tono is not cheap, although you can pay more. Rapha's Souplesse Aero will set you back an extra £50, but you might get a better fit in body length. I'd say Lusso's R1 Style Breathe Jersey is on a par with the Tono in terms of fit and performance, and it's £65.

If it's just a warm weather jersey you are looking for, and technology based on racing performance doesn't matter as much to you, you can get something significantly cheaper: although currently out of stock, Van Rysel's RR900 is just £35, while Funkier's Prima Pro is £39.99.

Conclusion

Santini has clearly used its experience with professional riders to create a functional jersey with a striking design and an athletic cut. Its price and fit won't suit everyone, but the Tono is a great jersey for comfort and performance in hot weather.

Verdict

Outstanding performance in the warmest of weathers, though the cut won't suit everyone

