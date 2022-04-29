Cafe du Cycliste Audax Cycling Gloves

The Cafe du Cycliste Audax Gloves are a mid-weight design, suitable for all but the coldest of days, with large reflective panels, good touchscreen compatibility and an excellent fit. They do lack windproofing found in most gloves in this price range, though, which I missed on some days, and this particular pair isn't standing up to wear very well.

I found these gloves perfect for those early spring mornings when the temperature rose from around 2°C to about 12°C. They're marketed as wind resistant rather than windproof, and on a few mornings at the colder end of that scale, accompanied by a cold wind, they did struggle to keep my hands warm.

At the upper end, the breathable construction did a good job of ensuring I didn't overheat once the temperature rose to around 14°C. And their lack of bulk makes it easy to fit them into a pocket once you no longer need them.

On a wet ride they provided some protection during a light shower, but once the heavens opened they let in some water. Waterproof gloves can lead to sweaty hands, though, so I think Cafe du Cycliste has struck a good balance here.

Padding is a matter of personal preference, but for me the reinforced palm and the pad on the base of the thumb added a level of comfort without compromising grip or feel of the handlebar. I've worn these on several rides of over four hours without any discomfort

I found the fit of the gloves excellent. I have average sized hands and typically wear a medium, and the sizing of these mediums is consistent with the guide. The Audax gloves come in five sizes so you should be able to find one that suits.

The excellent fit meant dexterity wasn't hampered, and I found it easy to grab nutrition from my pockets or undo a zip on the move.

The cuffs are a good length and also fit well to prevent getting cold wrists; I found they were best worn under jacket sleeves, though I did wear them over a fitted long sleeve jersey. I like the lack of Velcro or zips as these can be the first parts to fail on a pair of gloves. Unfortunately, after a few washes the stitching on the gloves is starting to look damaged and I'm not sure how long they'd last.

I was pleasantly surprised by the touchscreen capability as it wasn't mentioned in the key features. I was able to easily send a message to the always-late group rider and check maps when I got lost exploring some new roads.

Full reflective panels add great visibility, making these ideal for commuting to give extra confidence when the light starts to fade.

You also get useful extras such as a nose-wipe section and loops on the fingers and wrist that help when taking the gloves off.

Value

At £73 these are some of the more expensive gloves we've tested. They're not alone – Castelli's Mortirolo gloves (which Liam tested last year) are £75, and Assos' Assosoires £70 (also tested last year, by Jamie) – but both of those offer more wind protection which would be welcome at times.

You can also get very good gloves for half the price – the Stolen Goat Climb Conquer 4 Seasons Gloves scored highly and cost just £35, though Mike wasn't overly impressed with their touchscreen compatibility (and no snot/sweat wipe).

Steve has also tested the even cheaper Galibier Ardennes Light Winter Gloves and found them excellent. They're designed for a similar temperature range as the Cafe du Cycliste gloves, 2-12°C, but are also windproof and insulated – for £23.64.

Conclusion

Overall, the fit of the Audax gloves is excellent, they work well across a wide range of temperatures, and the touchscreen fingertips work perfectly. However, for the price the lack windproofing and doubts over durability are drawbacks.

Verdict

Excellent fit, great visibility and comfortable in a wide range of temperatures, though expensive and could do with better windproofing at times

