The Assos Assosoires Winter Gloves are windproof and water-resistant outer, and I've found them perfect for the majority of chillier UK riding, including freezing frosty mornings. The overall quality and fit of the gloves is excellent, they're exceptionally warm for the dexterity they offer, and the touchscreen fingers actually work. Yes, they're expensive, but they're definitely something I'd go and spend my own money on.
I hate wearing gloves, especially winter ones that are so thick you can no longer find things in your pockets nor undo a zip, and make changing gear a struggle. I was therefore rather pleased when the Assos gloves arrived for testing to find they aren't packed out with layer upon layer of insulation. But this did raise the question of whether they were going to be warm enough for 'winter', or whether they were better suited to milder rides like their mid-weight physique suggested...
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy these online here
I didn't have to wait long to find out as later that week the temperature dropped off a cliff and I found myself commuting in a thick frost. Quite simply, the Assos gloves are brilliant. They've kept my cold fingers toasty in temperatures right down to freezing and frankly, that's incredible considering the lack of bulk.
There are still going to be a few days of the year when something thicker is going to be required, but those are few and far between, and these have been first out of the drawer on every ride requiring gloves since October.
On damp rides the water-repellent fabric used on the back of the hand keeps road spray and drizzle out, but in a downpour water will begin to creep in the palms. But fully waterproof gloves, such as those from Velotoze, can feel far clammier as the lack of breathability leads to sweaty hands. The Assos gloves do a good job of regulating hand heat and I found them suitable up to 12°C, at which point I was fine without gloves.
I've also been very impressed with the fit, but of course all hands are different. I have average length fingers and always wear a large size glove; these size large ones fit perfectly. Assos makes the gloves in six sizes so you should be able to find a good fit.
On my hands there's hardly any excess material, as you can find with some gloves, and the use of fleece-backed fabric rather than a separate liner means nothing pulls out annoyingly when you take them off, plus your fingers actually reach somewhere near the end of the gloves, which aids dexterity.
This impressive dexterity combined with the fact that all of the fingers (and palm) are touchscreen-compatible means that using your phone with the gloves on is no issue, and in this respect they're the best I've used. Normally I get fed up before I've even managed to type in my passcode but with the Assos I was happily checking maps and even composing the odd message.
The cuffs are a decent length to prevent any wrist chilling, and they're also fitted, so I found they worked best under jacket sleeves. They do have a fair amount of stretch, though, so can just as easily go over the top of a thin, long sleeve jersey.
Usually, I opt for gloves with no padding, on the road at least. These, however, do have some on the palm: a strip across the base of the fingers and a pad on the ball of the thumb. It's so subtle that I forgot it was there and didn't find any pressure points on either drop or flat bars. Having completed several four-hour rides in the gloves, I found them perfectly comfortable, and the microfiber palm is grippy even in the wet.
The overall quality of the gloves is very high. The blue stitching is nicely finished, they feel robust, and a sharp tug on the fingers reveals no worrying sounds.
There are some sizeable labels to cut out, though, which I forgot to do before my first ride, and there's no dedicated nose-wipe section. I'd also like to see that logo on the back being reflective.
Value
Assos products tend to represent a sizeable investment, but you do get a two-year warranty on any manufacturing defects, and there's a 30-day crash replacement policy.
That helps soften the £70 rrp... a bit. This is not a cheap pair of gloves. However, I've found them the perfect warmth for the majority of my late autumn rides that require gloves, which means they've seen plenty of use, and for many people will be worth the cost.
It's not like the competition is cheap either: the Sportful WS Essential 2 gloves are now £55 and very similar in their build and weight, but I'd personally choose the Assos despite the higher price, for the lack of Velcro and better touchscreen fingers.
The Spatz Glovz offer a similar amount of protection, but go about it in a different way with a pull-out windshell but cost nearly as much at £65.
Stolen Goat's Conquer 4 Season Gloves do offer phenomenal value for money at £35, but having tried the über-premium Assos Winter Gloves, I can't see myself going back.
> Buyer’s Guide: 25 of the best winter cycling gloves
Overall, they've been excellent. They're warm enough for all but the very very coldest of UK days, the fit is excellent, the quality is excellent, the touchscreen fingers actually work, and with a few minor alterations they could very easily score a 10. I'm not usually a big fan of recommending people spend a fortune on kit, but in the case of these gloves, I'd say it's a case of buy well, buy once.
Verdict
Great fitting, top quality, three-season gloves for all but the very coldest of days
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Assos Assosoires Winter Gloves
Tell us what the product is for
Assos says: "A lightweight, low-bulk, weatherproof winter glove with clean ASSOS aesthetics and functional finishing details. Premium comfort for committed winter cycling." That sums it up perfectly.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Assos lists these details:
30 day crash policy
2 year warranty
Main: 53%PL 37%PA 10%EA
Palm: 100%PA
Inserts: 92%PL 8%EA
6 sizes: XS,S,M,L,XL,XLG
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Six sizes available. Assos' size guide appears accurate, fingers are fairly close-fitting so if you have sausages you may want to size up.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
For the warmth they offer, very impressive.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Much cheaper gloves are available that will offer 90 per cent of the functionality, but you do get a high quality product that's built to last and will see plenty of use.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well; warm down to freezing, showerproof enough to ward off road spray, and comfortable on long rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Dexterity and being able to use my phone with them on.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I would like some reflectivity.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
As mentioned in the review, yes they're expensive, but on a par with gloves of a similar quality. Their versatility helps make the price easier to swallow as they'll see plenty of use.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're excellent gloves. They're first and foremost warm, they're the best fitting gloves I've used, the dexterity is very impressive for a glove with this much protection, and the touchscreen fingers actually work. With the addition of some reflectivity and a nose-wipe they might even have scored a perfect 10.
Age: 23 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
This topic has certainly worked on me! I'm an (almost) lifelong Shimano devotee, and I don't think I've ever had a Shimano component fail...
I hope not, it won't open until 2022!
the officer first decided to try "the audio in the video is not working" as an excuse ...to me it sounds like they don't want to do their job...
Money laundering?
Nothing to do with cycling, everything to do with taking money from fools.
I assume this is tongue in cheek !
A31 closed in both directions after lorry overturns and hits bridge...
That bit of road is a notorious drag. Locally known as "Le Col du Tatton"
I have a set of land cruisers on my mtb rat bike. They are excellent towpath tyres or any other gravelly cycle path.
Which LTN is that? I'm not aware of one in St George (East Bristol) yet.