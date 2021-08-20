I've been pleasantly surprised by the output and generous run-times of the Brightside Topside helmet light, a combination front and rear light unit. It's intended as a secondary form of lighting, but in a pinch can be mounted to your handlebar and used as a get you home light.

We liked the previous version of the Topside, but Brightside tells us there have been several significant upgrades and revisions for 2021.

The light that Siobhan tested in 2017 had 30 lumens front and rear, and four modes; it now sports seven, and the front is a more powerful 50 lumens, plus a 100-lumen flash.

The other significant revision is the ability to isolate front and rear lights, so they can run independently of each other.

Brightside lists the seven modes, with run-times and lumens, as:

Alternating ends: 43 hours, 15 Lumen

Double flash: 18 hours, 30 Lumen

Constant both: 2 hours 30 mins, 30 Lumen each

Constant white, red flash: 14 hours 15 mins, 15+30 Lumen

Constant white 5 hours, 50 Lumen

Constant red, white flash: 6 hours, 15+100 Lumen

Constant red: 3 hours 30 mins, 30 Lumen

There's also a memory function, so it'll turn back on in the last-used mode.

To operate, it has the same pronounced, top-mounted switch-cum-battery life indicator. This is user-friendly, easily located wearing winter-weight full-finger gloves, and requires a positive, two-second press, so accidental power-ups are unlikely.

In terms of optics, we have two Cree LEDs projected through wide angle fish-eye lenses, casting a flood beam.

Weatherproofing is IP65, which means it should resist heavy jets of water but not full-blown, bog-snorkeling immersion. Build quality is reassuringly good throughout, right down to the charge port cover.

Mount

Two nylon mounts and rubberised O-ring straps come as standard to cater for different helmet vent designs. One will also accommodate handlebars, should the need arise.

These have also been beefed-up and seem super-secure. I've had no issues, regardless of helmet and terrain – no hint of vibration, chatter or rattling, let alone slippage or ejection.

Output

The flashing modes are the most extrovert, and just the right tempo for snagging driver attention. Brightside reckons it's visible to around 500 metres, the same as the previous version. It certainly reaches 250-300m at dusk, along unlit lanes – and more than 350m with the 100-lumen flash when it's pitch black. That falls short of the 500m cited, but it's still plenty of presence and impressive, nonetheless.

The 15-lumen settings are good for 150m, closer to 180m in morning mist, and the constant white (50 lumens) proved more useful than I was expecting for luggage scrutiny, finding locking mechanisms and a quick roadside component tweak.

Reading road signs from any distance in the back of beyond was easier than I was expecting, too.

There's enough punch in the steady 50-lumen modes for moderately well-lit shared-use paths, but the flashing wins when it comes to standing out.

The ability to switch between tempos means there shouldn't be any problems with being drowned out by competing illuminations around town, and is particularly helpful at roundabouts. While HGVs, buses and similarly large vehicles always leave me on edge, the Topside, being helmet mounted, is more closely aligned with driver eye-level, so in the flashing settings should hold their attention more convincingly.

Charge/run-times

The battery/charge indicator follows the standard 'traffic light' narrative, so it's easy to tell when it's time to plug in the micro-USB charger and refuel the lithium-ion 650MaH 3.7v cell. This is reckoned good for 1,500 charge cycles – that's several years' hard use before tangible deterioration sets in.

Using the supplied micro-USB cable (which, though serviceable, is very short) takes three hours, zero to hero, but bargain on 2hrs 30mins if you are using one designed to charge phones or tablets. Charging from my dynamo took nearer 3hrs 30mins.

The quoted run-times are accurate to within a few minutes. On a couple of occasions the indicator slipped to amber quicker than I'd anticipated but made no impression on total run-times.

True to claims, it will recover from a full discharge, although it does take a little while for any charge to begin registering.

Durability

Despite weighing a very modest 70g, it's surprising how solid the Topside feels. During testing it's been struck by overhanging branches, the odd stray stone and heavy showers and hasn't missed a beat. It's also passed my garden hose torture test – with flying colours.

Aiden at Brightside says testing involved freezing the lights in a block of ice and they just came back for more (I should stress Brightside doesn't recommend this!).

Value

Siobhan thought the RRP of £29.99 for the previous version was excellent, and the price hasn't changed.

BBB's ScoutCombo pumps out a maximum of 200 lumens up front and seems well made – I've been running one regularly for several years – but is £59.99.

The ETC Sirrah 500 Lumen Front Rear Light will serve as a main light, proper, but this is reflected in the £52 asking price.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the updated Brightside Topside is a marked improvement on an already great design. More extrovert than the numbers suggest, it's an excellent companion to a main light or as an emergency backup, at a great price.

Verdict

A marked improvement on an already great design – versatile, well designed and very user-friendly

