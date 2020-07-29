The Velocio Women's Concept Bib Short is the company's top-of-the-range product, with a price to match. The shorts are extraordinarily comfortable, with a 'floating' pad giving a relaxed and happy ride without unnecessary bulk, but the straps and tricky 'fly free' system make it hard to justify the considerable outlay.

Looking at the price of these bib shorts, aimed at demanding riders, it's worth bearing in mind that there is a premium to be paid for a US designed/Italian manufactured product, but they nonetheless remain expensive by anyone's reckoning. However, you do get a lot of bang for your buck with these.

The first (and arguably most important) stand-out feature is the chamois pad. Velocio refers to it as 'floating', and in wear, the accuracy of the term becomes clear. The pad is constructed almost seamlessly, and fixes to the body of the shorts in as minimalist a fashion as possible, reducing the chance of chafing to near zero.

The centre area is supportive and cushioned, while the edges blend smoothly with the legs to give one of the most comfortable rides I've experienced from any shorts in my 30-odd years of cycling.

The second most impressive feature is the fabric of the shorts themselves. Nicely opaque, it offers a good level of compression. This does result in the fit being somewhat on the small side of the stated measurements in the company's comprehensive sizing chart, but once on, the shorts fit like a second skin. They don't feel tight or constrictive, yet give support and move with you. Whether it was the comfort of the pad or the supportive nature of the fabric, my on-bike performance felt better than in many other shorts.

The compression properties of the fabric do lead to a problem with the 'fly free' system to facilitate comfort breaks, though. The idea is that the rear panel stretches enough that you can pull the shorts down and forward to allow for pee stops without having to take off your jersey and dismantle the whole shebang. In use, the super-supportive fabric makes this very tricky, as the area just does not want to stretch that far. It's a great concept, but unfortunately the fabric just didn't want to play ball.

The lightweight and stretchy straps were comfortable and should easily accommodate most bust shapes and sizes without any issue. However, they did have a tendency to curl up and twisted easily at the shoulder and back, requiring some fiddling to ensure they were sitting flat for maximum comfort. The straps on the less expensive Velocio Women's Foundation Bib Short were much less inclined towards this problem.

The leg gripper areas are broad and non-aggressive, and gave a comfortable secure fit without pulling or compressing the flesh.

Temperature variations caused no trouble, as the shorts were comfortable in a wide variety of conditions, with the fabric moving moisture swiftly away from the skin.

As high-end shorts, these are competing with the likes of the Assos Dyora RS Bib Shorts – excellent according to Emma, and 'only' £175 – and the Ashmei Women's Cycle Bib Shorts at £176, but with the extra cost of the Velocio shorts, and the slight issues with the 'fly free' design and the straps, they just don't seem to justify such a high price, even when money is no issue. That said, the chamois pad almost makes them worth the money all on its own...

Verdict

Superbly comfortable shorts with an exceptional pad, but some minor issues that make that price just too high

