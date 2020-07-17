The Assos Dyora RS Bib Shorts combine a race fit and performance with exceptional comfort and a pad that is up to serious mileage. They're expensive, but the investment will serve you well throughout spring, summer and autumn.

If you don't race, don't be put off by the fact that Dyora shorts come from Assos's 'Race Series'. If you value a good fit on the bike, regardless of your pace, these are worth digging into your pocket for.

Assos labels these as 'Summer' bibs, but that's not entirely appropriate either; the shorts are just as good for temperatures in the low to mid-teens as they are in the mid-20s. They will stretch beyond one season for sure – good for getting your money's worth.

I've made full use of them on the road bike for the duration of the test period, both with leg/knee warmers and bare legs. This has been for anything from short, pacier outings to long endurance rides of over four hours. Basically, they are up to anything road-based in a wide range of temperatures.

Fit

The shorts are a snug fit, clearly designed for racing and more performance-focused riding. Even with this compression I would say that they are still exceptionally comfortable. They don't pinch or feel restrictive anywhere. Using Assos's size guide, I selected a medium to test and the fit was perfect. (It's not me in the photos.)

Despite being summer shorts, Assos has kept a decent leg length. I prefer a longer leg in my shorts. As a reference, I found the Santini Legends too short.

Pad

The Dyora RS chamois is a layered setup: a superAir microShock foam with a 3D waffle top sheet, using Assos-exclusive Golden Gate technology. Technical terms aside, a really dense foam pad sits under a layer of soft, grey, antibacterial microfibre fabric which is attached to the shorts with stitching at the front and rear.

If you are an Assos fan, you'll likely have encountered Golden Gate technology already; Assos was already using it back in 2016. The absence of stitching at the sides is intended to allow the pad to move with you, rather than with the shorts. It works – I never experienced rubbing from the edge of the chamois with Golden Gate, however long I was riding for.

The pad has not deteriorated in the slightest during the test period either. It really does bounce back to its intended form after compression, making it a great shock absorber on rougher roads.

The outstanding support and performance do come at a cost, though, and it's my only gripe with the shorts: the pad retains moisture to a greater extent than most other inserts in my experience. The dense foam holds the moisture away from the overlay, so there are no issues with discomfort, but be aware that the pad takes a LONG time to dry out after washing.

Bib straps

The A-lock strap design, which is attached to the shorts at specific points to help keep the shorts locked in place, is the most significant feature change from last season's Laalalai Shorts. The system was rolled out on the Men's Equipe range last year. Liam tested it on the Spring Fall shorts back in November.

The straps have varying degrees of elasticity. There's a single section of elastic material, folded over on itself, forming a supportive A-frame that delivers limited vertical stretch in the rear. Then, above the 'X' junction there's a more flexible material incorporating an antibacterial carbon weave, to wick moisture and lie flat in the front.

I did wonder just how much of a difference this setup could make; indeed, it felt a little odd when I first pulled it on. However, I can quite honestly say these are the most comfortable shorts I have ridden in for a long time. There is simply no shift of the chamois, however you move, in or out of the saddle. Whether I was making micro-shifts while riding hard or looking to change position while completing endurance rides, I never once needed to 'attend' to the shorts, nor did I sense any form of abrasion or hot spots.

There are two further bonuses of the A-lock strap design. Firstly, it has allowed Assos to do away with any excess mesh or panelling at the front or rear. Initially you feel like the shorts stop short, but it ultimately adds to their performance as it encourages airflow and minimises overheating of the torso and lower back.

Secondly, the system forces the straps to sit further out to the side than on a traditional bib setup. This will please women with larger breasts who struggle with the positioning of straps.

Materials

The fabric of the main shorts is lightweight – 200g/m2 – with a 50+ UPF rating. I found it quick drying and didn't have issues with overheating under the hot sun. It's silky soft against the skin. Assos claims a 30 per cent seam reduction – it all adds to a superior level of comfort.

A win, in my opinion, is the lack of silicone on the leg grippers. There is simply a wide, elastane band. I found it offered enough compression to hold the shorts in place without 'squeezing' the thigh to create an unsightly groove.

Construction

As you'd expect from Assos, these are a seriously well-made pair of shorts, with a professional finish that justifies the price and should increase longevity. Where the bibs meet the shorts, Assos has over-sewn a suede-like patch, while the raw-cut upper edge at the waist is reinforced with a soft, flexible tape.

Assos claims that the Type.441 fabric used for the shorts has odour control properties and is 'extremely durable'. There are certainly no lingering odours detectable, though a longer test period would be needed to verify this claim.

Assos offers an impressive warranty; it'll repair any manufacturing fault that is detected in its products within two years of purchase, or replace the product, on a case by case basis. After that, Assos will still try to repair your garment depending upon fabric wear and tear. If you happen to crash in the kit within three months of purchase, you might be able to get a replacement under its crash policy.

Value

At £175 these are certainly not cheap, but they're not alone: you could pay £176 for a pair of Ashmei's bib shorts and, for me, the Dyora Shorts win hands down in every category. And Rapha's Souplesse Detachable Bib Shorts are £195...

If your budget isn't that big, or you are willing to compromise on certain aspects, Liv's Signature Bibs are a good option, if slightly less breathable and with a shorter leg (not necessarily a negative).

Conclusion

A pair of shorts that you are unaware of because they are so comfortable is surely what everyone wants, and the Assos Dyora are exactly this. I simply can't fault the performance, fit or comfort. Yes, they come at a high price, but in this case I honestly think it's fully justified.

Verdict

Simply outstanding shorts in every aspect, worth every penny of their high price tag

