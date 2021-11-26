The Assos Assosoires Winter Socks deliver a warm pair of feet when the temperatures head into single figures. With minimal seams they are also very comfortable, but unfortunately the overall result doesn't last well.

Keeping your extremities happy can be the make or break a cold ride, and these socks strike a lovely balance of warmth and breathability. Between about 12°C and 5°C I found them absolutely great: warm enough to not feel the need for overshoes, but without ever overheating me.

> Buy these online here

> Find your nearest dealer here

Most winter socks use extra bulk to achieve more warmth, which gives you less wiggle room in your shoes. These ones, though, feel just like your summer socks.

The material is soft with a delightful mix of compression versus comfort, which creates a cosseting, kind of second skin feel to them, but without being restrictive in the toe department.

The cuff pressure isn't over the top either, so they stay up without feeling like they're clamping off your circulation. They're available in three sizes, covering a range from EUR 35 to 46, and sizing feels accurate.

The white strip that runs up the back is pretty cool. Assos calls it STL – Spot The Light – as it incorporates photoluminescent threads and basically glows in the dark.

> Suffering cold feet? Find out how to keep your feet warm cycling through the winter

The only problem I had was that I found these socks a little bit fragile around the heel. I've been wearing them two or three times a week for six weeks or so, and have already worn a small hole in one heel.

Not exactly what I'd expect at this price. Assos does offer a two-year warranty though, so if I'd bought them I'd be due a replacement.

Value

We're talking £18.00 here. That's almost double the price of the Galibier Fire Feet 2 at £9.77, and while Matt did say they might not be the most durable, neither are the Assos.

dhb offers the Aeron Lab Winter Sock for £18 (currently £12), which Simon described as super comfortable and warm with minimal bulk.

Conclusion

These are comfortable, warm and offer a great fit then, but longevity could be an issue.

Verdict

Warm and comfortable, but not the most durable

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website