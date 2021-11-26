Support road.cc

review
Socks
Assos Assosoires Winter Socks

Assos Assosoires Winter Socks

6
by Stu Kerton
Fri, Nov 26, 2021 15:45
0
£18.00

VERDICT:

6
10
Warm and comfortable, but not the most durable
Very comfortable
Warm without being bulky
A bit fragile
Weight: 
44g
Contact: 
www.assos.com
The Assos Assosoires Winter Socks deliver a warm pair of feet when the temperatures head into single figures. With minimal seams they are also very comfortable, but unfortunately the overall result doesn't last well.

Keeping your extremities happy can be the make or break a cold ride, and these socks strike a lovely balance of warmth and breathability. Between about 12°C and 5°C I found them absolutely great: warm enough to not feel the need for overshoes, but without ever overheating me.

Most winter socks use extra bulk to achieve more warmth, which gives you less wiggle room in your shoes. These ones, though, feel just like your summer socks.

The material is soft with a delightful mix of compression versus comfort, which creates a cosseting, kind of second skin feel to them, but without being restrictive in the toe department.

The cuff pressure isn't over the top either, so they stay up without feeling like they're clamping off your circulation. They're available in three sizes, covering a range from EUR 35 to 46, and sizing feels accurate.

The white strip that runs up the back is pretty cool. Assos calls it STL – Spot The Light – as it incorporates photoluminescent threads and basically glows in the dark.

The only problem I had was that I found these socks a little bit fragile around the heel. I've been wearing them two or three times a week for six weeks or so, and have already worn a small hole in one heel.

2021 Assos Assosoires Winter Socks 3.jpg

Not exactly what I'd expect at this price. Assos does offer a two-year warranty though, so if I'd bought them I'd be due a replacement.

Value

We're talking £18.00 here. That's almost double the price of the Galibier Fire Feet 2 at £9.77, and while Matt did say they might not be the most durable, neither are the Assos.

dhb offers the Aeron Lab Winter Sock for £18 (currently £12), which Simon described as super comfortable and warm with minimal bulk.

Conclusion

These are comfortable, warm and offer a great fit then, but longevity could be an issue.

Verdict

Warm and comfortable, but not the most durable

road.cc test report

Make and model: Assos Assosoires Winter Socks

Size tested: n/a

Tell us what the product is for

Assos says, "In cold weather, staying dry is imperative to staying warm, so we engineered a unique yarn that provides midweight insulation while transferring moisture like a summer sock, ensuring the added warmth isn't lost to clammy chill. We also added a strip of highly visible STL textile on the Achilles and a ring of Winter 3/3 blue around the arch, increasing your visibility on the road and your socks' visibility in a drawer of black cycling equipment."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Fabric: Cotton-wrapped elastomer provides soft, breathable insulation. STL (Spot the Light) incorporates photoluminescent threads to add light to your pedal stroke in low-light conditions.

Construction: 160-needle construction eliminates seams for frictionless fit that wraps in gently compressive support, preventing slumping or restrictive pinching at the cuff.

Engineering: Ribbed arch, a firm band circling the foot offers noticeable arch support.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
6/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
3/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No problems after multiple washes.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Warm considering how thin the fabric is.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Comfortable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Wear out quickly.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

These are at the pricier end of the range of socks we review.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? No

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Possibly

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's a shame I had issues with the heel wearing out, as aside from that the performance and fit is great.

Overall rating: 6/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Assos Assosoires Winter Socks 2021
Assos Assosoires Winter Socks
Assos 2021
Assos
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

