The Altura Icon Plus men's short sleeve jersey is a comfortable summer jersey at a very good price. It has a full complement of large pockets, rear reflective details and it's made mainly from recycled materials. It is heavier than a lot of similar jerseys, though, and while it has mesh side panels and an effective antimicrobial treatment, the heavier polyester front and rear panels might lead you to get very warm on hotter days.
The Icon Plus is made mainly from recycled fabric, which is good to see and something that more and more cycling brands are doing these days. The front and rear panels are made from a non-mesh polyester that is heavier than you'll find on most jerseys, with recycled polyester mesh panels running the full lengths of the sides, including the sleeves. The underarm areas have an anti-microbial Silvadur treatment, which helps to combat bacteria and to keep smells at bay.
Both the sleeve cuffs and the waist hem are bonded to the body of the jersey. This works well for the waist, which also features a silicone gripper, though I found the sleeves do tend to ride up if, like me, you don't have Schwarzenegger-like biceps.
The jersey comes in dark green or dark orange with rear reflective strips. Both colours feature a leaf-style pattern, with the dark green one having a camouflage look when you're riding through undergrowth.
The Icon Plus has three large rear pockets, which offer plenty of storage for longer rides.
The zipped security pocket on the right-hand side is ideal for keys and cards and comfortably housed my iPhone 12.
Altura describes the jersey's cut as 'semi-fitted', which gives you a bit more breathing room than a racier close-cut jersey while keeping the sides and sleeves tight enough to avoid any irritating flapping.
I found the jersey very comfortable but the sleeves are slightly shorter than I prefer and they did tend to ride up a little, an effect made slightly worse by the material around the shoulders, which is a little tight. It's not a major issue but does distract slightly from the material's excellent comfort.
The jersey's low, stretchy collar sits very nicely and doesn't feel too snug. The zip tucks away neatly in a garage so there's no chance of it digging into your neck. And while the jersey's front and rear panels are very comfortable, they do get pretty hot and sweaty. The material wicks sweat away from your skin but not quite fast enough to prevent more sweat building up. The full-length zip does help to combat this, and I did find myself unzipping this earlier than with other jerseys.
At 199g the Altura is a fair bit heavier than most other jerseys at a similar price such as the Vanelli Proline, which at 122g is more than a third lighter. That weight contributes to it being a little warmer than a lot of other jerseys, which is an area I feel could be improved upon.
But its comfort is excellent and the Altura is also very easy to care for. It's machine washable at 30°C, coming up clean every time, and as with most cycling clothing you just hang it up to dry. I found the Silvadur treatment very effective, as I felt this was noticeably better at keeping odours at bay.
Value
The Altura Icon Plus is great value. At its full £70 RRP it's very much at the budget end of the market – and you can probably find it for a good deal less.
Its £10 more expensive than the Vanelli Proline that has a lot of similar qualities, and Laurence certainly rated it when he tested it. The Altura has better storage and includes a valuables pocket, but the more-fitted Vanelli jersey is far more breathable.
Also coming in at £70 the Vel short sleeve jersey is another good for warm weather but Stu thought you might have to go up a size. As with the Altura it is made largely from recycled materials, though its design and fit have much more in common with the Vanelli, and both the Vel and Vanelli jerseys are much lighter than the Altura.
The Madison's Men's Short Sleeve Merino jersey is wool-based option at £59.99 and Stu really liked for its relaxed yet tailored fit.
Conclusion
The Altura Icon Plus is a budget-friendly jersey with a full complement of pockets, a nice, relaxed cut and an effective antimicrobial treatment to keep odours at bay. And it's good to see the use of recycled materials too. The main downside is that you might get overly warm during hotter rides, but its comfort will win out most of the time.
Verdict
A comfortable fully featured summer jersey with an effective anti-microbial treatment, but it is heavier than opposition
Make and model: Altura Icon Plus Men's Short Sleeve Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
It's for the cyclist who wants a comfortable, relaxed fit jersey with plenty of storage space. The use of recycled material keeps the environmentally conscious happy too.
Altura says: "The Altura Icon Plus Men's Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey takes the classic Icon Jersey to the next level using a recycled polyester mesh and streamlined main body fabric featuring a subtle graphic print that has been inspired by nature. Silvadur™ antimicrobial finish in the underarm area gives lasting freshness whilst the bonded hem and sleeve cuffs add to the feeling of comfort. Reflective detailing is built into the design, so it only stands out when you need it to. Three rear stash pockets provide ample storage, with a small zipped pocket for valuables."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
The jersey uses recycled polyester along with mesh used on the side panels and sleeves, while the underarms have Silvadur treatment. The sleeves and waist have a bonded cuff and hem, with the waist also including a silicone gripper. Three large rear pockets and a zipped valuables pocket provide plenty of storage, and reflective panels help to keep you seen when riding in the dark.
Altura lists these features:
Recycled polyester mesh fabric
Silvadur in the underarm mesh panels
Sublimated graphic
Bonded sleeve cuff
Bonded front hem
Silicone grip
Low profile collar
3 stash pockets and a secure zip pocket
Reflective detailing
Semi-Fitted
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
The jersey is well made, with zips that function well.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
It felt like a high-quality jersey but the heavier, non-mesh material used for the front and back did lead to me getting very warm on hotter days.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The jersey still looks like new even after many rides and washes, it hasn't discoloured and has remained odourless.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
The jersey fitted well and was very comfortable with a relaxed or 'semi-fitted' style. However, the sleeve cuffs are quite big and the sleeves do tend to ride up amd they were also a little short for my liking.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
The jersey came up true to size, and a medium felt exactly as it should.
Rate the product for weight:
4/10
At 199g it's considerably heavier than similarly priced jerseys – it's more than a third heavier than the Vanelli, for example.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
It was extremely comfortable and I could wear this all day without issue. The low collar meant it felt comfortable around my neck, but the sleeves riding up affected under-arm comfort.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It's very good value at its full £70 RRP but you can find it for much less.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very easy to care for and it responded well to washing, thanks in part to the Silvadur-treated under-arm sections that prevented the build-up of odour.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed well, I found it very comfortable and the large pockets provided ample storage. It was perfect on long rides where it remained odour-free a lot longer than other jerseys.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The jersey's all-day comfort.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The front and rear panels that could cause overheating.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Altura jersey comes in at a similar price to the recently tested Vanelli, but the more relaxed Altura features better pockets and includes a valuables pocket. The Vel also comes in at much the same price and shares many of the same features as the Altura, such as its large pockets, but the Vel is more breathable and both the Vel and Vanelli being much lighter. And for me, Vanelli's Proline just takes the win.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The jersey scores very highly for comfort and, thanks to the pockets it's very practical too – and it's Altura's usual very good value. However, the slightly loose sleeves and heavier, warmer material let it down slightly. That said, it is still a nice, useable jersey that I'd happily wear and recommend.
Age: 21 Height: 171cm Weight: 72kg
I usually ride: Windover Bostal My best bike is: Windover Bostal
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, touring, mtb, Gravel and ultra-endurance racing
