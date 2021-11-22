The Altura Endurance Women's Long Sleeve Jersey is warm enough for early starts or chillier autumn days. It's great in windy conditions or brief light showers – just don't expect it to stay dry in the rain.

I used this jersey on cool but not cold days in early autumn, with temperatures generally around 8-15°C. I quickly warmed up because of the jersey's fleecy interior but was rarely over-warm. The reasonably tight collar and cuffs alongside the DWR (durable water repellent) coating to the upper arms and chest keep the wind chill off. It's certainly warmer and more wind resistant than a mid-weight jersey and arm warmer combo, and is breathable enough that I didn't feel overdressed either.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy this online here

Unlike Shaun, who tested the men's version, I didn't get caught in a downpour while out in this jersey. He found that he was quickly sodden because the DWR coating only covers the upper arms and chest areas. I found the coating adds a little welcome wind resistance to these areas, which makes the jersey great in cooler, blustery conditions, but though it can withstand an autumn drizzle, in rain I'd be layering up with a waterproof as well. As soon as water seeps through the seams, the jersey becomes very wet very quickly.

Materials

Three main materials are used in the construction of this jersey: a warm fleecy soft fabric throughout, with an additional windproof outer layer over the shoulders and chest, and a stretchy outer layer over the back.

Both outer layers have that DWR coating, designed to make water droplets roll off in beads rather than soak through, but it seems to work more effectively on the windproof panels than the stretchy back fabric. The extra protection is useful in certain conditions, but I'd be put off planning a wet-weather ride in this jersey.

> 5 ways proper kit can boost your riding

The collar is warm, featuring a thicker Polartec fleeced collar, and well sized. Often, larger size jerseys size up the collar too much, but the Altura fitted well without being overly tight.

A zip garage gives added comfort, although I wasn't able to pull the zip down one-handed from fully closed.

Features

At the back of the jersey are three pockets and a smaller zipped pocket. In keeping with the weather-resistant features, the main pockets have a 'hood', which does require an 'up and then in' movement to access on the bike, but are otherwise roomy.

The smaller zipped pocket foiled me, but I forgave it when I realised that was because the pull-tag had fallen off in transit, rendering it impossible to open while the jersey was being worn.

Tapered cuffs and a silicone gripper at the hem help to keep the jersey in place while riding.

Subtle but effective reflective patches are positioned on the lower arm and the rear of the jersey. These are almost unnoticeable against the charcoal colour of the jersey but are bright when lit at night.

Although the men get a choice of two colours, this carbon grey is the only option for women. That's a poor show compared with its summer Endurance offering, which was available in teal and red alongside the carbon.

Fit

I found the jersey neither overly loose nor race-fit. It would easily take a baselayer underneath if the weather required it, or could be layered under a jacket for additional warmth.

The drop at the back is nice and low, and although my personal preference would be for a slightly lower front as well, it covered everything that needed to be covered without gaping or flapping.

The sizing is true to street size, which is always refreshing with cyclewear. With sizes 8-18 available, Altura has made the jersey available in more sizes than some other brands at this price point.

Comfort

Altura describes the Endurance as 'cosy' and I'd agree. I like the feel of the material, and overall it's comfortable to wear. My nit-picks are the use of sewn-in labels and the seam choices.

There are two labels with the potential to itch or chafe – one with the care instructions, and a neck label that's useful for hanging the jersey up like a coat, if you need to do that. This label was a minor irritation.

Looking at the seams, although the front seam is flatlock stitched and comfortable, the others aren't. I noticed this particularly on the outer arm, where the additional windproof material means an additional seam that chafed a touch on the elbow.

Value

At £80, this sits in mid-range jersey land, well below the likes of the £115 Iris Himmel but twice the price of dhb's Women's Long Sleeve Thermal Cycling Jersey. You don't get any water-repelling treatment or a zip pocket with the dhb, though.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jerseys here

It's roughly the same price as Fat Lad At The Back's thermal long sleeve options (£79.99 rrp, though most currently reduced to £49.99), one of which Lara tested in January (the no-longer-available Fearless Fabulous Female Midweight Thermal) and the Altura has additional features and more attention to detail for the money.

Conclusion

Overall, it's a good but not exceptional jersey that makes a little too much of its water-resistance.

Verdict

Reasonable option for British autumn rides, just check the forecast first for rain

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website