It's neither short sleeves weather nor full-on layer-up winter, so what to wear? The Iris Himmel Long Sleeve Jersey straddles the shoulder seasons nicely with a combination of long sleeves, slightly warm but moisture-wicking and fast-drying fabric, and a low enough profile to work alone or as part of a layering outfit. It's ideal for those in-between sort of days, though the collar could do with being just a little more snug.

Made from an incredibly stretchy 80% polyester/20% elastane mix fabric, this long sleeve jersey is designed to work all year round as a mid-layer in cold weather, or alone in spring and autumn (and even some summer days).

The fabric is a high-quality, soft-stretch affair that's comfortable both next to the skin and also as a layer. It has a very slightly fleecy-feeling backing to it, as does the collar.

The fit is neat and athletic, but the amount of stretch means there's scope for all sorts of body shapes. Taller riders will appreciate the longer body and arms, but I didn't find it overly long (nor the sleeves) on my 5ft 5in frame. I did find the collar a little on the saggy side when fully zipped up, though, which was a shame.

There are three decent size rear pockets for stashing bits and pieces like a lightweight windproof or a ride pack/phone case, plus a zipped water resistant pocket for smaller valuables like keys and bank card, though it's not large enough for my iPhone 7, which is quite small compared with modern smartphones.

On the bike, the sleek fit is excellent for both comfort and moisture-wicking. The fabric dries really quickly too, making it great for those slightly chilly days when the last thing you want is to be descending with a soggy jersey. The hem stays put well, thanks to the silicone gripper on a broad hem.

The zip has a storm flap to keep out any stray weather, but the jersey is neither windproof nor waterproof, so on changeable days it works best with a gilet or windshell, while on steady not-too-cold-not-too-warm days it's ideal. I'd have liked the collar to be slightly higher and not quite so loose, to give better wind protection and a bit more warmth if required.

Value

There's no denying that €129 (translating to around £111 at the moment – Velovixen currently has it discounted to £99, with an rrp of £115) feels quite a lot for a long-sleeved jersey with little in the way of extra bells and whistles. However, it's worth bearing in mind that this is a boutique brand, run by former pro rider Iris Slappendel. The quality of both materials and finished product is exceptional, and it's manufactured in Europe.

Even taking that into account, it's comparable with quite a few long-sleeved jerseys such as the Castelli Diagonal FZ at £110 which has similar features, and it's a fair chunk cheaper than the Le Col Women's Hors Categorie Long Sleeve Jersey at a whopping £165.

There are much cheaper jerseys of this ilk available, such as the Fat Lad At The Back Women's Fearless Fabulous Female Midweight Thermal Long Sleeve Cycling Jersey at only £69.99, which comes in a good variety of sizes, but the Iris definitely wins out on quality and finish, and more than holds up its end of the bargain with sizing too, available in XS-XXL.

Overall, the Himmel is a great-looking jersey, neither too dull nor too garish for more conservative riders (and also available in a cheery yellow as the Mirasol). It's made to the highest quality and is versatile for three-season use (or for summer too, if that's a vague term where you live). It's not the cheapest, but it's a good investment. It's just a shame the collar isn't quite high or neat enough for my liking.

Verdict

Excellent quality, and very comfortable and versatile, but could be improved with a neater collar

