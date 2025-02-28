Gorewear Spinshift Thermo Long Sleeve Jersey

The Gorewear Spinshift Thermo Long Sleeve looks like a jersey, feels like one, but offers a bit more under the hood to keep you warm and protected from the elements on days where you might not normally want to go out – without sacrificing breathability when you want to crack on. It's well made, looks great, and fit and feel are top notch.

In the long sleeve jersey game, the Spinshift Thermo is a bit of an unusual player. A lighter weight version of the Spinshift Thermo Jacket, it's suited to warmer winter or cooler spring and autumn days. Gorewear says it's 'a perfect choice for days when a jacket is overkill but a regular jersey isn't quite enough'.

Unlike a regular jersey, which – at least in my experience – needs a lightweight gilet to fend off windchill if the temperature is below 13°C, the Spinshift Thermo Long Sleeve has built-in insulation, and protection, around the core, so there's no need to take a gilet. Clearly, everyone has a different internal temperature gauge, but for me the Spinshift covers off a lot of different scenarios.

If you need it, there's just enough room underneath for a thermal long sleeve baselayer, and you can pop a waterproof jacket on top if the weather is looking dicey.

If the heavens don't fully open, the Spinshift's thermo-woven fabric provides adequate defence, with decent wind-resistance and a PFAS-free (so no toxic chemicals) DWR coating that can fend off light rain.

On the inside, a beautifully soft medium-pile fleece covers the front section and extends around the back of the neck to warm those key areas, while the back panel and arms feature a lighter weight brushed fleece to allow you to breathe better.

I wore the jersey in temperatures ranging from 6-12°C and at no point was I too hot or too cold, even with some big climbs and long flat sections – Gorewear seems to have got the balance spot on. Although it could be argued that a jersey and gilet give you greater versatility – you can unzip the gilet for better breathability on the move, or remove it altogether – I think this is a superior option for days that remain fairly cool; you just don't have to think about.

In terms of storage, there are three large elasticated pockets at the rear – each one big enough to carry a modern smartphone with a 6-7in screen, while a zip pocket build into the right-hand pocket is good for smaller items you want to keep safe.

As with the Spinshift Thermo Jacket, the jersey features the same 360-degree reflectivity, with reflective patches on the shoulders, elbows, forearms and lower back, and there's also a reflective Gorewear logo front and rear.

There's a pleasant variety of colour options, too, including black, neon yellow, and a pair of stylish two-tone offerings: utility green/lab graphite, and this cargo blue/lab gray (though currently unavailable).

The jersey has a pretty snug fit, with good length in the arms and body and no loose or flappy areas, particularly in the cuff area, which I tend to find is usually oversized.

I'm in a size large and it's spot on for my slim 6ft 4in frame. Thanks to the elasticated material and multitude of panels, it's not restrictive when in a riding position and it feels incredibly comfortable at all times.

Par for the course, the silicone gripper on the bottom hem also prevents any upward drift, though the fit around the waist is pretty snug anyway.

Even if you've got a bit more around your arms or waist, the material should accommodate you, although Gorewear certainly seems to aim its clothing at those with a slimmer and somewhat longer physique.

Value

Depending on where you hail from, the average UK winter tends to be on the mild side, as is usually the case with spring and autumn, so I do believe that the Spinshift Thermo Long Sleeve will make a frequent appearance from your wardrobe. Add to that its excellent fit, function, aesthetic appeal and quality and the £115 price seems pretty palatable to me. It's not cheap, but you get a lot for your cash, and my experience of Gorewear is that it will last a long time.

Stu thought the GripGrab Gravelin Merinotech Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey performed well across a range of temperatures, but it doesn't offer any wind- or water-resistance and it's pricier than the Spinshift Thermo at £135.

Rapha's Brevet Long Sleeve Windstopper Jersey (previously called the Brevet Insulated Long Sleeve Gore-Tex Infinium Jersey) offers a bit more overall protection than the Spinshift Thermo, what with its Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper fabric, and looks pretty swish too, but even at its current discounted price of £175 it's expensive, with an RRP of £250.

Conclusion

Looking at the other options available, the Gorewear Spinshift Thermo does seem to have a lot going for it at the price. You could happily wear this jersey most of winter and in spring and autumn without having to worry too much about what's going on with the weather.

Verdict

High-performance garment that'll happily cover off most of your riding from autumn through to spring