Available in three colour options, the (deeeeep breath) Fat Lad At The Back Women's Fearless Fabulous Female Midweight Thermal Long Sleeve Cycling Jersey (exhale) is a cosy thing made from a soft touch, super-stretchy fabric. While it comes in everything from 34" to 50" chest sizes and is reasonably priced – and wildly styled – the construction could be a little better.

While most of Fat Lad At The Back's kit starts around size 12, this particular top – based on chest and hip measurements rather than dress sizes – starts at a 34" chest (about a UK10) and goes up to a 50" (around a UK20-22). That's an impressive range!

> Buy this online here

The bold, overtly girly graphics and bright colours of the FLAB FFFMTLSCJ won't be to everyone's liking, but it's nice to have a quirky option; this is covered in graffiti-like motivational slogans and images. The other colours/patterns are a little more low key, but shrinking violets still might want to look at the solid colours of the heavyweight jerseys instead.

Black side panels enhance the figure-flattering qualities of the design. The jersey has a full-length YKK front zip, three generous rear pockets, a water resistant zipped pocket and a large reflective tab on one side. The cuffs are simple and the collar is fairly deep.

The fabric is light and stretchy, with the brushed finish giving it a cosy feel despite its modest thickness. It's definitely midweight, aimed at spring and autumn solo use or winter layering, and as such it's pretty versatile.

I found it the perfect weight and breathability beneath a waterproof on single-digit temperature days. It breathes and wicks moisture really well, though there's no windproofing or water repellency for those milder rides.

The fit is streamlined, and sizing is accurate when you follow FLAB's in-depth sizing chart. There's plenty of length in the torso and sleeves, too, making this ideal for taller riders as well as average, though short riders might find the fit on the rangy side. The hem gripper is secure, however.

The front zip is easy to use, but I'd have liked a garage at the top to stop it irritating your neck when fully done up, and a close look reveals some uneven edges and untidy threads that slightly disappoint.

Value

At £69.99, the sits in the lower midrange (consider the full name and it's only 72p per letter – bargain!). It lacks the quality and overall finish of the likes of the dhb Classic Long Sleeve Jersey at £65 or even the Altura Women's Nightvision Long Sleeve Jersey at £59.99, but gains back some value with its a much broader range of sizes.

The FLAB FFFMTLSCJ (as probably nobody else calls it) is a well thought out, comfortable and effective lightweight jersey that's ideal for layering – though if you like the bold design it seems a shame to hide it away.

> 19 of the best cycling base layers for riding through the year

The slightly untidy construction and lack of details, such as a zip garage or windproofing for outer layer use, are disappointing, but even so it's a versatile and reasonably priced option that should last you well.

Verdict

Light but warm with a good stretchy fit – it's a versatile top, if not quite the best finished

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website