Altura Endurance Men’s Long Sleeve Jersey

The Altura Endurance Long Sleeve Jersey is described as 'the perfect solution for those milder days when you want to leave your jacket at home but need more than a jersey and arm warmers'. I'd loosely agree with this, although the DWR component isn't comprehensive, with the fabric quickly becoming wet when light showers turn to rain.

The jersey is made from a mix of 82% polyester, 18% elastane, and feels like other winter weight jerseys I've tested over the years – soft and supple, without any of the stiffness one might expect from a garment boasting windproof and water-repellent components.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy this online here

That said, the latter only covers the chest and arms, and without a weather-repelling gilet, the fabric rapidly absorbs heavier rainfall. It's certainly welcome on drizzly days, and perhaps I was expecting too much but its limitations quickly became apparent when I was caught in an apocalyptic downpour; within 20 minutes, things were soggy, and by the time I'd made it back an hour later, the jersey was truly sodden.

Breathability is good, though. I'm typically chasing along the lanes before dawn, and to my surprise, even at 15°C and a steady 18-20mph, I've never felt 'boiled in the bag' or even needed to lower the front zip.

At the other extreme, in single figures (7°C and lower on some mornings) the fabric keeps welcome warmth where arm warmers and middleweight jerseys wouldn't. Add blustery, autumnal winds into the mix and the Endurance wins hands down.

Paired with mitts and slimline full-finger gloves, the cuffs – described as 'shaped', and essentially an elasticised taper – provide a gentle overlap, shutting the door to incoming chill and gusty showers.

The overall cut of the jersey gives some room to move but without irritating flutter when tackling exposed descents and the like. Altura describes it as semi-fitted, and I'd agree: roomy enough for a winter-weight baselayer and flattering to those regions some might be self-conscious about.

Altura kit has always come up slightly generous, I've found, but medium is my default and the medium on test was bang on for me, with enough room around the shoulders and enough length in the arms without being too long in the body.

Features

Round the back we have the increasingly standard four pockets: three open-top and a fourth zipped one for valuables and whatnot. I say standard but, given the jersey's brief, Altura has given them a canopy designed to prevent water creeping inside, without hindering access, though there is a slight knack to grabbing stuff if you're wearing full-finger gloves – a matter of stretching the pocket slightly as you delve inside.

The zipper tag on the fourth pocket is also sensibly proportioned, as is the one on the main zip, which isn't always the case.

The pockets are roomy enough for those who, like me, love to bung stuff in – 6-inch smartphones, long zoom travel compact cameras, tubes, and snacks are readily swallowed without any fear of ejection. They've even held 600-650ml bottles without a problem as I've explored unmade roads and green lanes.

Other features to note are flat seams, a silicone hem that prevents incremental creep, and a comfortable collar that's described as fleece-lined, and is much like the thin pile inner fabric, but closer to corduroy in texture, in my opinion.

Colour-wise, there's a choice of red and the 'carbon' on test, which is a rather fetching charcoal grey. Bold retro-reflective logos and detailing enhance the back and other points, so while it'll hide mucky handprints following a roadside mechanical, it's not too stealthy.

Durability

It's early days but there's no sign of bobbling or similar wear despite regular exposure to over-hanging branches and the usual everyday carelessness.

Given its DWR coating, I've been more disciplined than usual when it comes to machine washing – 30 degrees, no tumble drying and no fabric softener.

Value and conclusion

Although £80 isn't cheap, it still compares favourably with others for this kind of specification. Middleweight jerseys are quite plentiful but tend not to have a DWR coating.

Some we've looked at are well over the £100 mark, from the likes of Stolen Goat, Le Col, and Castelli with its is it a jacket or is it a jersey Perfetto.

> Buyer’s Guide: 9 of the best wet weather racing jerseys

Another option would be to go for a softshell jacket, some of which are very jersey-like, though they also tend to be higher priced than the Altura – Lusso's Aqua Repel V2 Jacket, for example, is £134, but you are getting excellent weather protection.

Or, if you're happy with a short sleeve jersey and arm warmers, another well-priced option is Galibier's Sentinel at £66.25.

> Buyer’s Guide: 19 of the best winter cycling jerseys

Bottom line, if you are seeking a cooler weather, middleweight long-sleeve jersey with a degree of shower resistance, the Altura Endurance Long Sleeve Jersey is well worth a closer look. It's not the most effective in heavier rain, but breathability is good, as is the cut, and you're not paying over the odds.

Verdict

Decent cool weather jersey, good for drizzly days, just don't expect too much from the DWR component...

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website