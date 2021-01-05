The Le Col Pro Aqua Zero Long Sleeve Jersey isn't quite what it says on the tin, but it's still a very good thermal top that offers excellent breathability.

I'm a big fan of thermal long-sleeve jerseys. I find them useful during pretty much the whole year, from wearing under a rain jacket in the depths of winter through to the perfect warm-up and post-race choice during the summer. Le Col's Pro Aqua Zero has been perfect for the autumn and winter rides I've been on during testing.

> Buy this online here

When I received the Pro Aqua Zero for testing I was expecting something like Castelli's Gabba jersey, but the lack of windproofing and limited rain protection mean it isn't much more functional than a standard thermal long-sleeve jersey.

However, what it lacks in protection it makes up for in breathability and layering potential. I have worn this with a lightweight baselayer for autumnal rides then subbed in a heavy baselayer and added a rain shell for some properly grim winter miles that I really hope will result in some summer smiles.

> Buyer’s Guide: 19 of the best cycling baselayers

The combination of excellent breathability and a comfortable yet close fit is what makes this such an effective layer. The breathability meant that the jersey coped well with harder climbing efforts and I was never left with that clammy feeling.

A close fit helps to prevent the fabric from flapping about in the wind but it is also essential for a garment that is going to be worn as part of a layering system. The fit is something that I think Le Col has nailed. The stretch in the material certainly helps, but everything feels well proportioned with a close race fit that tapers in nicely at the waist.

I'm slightly shorter in the torso than some so I'd have preferred a shorter front section, but for most the length will be fine.

Le Col has used a classic, and very comfortable, brushed fabric that as well as providing good thermal properties also feels incredibly soft against the skin. Not only is this great on long rides where I want to be perfectly comfortable, it also makes the jersey very nice to pull on in the morning and feel cosy before heading out into the cold.

The outside of this fabric is finished with a durable water-resistant (DWR) coating. In my time riding with the jersey I've found the protection extends only to wheel spray and lighter rain – I'd be reaching for a proper rain shell if the heavens opened – but it's useful if the roads are wet and you or your riding buddies don't have mudguards.

At £145 it's pretty pricey for what you get, though, and there are several excellent options out there for less, such as Gore's C5 Thermo Jersey at £99. While this doesn't have the claimed protection against the rain, I don't see that the Le Col jersey offers a £45 improvement. There is also the Sportful BodyFit Pro Thermal jersey at £90. You might be better off with Le Col's simpler Pro Long Sleeve jersey at £135, but this is still quite a bit more expensive than those excellent options.

> Buyer’s Guide: 29 of the best pieces of waterproof cycling clothing

In conclusion, the fit and comfort provided by the Pro Aqua Zero jersey mean that it's a garment you'll end up reaching for over and over again. The price is high, though, and I don't think the water resistance is good enough to justify the extra spend over a simpler thermal jersey – but at least with so much usability, over time you should get your money's worth.

Verdict

Warm and comfortable with excellent breathability but a bit expensive for what it is

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website