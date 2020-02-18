The Lusso Aqua Repel V2 Jacket is surprisingly warm and waterproof for such a lightweight jacket, and the performance is excellent, as is the cut, which is close and racy, with plenty of coverage when you are in the saddle.

V2 stands for Version 2 and this Aqua Repel has had a few updates since we last tested it back in 2016.

The most noticeable change is the fabric, to Storm Shield, which Lusso says is a lightweight thermal, windproof and water-repellent material. It's created using a waterproof membrane with an inner and outer fabric for protection from the elements.

The material has a hydrostatic head rating of 10,000mm, which means it can hold a cylinder of 10,000mm of water before it would leak out through the weave. This is basically its waterproofing rating, so eventually the rain will get through, but the Lusso jacket just seems to work better than a lot of other waterproof jackets I've worn with the same rating. You seem to stay drier for longer in prolonged heavy rain, as proved by riding in the previous two winter storms that were big enough to get named.

One thing that helps in this regard is just how breathable the Windtex fabric seems to be. When testing a waterproof winter jacket in the rain, it's hard to know how much is precipitation and how much is sweat, but riding on dry and relatively mild days I just didn't suffer from heat build-up in the Aqua Repel V2.

The jacket is surprisingly thin, too, considering how warm it keeps you, and the windproofing works well, blocking icy draughts from hitting your core. I was happy riding in this with just a long sleeved baselayer underneath, down to 4 or 5°C.

The cut is really good, too – close and racy but without being restrictive. It suits a slim body but without the need to be whippet-thin like a continental pro, and the sizing is realistic to the British norm too.

You get a dropped tail at the rear for good coverage, plus an added storm flap which really covers your rear end meaning you don't get soaked from riding without mudguards.

The sleeves offer plenty of length, with the slim cuffs tucking easily inside your gloves to stop your wrists getting cold.

A tall neck keeps everything snug at the top, too, complete with zip garage.

If you like to carry plenty of kit, the Aqua Repel stands you in good stead with four pockets: three in a traditional line-up with a fourth zipped valuables pocket. They are roomy and well positioned, so access is easy when in the saddle.

At the top of the pockets you'll find a reflective strip and another running around the hem, plus plenty of other logos around the jacket that will also rebound the light.

Lusso products are made here in the UK and the quality is really spot on. Attention to detail is very high, with the sewing very neat and tidy.

Value

At £134.99, the overall price looks impressive too. I tested the short sleeve version of the Sportful Fiandre Pro Jacket and its ability to cope with the wind and rain was very similar to the Lusso, but it's £210.

Another similar competitor is the Castelli Perfetto ROS Long Sleeve Jersey, a slightly lighter weight Gabba, but even that costs around £200.

Conclusion

Overall, the Lusso Aqua Repel V2 Jacket is an excellent waterproof and windproof jacket that also feels like a long-sleeved jersey. It's brilliantly made and is actually quite the bargain.

Verdict

Great balance of waterproofing, windproofing and breathability at a really good price

