The Altura Airstream short sleeve jersey is a lightweight summer model with a relaxed fit. It's well-made, comfortable and cools effectively thanks to a thinnish fabric, but the sleeves can flutter at speed and there's no zipped pocket for valuables.

What we have here is a thin, yet seemingly durable polyester weave. Raglan sleeves, '3D patterning' and flat seams promise frictionless movement and day-long comfort. The Altura Draft Venting essentially means the fabric is thinner at strategic points, namely the armpits and sides.

One surprise is the omission of a zipped rubbish/valuables pocket. However, the traditional three are very deep, so you'd have to be going some (or very unlucky) to lose or eject anything. I've had no problems despite stuffing in a phone, keys, a banana and a 750ml bottle.

The material is thinner than some relaxed-fit 'touring' designs, so the Airstream is loose around the waist, but by no means baggy or billowy – at least in the main body. The sleeves can flutter a bit at speed, though, which can be distracting. Nevertheless, it's ideal for wearing with a base layer, as it still doesn't feel remotely restrictive.

If you don't like this colour, there are versions in White/Black, High Viz Yellow/Blue and Navy/Yellow.

Performance

The Airstream is a good all-rounder, with a palpable cooling airflow around the armpits and sides, and fabric that's quick to dry. It can take several days' riding without washing, too, which is good given its suitability for touring, commuting and general use. Five days may be too many though, I can confirm. By that point, there was a low hum, if not the sort to induce social distancing on its own.

The zipper tag is sensibly proportioned and easy to operate when cruising along. Crucially, the half-elasticated, silicone grippered back holds the Airstream tidily in place to eliminate unwanted drafts or bunching.

Machine washing at 30/40 degrees never delivered any unpleasant surprises for me, and the Airstream also responds well to handwashing. Thus far there's little sign of bobbling, pulls or damage to the fabric, despite the occasional entanglement with low-hanging foliage.

Value

At £44 the Altura Airstream is at the lower end of the market, though you still have plenty of choice. The Scimitar Eco1 Recycled Cycling Jersey is £55 and performs just as well (while being greener), while the Van Rysel RR 900 SS offers an effective race cut for just £39.99.

If a casual fit and low price are your main criteria, the Triban RC500 is another contender at just £29.99.

The Altura Airstream is an excellent warm weather option, and its relaxed fit allows easy layering for cooler-day usefulness too. It's a well made, comfortable and stylish jersey at a decent price.

Verdict

Well designed, wallet-friendly jersey with a loose but not baggy cut

