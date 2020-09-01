Alpkit Koala Bikepacking Seat Bag

The Alpkit Koala is one of the original bags created by the British company, and it's still made in the UK. It's reasonably light, easy to attach, and doesn't sway much once fitted, though it's not the biggest.

The version on test is the smaller and lighter of the two Koalas. At 7 litres it might not be the best for big adventures (the larger size is 13 litres, not currently available), but I found it was still large enough to pack plenty into, especially as part of a multi-bag setup. It's reasonably light, too, being just 186g – slightly lighter than the claimed weight of 190g.

Installation is quick and simple, just a case of attaching it to your saddle rails with a strap and the seatpost with a single clamp. It will fit most bikes, although some may benefit from using Alpkit's Exo-Rail system; the Koala is only compatible with dropper style seatposts when used with the Exo-Rail.

It's easy to adjust the Koala to fit different sizes and types of bikes. The 'first fit' will take a little while, as each strap is adjusted to suit, but subsequent fits are far quicker. I test-fitted it to different styles of bike, from an aero road bike with a deep aerodynamic seatpost to mountain bikes and gravel bikes, and had no issues.

The position of the saddle rail buckle is adjustable via the webbing ladder, so plenty of fit options for bikes with less or more saddle rail behind the clamp, and to suit saddle setback preference.

The single seatpost strap is made from a different material to the other straps, being more rubber-like. It's easy to thread through the clamp, and the material seems to grip the seatpost well: it didn't move in use and is long enough to fit virtually all bikes. The clamp stayed closed and held the tension well, even on rougher terrain and on multi-day trips.

Bag build and packing

The bag is made from VX21, a four-layer, 210 denier fabric with a durable water repellent (DWR) finish; it's a popular choice, widely used on similar styles of bags. Given the bag's position, it's highly likely to get wet from the rear wheel so weatherproofing is vital, and throughout use the contents stayed completely dry. It's not claimed to be fully waterproof, so I'd still suggest you pack anything electronic, or anything that could be damaged by water, within a dry-bag.

The Koala uses a roll-top closure with two buckles, one for holding it closed and the other to tension the contents. This is very useful when packing items such as a light sleeping bag or down jacket – items that can be compressed to reduce overall space. While it may not be a design intention, the compression strap is also a possible location for a rear light, depending on the light's fitting.

How you pack a saddle bag has a bearing on its performance on the bike, although the smaller size of the Koala means it isn't quite as critical as with some. Packing heavier items close to the seatpost can help prevent sway, and this is especially important for riders who like to climb or ride out of the saddle.

In general, larger packs require more careful packing, although the attachment points are also important, and on the Koala they are functional and work well. If you're carrying heavy stuff then the Exo-Rail system might offer extra stability but it'll set you back another £21.99.

All the buckles on the bag use a camlock – a neat way to hold the tension on the straps. Some of the straps are a bit long, though, and the excess needs to be tucked away to stop them flapping or knocking against the tyre.

Initially I did the straps up tight, then tightened them again after a short period of riding after the bag had settled in. Personally, I prefer to climb out of the saddle, which on some bags of this type can induce some considerable sway, especially larger or heavier packs, but with the Koala sway is minimal.

To access the contents, the bag can stay in place on the bike, with no need to adjust the main buckles. Should you need to remove or add extra items mid-ride, such as a clothing layer or food, it's easy to adjust the compression strap either way, tighter or looser.

One thing the Koala is missing is some form of external attachment point; many bags, including some within the Alpkit range, have either a top-mounted webbed section or bungee cords. This provides useful extra storage that's easy to access, and I have to say it's something I did miss on some outings.

Value

At £74.99, the Koala is not a cheap option, but it is made in the UK and tailored to typically British riding. It's a tenner more than both Merida's much larger option, which Shaun found swayed annoyingly, and Topeak's 10L Backloader, but it's cheaper than the also-7L Restrap Race Saddle Bag and the non-Race version, both £99.99, though Restrap does take a different approach, using a 'holster' and separate dry bag.

Apidura's 9L Expedition Saddle Pack costs more again: £118.

Overall, as long as you take care with the roll top closure to ensure the contents stay safe and dry, the Koala is a neat, non-swaying option for minimal loads. And if you want to carry more, the 13-litre option should be available again soon.

Verdict

Stable and sturdy pack that is big enough to hold a useful amount of kit

