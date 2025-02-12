The Chrome Industries Warsaw 30L Pack is ideal for commutes where you need that extra bit of luggage capacity, or for weekend breaks where you want to pack fast and light. It's comfy to wear, mostly, with a decent amount of reflectivity, and all the pockets for your gear that you realistically need.
> Buy now: Chrome Industries Warsaw 30L Pack for £97.47 from Alpinetrek
The Warsaw is a mid-size pack that makes it ideal for all kinds of trips – it's not cycling specific but is adept on the bike as well as off.
It looks fantastic in my opinion, and as well as this black version is available in sage or 'Black XRF'. The latter is constructed from a mix of recycled 210D nylon, polyester, polyester taffeta, and 210D recycled nylon with TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) laminated, while the black and sage options are mostly recycled nylon (1050D and 210D).
The XRF option is possibly lighter and more water resistant (I didn't have this bag to hand, so can't confirm this), but the straight black one on test is reasonably light at just over 1.2kg (a little more than Chrome's 1.11kg spec), and is certainly built well enough to take on anything – the bottom of the bag features a heavier-duty material, so there's less chance of any wear holes here. While Chrome doesn't specify any level of waterproofing, the interior is fully lined in a weather-resistant tarp material.
Whichever colour you choose, the Warsaw is PFAS-free, so no harmful chemicals were used in its construction.
If you do go for the Black XRF option (an additional £10 over the price of the regular Warsaw), it has the advantage of a large reflective panel on the front flap. The regular bag isn't short of reflective flourishes, mind, with several areas on the front and some on the straps, but the Black XRF is superior in this regard.
At 48.26 x 30.48 x 15.88cm the bag is chunky but usable day-to-day, and comes in comfortably under all cabin bag airline allowances, so perfect for short trips.
Storage space
Its storage capacity is plentiful, and as the interior is one big space you can cram loads inside. On a trip to the local supermarket, I was able to fit several cartons of oat milk, a small loaf, veggies and plenty else with a little room to spare. The bag's messenger-style flap keeps the interior secure, and the single large release buckle means it's easy to open or close. There's plenty of adjustability to suit however full the interior is, and a hook keeps any excess in place.
There's room for all your other gear, too – the outer front section of the bag has a zipped laptop sleeve, which is big enough for my 16-inch MacBook Pro. It's not padded, although as it's at the front of the bag it won't be sitting against your back. The pocket is also lined with tarp, like the main compartment, and given the bag's flap goes over the zip, water ingress shouldn't be an issue.
Elsewhere, I loved the two small pockets, which are a perfect size for various small accessories like keys, AirPods, lip balm, and more. The magnetic flaps make it quick and easy to retrieve your goods when you're in a rush, and they feel very secure on the move.
Beneath these pockets is a narrow zipped pocket that's as wide as the bag, though I couldn't entirely figure out what this might be useful for, and tended not to bother with it.
There's also a small zipped stash pocket on the right hand side, which is useful for putting items you'd prefer to keep hidden in a public space.
Lotta bottle
Unlike some backpacks, Chrome has wisely given the Warsaw two bottle pockets on either side of the bag, which is useful if you like to keep hydrated on long days. Possibly less wise is the inclusion of straps above each bottle pocket, presumably for keeping particularly long bottles secure, which is fine, but I can't understand why the straps need to be so long.
Speaking of extra straps, there are two more with release buckles at the bottom of the bag, which is useful if you need to carry an additional load, such as a helmet, coat, or even a roll mat. My only gripe here is that when they weren't in use, I could feel the rolled-up straps touching the bottom of my back. Not a huge deal, but I'd prefer the option of being able to remove them altogether, or tucking them inside the bag out of the way.
On to the carrying straps, and they're just wide enough and chunky enough to offer a decent level of comfort, even when the bag is full to the brim, while a small cross-body strap gives you additional security.
There's also a carry handle at the top, and a decent level of padding on the back too.
The main straps have loads of adjustability for different back lengths or preferences, so you can have the bag sat right at the top of your back (which is what I normally go for), or hanging so low it's off your buttocks.
This is all well and good, though the downside is that when you do have it fully tightened, there's loads of excess strap, and for some reason Chrome has chosen not to add any kind of strap holder, so the excess dangles around. I put my own Velcro straps around them to stop this.
Value
As is often the case with Chrome Industries kit, the Warsaw is at the pricey end of the spectrum. We've reviewed a few that cost more – mostly from Chrome! – though the same size Camelbak H.A.W.G is only a fiver less at RRP. Liam thought it was excellent.
You can spend less: Decathlon's Elops Cycling Backpack Speed 520 is now £63, though its 25L capacity isn't quite as generous as the Warsaw's, and if you like Chrome's products then the Elops probably isn't going to appeal. But at least you'll get noticed, and your stuff is guaranteed to stay dry.
Another similarly inconspicuous option is Craft's Cadence Cycling BackPack Roll Top Waterproof, up a tenner since we reviewed it in 2023, to £109.99. Again, it's fully waterproof, and matches the capacity of the Warsaw at 30L.
For my money, I'd want something a lot more stylish than either of these, given the bag would be used for a bit of everything, but if you just want to get the job done, they're fine.
Conclusion
Overall, there's certainly lots to like about the Chrome Warsaw, and it makes a great option for one bag that can do it all. Some of the design choices strike me as a little odd, such as the side straps for bottles, but nothing that's a major deal breaker.
Verdict
Brilliant, if expensive, backpack that can do it all in style, with just some slightly odd design details
Make and model: Chrome Warsaw 30L Pack
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Chrome Industries says, "The Warsaw 30L is your go-to for cross-town commutes and weekend getaways, with a quick-access flap top for easy packing. Reliable, versatile, and always along for the ride."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
* Large weather resistant flap and lining protects all your goods
* Laptop sleeve, unpadded fits most 16' laptops. Size: 11.75" x 9.25"
* Magnetic flapped exterior drop pockets
* Exterior side water bottle pockets
* Modular exterior compression/cargo straps to carry your yoga mat, helmet, extra pizza or that garage sale find you just couldn't live without
* PFAS-free, keeping the "forever chemicals" out of our world
* Lifetime warranty against material or workmanship
Volume: 30 Liters | Water bottle: Up to a 2.5" diameter
Height: 19" | Width: 12" | Depth: 6.25"
Weight: 2.45lbs (1.11 kg)
Device sleeve: 11.75" x 9.25", unpadded
Materials: Black and Sage 1050D recycled nylon with 210D recycled nylon | Black XRF: 210D recycled nylon, polyester, polyester taffeta, and 210D recycled nylon with TPA laminated
Spot clean, hang in a well-ventilated area to dry
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Loads of storage, comfortable to carry and decent waterproofing.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
As with other Chrome products I own, this is built to last – so far so good.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Pretty light given its capacity and level of features.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Feels good on the back, whether on or off the bike.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It's one of the most expensive we've reviewed, but I feel like you do get a lot for your money, with some really nice design flourishes, and it could be your one bag to do it all. It's only a fiver more than the Camelbak H.A.W.G.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Really well – you can really maximise its storage capacity, and it's comfortable on or off the bike. Its stylish, do-it-all design means you can use it for anything.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The magnetic front pockets.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I could do without all the extra straps, but that's just a personal preference.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's one of the pricier backpacks we've reviewed, but it's also one of the roomier examples, somewhat justifying its higher price tag. It is undercut by similarly capacious but less stylish (in my opinion) options – the Elops Cycling Backpack Speed 520 is £63 and the Craft Cadence Cycling BackPack Roll Top Waterproof is £109.99; both are solid alternatives, if not quite as easy on the eye, which might or might not matter to you...
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
There's loads to love about this backpack, and although it's certainly expensive, it's built to last, looks and feels great, and has lots of neat design flourishes (as well as some design quirks). The fact that it can be used in so many situations, even in foul weather, means you'll get a lot of use out of this bag.
Age: 39 Height: 6'4 Weight: 175lbs
I usually ride: Condor Italia RC custom build My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, mtb,
