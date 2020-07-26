The Restrap Race Saddle Bag is a quick-fitting, lightweight and stable way to carry bulky items on your bike. Less than half the weight of Restrap's own standard saddle bag whilst retaining the features needed to perform, it's a great bit of kit at a good price. Quality is excellent too – in fact, its sole problem is a poorly designed light strap...

A few years back I reviewed and really liked the standard Restrap Saddle Bag Holster and Dry Bag, and here we have the stripped-back Race version. The Race comes in at less than half the weight, despite only losing 1L of capacity and nothing in the way of functionality.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The seven-litre Race attaches with simple straps and buckles, and I found it worked fine across a variety of bikes and saddles, with no noticeable swaying – even with the included 7L drybag stuffed to the gunwhales.

The two saddle straps feed through the rails into plastic buckles, before tidying away back on themselves to adjustable hooks. This means you're cinching down on the strap itself, which is actually a continuous loop stitched to the lower holster and threaded through metal eyelets on the top.

The stress is taken by the saddle rails, buckles and holster, so you can exert a huge amount of force without worry. This gets the bag as tight up under your saddle as possible, removing all movement. If for any reason one of the buckles fails (and they're pretty hefty, so it seems unlikely), you could tie the strap through the now-defunct buckle's loop; peace of mind for those going properly backcountry.

The drybag is held in by Restrap's tried and tested magnetic quick release which, like the saddle straps, allows really tight strapping yet easy release.

The holster is held on the seatpost by a single narrow strap made of marine-grade 'Hypalon' rubber – it's a vaguely miraculous material that doesn't mark your nice seat post, won't slip, but is tough as old boots. The strap threads through two small foam blocks which space the bag out from your post.

Your saddle position and amount of exposed seatpost dictates the optimal angle of the holster, and usefully the strap has four positions for tuning that angle. This adjustability is especially good news if you run a dropper post, too.

On the bottom of the holster there's a loop to attach a light to, and here's the only grumble I have with the otherwise-perfect design: I don't know of a single clip-on light that wouldn't simply point straight down. You're much better off using the drybag strap for a light. Maybe the actual light loop is the place to dangle your enameled coffee mug...

During a month's battering about Highland gravel roads and rough estate tracks, the Restrap Race Saddle Bag stayed put, out of the way of the back of my legs despite deliberate attempts to provoke sway. It didn't move an inch unless told to, and when you do want it out it's quick. I got to the point of being able to fit it from scratch and ride away in 60 seconds.

The included 7L drybag (also made in the UK by Restrap) is a single section of waterproof fabric, tape-sealed. The rollover closure is sturdily reinforced with a plastic lip to give it shape, with standard snaplock buckles for closure. There's reflective detailing on either side of the bag too.

At 244g for the holster and drybag, the Race Saddle Bag is one of the lightest setups I can find. Apidura's 7L Racing Saddle Pack is only 210g, but it's £132 and an all-in-one job – there's no separate drybag, meaning your options for packing and repacking are more limited, while the seatpost interface is unadjustable.

> 17 of the best bikepacking bags — how to choose lightweight luggage

The Restrap Race Saddle Bag is a class bit of kit. The included 7L bag does limit you slightly, but the holster could take something a little larger. In some ways a 7L volume forces you to think small, light and thereby fast; and that's what the Race series is all about.

Restrap has removed every ounce possible without compromising stability or functionality, and has done so at a good price. It's made in the UK too, if that's important to you. As a design for going a long way fast, the Race Saddle Bag is a classic.

Verdict

Light, stable and extremely well made, with all the features you need

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website